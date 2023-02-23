You are here

Closing bell: TASI topples for the third consecutive session; sheds 116 points

Closing bell: TASI topples for the third consecutive session; sheds 116 points
TASI’s total trading turnover was SR4.02 billion ($1.07 billion) as 96 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 113 receded (Shutterstock)
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI topples for the third consecutive session; sheds 116 points

Closing bell: TASI topples for the third consecutive session; sheds 116 points
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 116.43 points — or 1.13 percent — to close at 10,153.30 on Thursday, extending Tuesday’s 101 points and Monday’s 122 points topple, after the bourse was closed on Wednesday.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.23 percent to 1,383.84, the parallel market Nomu ascended 0.58 percent to 19,128.36.

TASI’s total trading turnover was SR4.02 billion ($1.07 billion) as 96 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 113 receded.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. took the biggest hit as its share price fell 5.97 percent to SR66.10.

Halwani Bros. Co., Savola Group, Gulf Insurance Group, and Saudi Electricity Co. stocks also took a severe beating.

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu emerged as the best-performing stock on Thursday as it closed 3.81 percent higher at SR54.50.

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest gained.

On the announcements front, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. informed the exchange that it registered a net loss after zakat and tax of SR1.24 billion in 2022 from a profit of SR2.39 billion in 2021 due to a decrease in average selling prices and an increase in average feedstock prices.

Revenues declined 11.85 percent to SR12,656.21 billion in 2022 from SR11,157.02 billion.

The company also booked a loss after zakat and tax of SR791.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, against a profit of SR449.28 million in the year-ago period. Saudi Kayan’s share price fell 1.91 percent to SR12.30.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 40 percent rise in net profit to SR1.02 billion in 2022 from SR730.70 million in 2021.

Earnings per share increased to SR5.78 last year from SR4.18 in 2021. The company’s net written premiums rose 22.19 percent to SR13.80 billion in 2022 from SR11.29 billion.

Bupa Arabia also garnered negative incurred claims of SR10.92 billion in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, from SR9.04 billion in 2021. The company’s share price moved up slightly to SR156.40.

United International Transportation Co., also known as Budget Saudi, reported a 15 percent hike in net profit of SR252 million for 2022 from SR219.9 million during the previous year.

Budget Saudi’s share price closed flat at SR54.1.

Arabian Cement Co. also announced that it had clocked a 12 percent jump in net profit to SR181 million in 2022 from SR161 million in 2021 due to a rise in the profit share of associate companies, an increase in other income, and a decrease in finance costs. The company’s share price dipped slightly to SR35.1.

Meanwhile, ACWA Power Co. started the commercial operation of the 100 MW central tower in the Noor Energy 1 project on Feb. 20. The project is the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The total capacity under commercial operation reached 517 MW out of a total of 950 MW, which is generated by concentrated solar power and photovoltaic panels. The utility company’s share price moved marginally up to SR138.80.

Collective Retreats inks deal with NEOM to develop sustainable tourism hub in Trojena

Collective Retreats inks deal with NEOM to develop sustainable tourism hub in Trojena
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Collective Retreats inks deal with NEOM to develop sustainable tourism hub in Trojena

Collective Retreats inks deal with NEOM to develop sustainable tourism hub in Trojena
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based hospitality firm Collective Retreats has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project NEOM to open a sustainable retreat in Trojena, the mountain destination located in the north-western part of the Kingdom. 

The project has been named Collective Trojena, and it is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2026, according to a press release. 

The retreat will feature approximately 60 open-air guest rooms and meeting spaces, along with water features, communal campfires and culinary experiences. 

It is also expected to offer direct access to various activities in Trojena which include, skiing and snowboarding, high-altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, and water sports. 

“Trojena provides the ultimate backdrop to achieve this mission in ways we never imagined.  In addition to giving a global audience a new perspective on this spectacular mountain setting, we are committed to demonstrating that luxury travel should not be extractive and it’s possible to both preserve the environment and deliver extraordinary guest experiences,” said Collective Retreats CEO and Founder Peter Mack. 

Philip Gullett, executive director and region head at Trojena, said that Collective Retreats’ innovative thinking and passionate commitment to sustainability make the American firm the ideal partner for the NEOM project. 

Gullett added: “Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in Trojena and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the NEOM project.” 

Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena and in December 2022, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Peter Fitzhardinge, head of Tourism Marketing at NEOM, said the event will showcase NEOM’s  innovation.

“NEOM is all about innovation. I think now, not only we have to launch Trojena to show the vision, but we have to also showcase how we can bring Asian winter games into reality for people to come and participate in winter sports in NEOM,” said Fitzhardinge.

Egypt records highest-level foreign direct investment  

Egypt records highest-level foreign direct investment  
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt records highest-level foreign direct investment  

Egypt records highest-level foreign direct investment  
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt recorded the highest-ever foreign direct investment in a single quarter during July to September 2022, amounting to $3.3 billion, according to the country’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. 

The Prime Minister said in a press conference that the country recorded a 94 percent growth in foreign investment on a year-on-year basis.  

Foreign direct investments in Egypt during the last fiscal year, 2021-2022, reached the highest in 10 years amounting to $8.9 billion.  

Egypt’s economy has been experiencing turbulence ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in a rise in oil and commodity prices.  

In December, the International Monetary Fund agreed to provide Egypt with $3 billion through a 46-month agreement within the Extended Fund Facility framework.  

The decision made it possible to disburse an immediate payment of $347 million to help meet the needs of the balance of payments and support the budget.  

The IMF expected the agreement to encourage investments into the country worth approximately $14 billion from international and regional partners including Gulf countries.  

Gulf allies pledged Egypt with $20 billion in deposits and investments to support the country’s economy.  

The Egyptian currency was devalued by 22 percent against the US dollar in January 2023, increasing losses to 93 percent over the preceding 12 months as a result of the IMF’s terms to leave the exchange rate of the local currency flexible.

“The permanent shift to a flexible exchange rate system will mitigate the severity of external shocks and prevent the re-emergence of imbalances and will allow monetary policy to focus on reducing inflation gradually,” Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said in a statement.  

She added that structural reforms will also help reduce the state’s footprint as well as ensure fair competition between the public and private sectors, promoting the private sector, and enhancing governance and transparency.  

Moreover, the IMF estimates that Egypt will face an external financing gap of $16 billion in the next 46 months.  

Scopa Industries to be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 

Scopa Industries to be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Scopa Industries to be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 

Scopa Industries to be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Scopa Industries will be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 set to take place in Riyadh next year, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

Andrew Pearcey, the CEO of the World Defense Show, and Fawaz Al-Aqeel, the group CEO for Defense and Security Sector of Scopa's mother company Ajlan & Bros. signed the deal at the pavilion of the General Authority for Military Industries at the International Defense Exhibition 2023 currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.  

Pearcey revealed that the exhibition plans to develop partnerships with national entities operating in the fields of military, defense and security.  

He added that this shows the advancement of the defense industry, and will attract major international companies into the Saudi market. 

The previous WDS attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and witnessed an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.  

Following the successful inaugural edition in 2022 that saw SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed, the second WDS will be held on Feb. 4 to 8, 2024. 

Under the title “Equipped for Tomorrow,” the 2024 gathering will showcase the future of air, land, sea, space, and security defense technologies. 

The show, founded by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries, is dedicated to creating a global business-to-business defense industry event. 

At the announcement of the event’s return, Pearcey said: “The incredible feedback we received from the industry, following the success of our first edition, has propelled us to continue growing and enhancing the offering of the show. 

“It is crucial that we work alongside all our partners to ensure we continue to evolve all areas of the show.” 

It offers the chance for participants to network, find new opportunities, and explore live demonstrations in an expanded venue for 2024. 

Hosting exhibitors from 45 countries, WDS 2024 will aim to provide a platform for the global defense industry, highlighting the future of defense, and contributing to a more collaborative sector. 

It will also offer a pathway for government entities and the private sector to work together toward localizing 50 percent of domestic defense equipment and services expenditure in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. 

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says
Updated 23 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says
Updated 23 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The real estate sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is expected to grow in the first half of 2023,  driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, according to a report published by the Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz. 

The center noted that Saudi Arabia’s ‘Real Estate Macro Index’ score for the first half is 3.5 out of 5, while Kuwait and the UAE scored 3.6 and 3.7 respectively – indicating that the sectors are expected to be on a solid upward trajectory in the first six months of 2023. 

According to Markaz, a score of 5 indicates ‘strong’ growth, while a score of 1 indicates poor performance. 

The ‘Real Estate H1 2023 Outlook’ further noted that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic growth is expected to accelerate in the first half of this year, while the overall economic growth could slow down in 2023 compared to 2022. 

Markaz added that the value of real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia from January to September 2022 had been SR 172.5 billion ($45.98), marking an increase of 12.2 percent year-on-year. 

“Saudi Arabian real estate market has been broadly positive, supported by favorable economic conditions and government initiatives. However, rising interest (rates) and sober global economic outlook poses some headwinds,” said Markaz in the report. 

According to the Markaz report, the UAE economy is anticipated to witness robust growth in 2023 and record a gross domestic product increase of 4.2 percent – echoing the forecast made by the International Monetary Fund.

The report further pointed out that the real estate sector in the UAE had a positive 2022, witnessing a rise in rentals and property prices. 

“From the start of the year, 2022, to September 2022, average property prices and rents increased by 8.9 percent and 26.6 percent respectively in Dubai. Transaction value in the first nine months of 2022 in Dubai touched record-high levels and has already surpassed the volume witnessed in full-year 2021,” said Markaz in the report.

Kuwait’s real oil GDP growth rate is expected to be 2 percent in 2023, lower than the 12.4 percent seen in 2022, owing to production cuts mandated by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, according to the report. 

The report further noted that the non-oil economic activity in Kuwait is expected to grow at 3.4 percent in 2023. 

The Markaz report added that sales in the real estate sector were stable in the third quarter of 2022 supported by commercial and investment sectors compensating for the decline in the private housing segment. 

Commercial sector growth in Kuwait witnessed a year-on-year rise of 241.6 percent to 124 million Kuwaiti dinars ($404.09 million), while investment in the sector was at 253 million dinars during the third quarter of 2022. 

The report is prepared by Marmore MENA Intelligence, the research arm of Markaz, and it is designed to help investors in identifying the current state of the real estate market using a list of economic indicators.

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 
Updated 23 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 
Updated 23 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Boosted by a robust macroeconomic environment, Kuwait is expected to witness solid growth in spending this year, according to a recent report by Fitch Solutions.  

As relatively strong oil prices support export revenue, the report noted that consumer spending in Kuwait in 2023 will post moderate yet stable growth of 4.4 percent year-on-year, down from the 5.2 percent estimated in 2022. 

In nominal terms, total spending will come in at 20.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($67 billion) in 2023, up from 19.2 billion dinars in 2022. 

The rate of growth over 2021-2022 was higher than expected following a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout, the Fitch report said, adding that a more stable outlook over 2023-2027 is predicted as the volatility linked to COVID-19 subsides.  

The outlook for spending growth in 2023 is underpinned by the expectation that the introduction of a value-added tax will be postponed until 2024 amid concerns over inflation and the dissolution of Parliament. 

The positive outlook for consumer spending in 2023 is also in line with the Fitch Solutions team’s forecast which states that the country’s real gross domestic product will grow by 2.7 percent in 2023 and another 5.1 percent in 2024. 

The budgetary draft presented to the Parliament in January this year suggests that government spending will remain elevated and a potential budgetary deficit is likely. 

The Fitch Solutions report expected oil prices to remain strong over 2023 and support both public and private sector spending in Kuwait over the next 12-14 months.  

The most recent data from Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau indicates that consumer price inflation was recorded at 3.1 percent year-on-year in December 2022, down from 4.2 percent in December 2021.   

The report forecasts Kuwait’s consumer price inflation to average 2.1 percent year-on-year in 2023. It also noted that the 2023/24 budget is likely to have strong provisions for essential subsidies which will keep inflation low.  

In keeping with the country’s positive outlook, the Central Bank of Kuwait approved the Kuwait Finance House’s program to issue sukuk with a value not exceeding $4 billion, according to Al Arabiya. 

