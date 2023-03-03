French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation

Saudi Arabia begin defense of AFC U-20 Asian Cup with victory over Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT: Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D, behind Japan on goals scored.

It may not have been the most exciting or easiest of openers, but it was a case of job done and move on for Saleh Al-Mohammadi’s Green Falcons. Neither side was at their best and, in the end, getting the three points on the board as soon as possible was the priority.

Saudi Arabia were on top for most of the game against a determined opponent, playing in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. That was the story of the first half as the young Green Falcons knocked on the door but could not find the back of the net.

It was not for want of trying. After a slow opening, the defending champions stepped up a gear around the 15 minute mark as they started to move the ball nicely and looked threatening.

Suhayb Al-Zaid chipped a delightful ball over the Kyrgyzstan defence and there was Abdullah Radif, the young striker expected to be one of the stars of the tournament, free on the left side of the area, but his first-time low shot was well saved by Kyrgyz goalkeeper Sultan Chomoev.

Soon after Yassen Al-Zubaidi fired just wide from outside the area. Then it was Marwan Al-Sahafi’s turn to go close with a shot. There were more attempts before the break but the Kyrgyz goalkeeper was equal to them all.

The breakthrough came three minutes after the restart as Radif cut in from the left side of the penalty area and was brought down by Said Datsiev.

Radif, top scorer of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup, which Saudi Arabia ended up winning, stepped up to roll the ball home and give his side a deserved lead.

Kyrgyzstan did their utmost to get back on level terms but it was Saudi Arabia who looked the likelier to score of the two teams. The Central Asians did have shouts for a penalty of their own with 13 minutes remaining, as Bilmyrza Zhenishbekov went down in the area, but the loud appeals were waved away. In the dying seconds, the same player was free at the far post but could not find the target and the game was gone.

For Saudi Arabia, it was a solid, if unspectacular, start. The defence held strong, the midfield worked hard and the strikers had plenty of shooting practice. There is room for improvement which is the way it should be this early.

Next up for Saudi Arabia is China on Monday, where it will be possible — perhaps even probable — that a win will take the Green Falcons to the quarterfinals before their final group fixture against Japan next Thursday.

That is the ideal situation, and the opening game will be a distant memory.