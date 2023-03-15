You are here

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
A FIFA delegation is visiting Saudi Arabia as part of an inspection tour of the preparations for the Kingdom’s hosting of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. (SAFF)
FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
  • Stadiums assessed before hosting the tournament in December
RIYADH: A FIFA delegation is visiting Saudi Arabia as part of an inspection tour of the preparations prior to the Kingdom’s hosting of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
The Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday that the visit aimed to assess stadiums nominated to host the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between Dec. 12 and 22.
The delegation looked at the King Fahd International Stadium, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium and the King Saud University Stadium, while also visiting training facilities in Riyadh.
The visit is part of a series to inspect sport and tournament facilities ahead of the competition.
Ibrahim Al-Kassim, secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said that the Kingdom’s organization of the tournament for the first time reflected a significant development of the sports sector in general, and football in particular.
He expressed the federation’s enthusiasm to cooperate with FIFA to organize a memorable tournament.

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Updated 15 March 2023
SPA

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • Saudi giants to take part in expanded 32-team competition
Updated 15 March 2023
SPA

Riyadh: Saudi winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Al-Hilal football club, will take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 along with 31 other teams from different continents.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that the Club World Cup 2025 will witness the participation of four teams from Asia, winners of the previous four editions of the AFC Champions League, starting from 2021 to 2025.

The African continent will also participate with four teams, including the winners of the CAF Champions League from 2021 to 2025, confirming the participation of Al-Ahly of Egypt, the 2021 champion, and the Moroccan Wydad, the 2022 champion.

Meanwhile, Europe will participate with 12 teams, including Chelsea, winners of the UEFA Champions League in 2021, and 2022 champions Read Madrid, along with the 2023 and 2024 winners. The remaining teams from Europe will be determined according to their classification approved by the International Football Association.

From South America, the six champions of the last four editions from 2021 to 2025 will take part, in addition to two other teams.

There will also be four teams from North America, one team from the Oceania continent, as well as the host team.

FIFA said in an official statement on its website that “in the event of a club winning two or more editions of the confederation’s premier club competition during the 2021-2024 period, a club ranking calculated based on sporting criteria will be used to grant access.”

The criteria set by the FIFA also included that “a cap of two clubs per country will be applied to the access list with an exception in case more than two clubs from the same country win the confederation’s premier club competition over the four-year period.”

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
The list of players set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in two friendly matches this month in Jeddah.
Updated 15 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
  • The squad was finalized by national team technical director Herve Renard
Updated 15 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: The Saudi national football team management has announced the list of players set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in two friendly matches this month in Jeddah.

The squad was finalized by national team technical director, Herve Renard, with 26 players due to join the Jeddah camp on Monday.

They are: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Yami, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Saud Abdulhamid, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Muteb Al-Harbi, Zakaria Hawsawi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Riyadh Sharahili, Mohammed Kanno, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Abdullah Al-Khaibri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najei, Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Rashidi, Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan, and Haroune Camara.

The preparatory camp will run from March 20 to 28, and the Saudi team will play Venezuela on March 24 and Bolivia on March 28. Both matches will take place at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

How did Qatari football find itself in such dire state?

How did Qatari football find itself in such dire state?
Updated 15 March 2023
Paul Williams

How did Qatari football find itself in such dire state?

How did Qatari football find itself in such dire state?
  • While the national team remains champions of Asia, the 2022 World Cup hosts have suffered a wretched time recently both at international and club level
Updated 15 March 2023
Paul Williams

Riyadh: Given the seemingly desperate state of Qatari football at the moment, it is worth remembering one thing — they are still Asian champions.

The fact they were crowned champions of Asia just over four years ago, and yet now are seemingly staring into the abyss, shows how quickly things have unraveled for last year’s World Cup hosts.

As if the embarrassment of their performances on the biggest stage was not bad enough, the sour taste lingered when several players, headlined by former Asian player of the year, Abdelkarim Hassan, were suspended by the Qatar Football Association for issues related to the World Cup camp.

That was followed by Al-Duhail’s 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League semi-final. The exclamation point was put on a miserable few months when the national under-20 side bowed out of the AFC U20 Asian Cup without winning a game, capitulating to Australia 9-1 in their final group game.

How did things get so bad?

Fouad El-Fdil, a former coach and scout at Aspire Academy, told Arab News: “Until the Asian Cup, that we won in 2019, I think we had a beautiful development.

“But, after that, it feels like we didn’t have a new plan for five or 10 years to keep developing and to keep pushing forward.

“Of course, I understand that the budget is under pressure, especially with the World Cup coming, and after the World Cup we all knew that things would go down a little bit. But having a plan is more important than having a big budget. It all starts with a plan.

“And also, you need to refresh your national team. You need new, ambitious, and hungry players to refresh the national team.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t see, and I didn’t feel like there was a clear plan for how to keep feeding the national team with new talents,” he said.

Recent results at youth level — they also bombed out of last year’s AFC U23 Asian Cup without winning a game — would suggest that perhaps there is a dearth of talent coming through, but El-Fdil refutes that.

“In my opinion, and in my experience, there was absolutely no lack of talent and no lack of potential.

“I would say the opposite, there is enough talent and enough potential. I would even go a step further; the 2003, 2004, and 2005 generations may be the best generations we ever had in Aspire Academy.

“I’ve worked with all three generations so I can speak from experience, and I can tell you that in this generation there are some very good players.

“If you look at Mubarak Shenan, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Rashed Al-Abdullah, Saifeldeen Fadlalla, they have some fantastic players.

“That’s the reason I was shocked, I couldn’t believe that this generation would leave the Asian Cup with zero points because I had high expectations, and I expected them to compete for a title,” El-Fdil added.

While results at national team level shine a light on the football ecosystem, they are simply a manifestation of what sits below it at club level, and it is here that El-Fdil, who spent time working as the sporting director at Al-Gharafa, pinpoints the real cracks in the Qatari system.

Now working at NAC Breda in the Netherlands, he said: “The QSL (Qatar Stars League) launched a plan and said they want to make it a more entertaining league.

“But what we are seeing now is that we have full stadiums in Saudi Arabia, and even full stadiums in the UAE, but we don’t see full stadiums in Qatar. I think after the World Cup it looks like there is no clear follow up on how to develop the league and how to develop academies.”

Last year, Ahmed Abbassi, the QSL’s executive director of competitions and football development, told “The Asian Game” podcast that he wanted the QSL to become a talent nursery; a steppingstone for talent before venturing to Europe.

While noble in its intent, making it a reality is proving difficult as clubs continue to prioritize experienced foreigners, which they turn over in unsustainably high numbers.

He said: “One of the points that I’ve always raised, even when I was at Al-Gharafa, is that the foundation is the level of your local players.

“Because you can always replace your coach, and you can always replace your foreign players. You’ve seen it in the last few years; they come in, they go out, and some of them have big experience.

“At Al-Gharafa we had the Mexican captain, Hector Moreno, and in the QSL he was suffering. Is it because of Hector, or is it because of the league and the players around him, and the way we play football?

“So, what I felt is that sometimes we sign big players, but they end up in a situation where they cannot help the team because of the level of the local players.”

El-Fdil cited disagreements he had with the hierarchy at Al-Gharafa over the reluctance to give more playing time to younger players, which he argued would have longer-term benefits.

“I think what’s lacking is a long-term vision. It’s always something you have in the first team; in the short term you need to win the next game, but at the same time, you need to invest in the long term and you need to make sure that the players, especially the talented players you have in your club, you give them playing time and make sure you have a plan to develop them.

“Because at the end, the foundation is the level of local players. You can change the foreigners all the time, but it will not solve the problem. The level of the local players, you need to raise this level and you need to have a clear plan for this,” El-Fdil added.

5 things learned from King’s Cup quarter-finals

5 things learned from King’s Cup quarter-finals
Updated 15 March 2023
John Duerden

5 things learned from King's Cup quarter-finals

5 things learned from King's Cup quarter-finals
  • Underdogs Al-Wehda join heavyweights Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr in last 4
Updated 15 March 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: The King’s Cup hopefuls were cut from eight to four on Monday and Tuesday, a round that brought plenty of action, thrills, and spills. Here are five things that Arab News learned.

Grohe saves the day for Al-Ittihad

After two hours of football ended 1-1, the Tigers moved into the last four with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Al-Feiha. Knocking the holders out is always a big deal but it was a close-run thing.

Haroune Camara showed his strength, technique, and nose for goal in putting Nuno Santo’s men ahead.

No team have scored against Al-Ittihad in the league for almost 10 hours of action, a run that has seen them go top, but Ricardo took advantage of a fortuitous rebound inside the area to fire home past Marcelo Grohe. The Brazilian goalkeeper has had a fantastic season and already broken the league record for clean sheets by a foreign shot stopper and, despite finally conceding, was the star of the show once again.

Grohe made two fine saves in the shootout, the first and the fifth. First, he stuck out a hand to send Anthony Nwakaeme’s kick over the bar and then he flung himself to the right to deny Mohammed Al-Baqawi, and that was that.

Al-Hilal remain the cup kings

Who can beat Al-Hilal in a knockout competition these days? It seems that only Real Madrid, the most successful team in the world, can. After reaching the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and then the Asian Champions League in February, the Blues are on course for another trophy, and it will take a great team to stop them.

When Mohamed Kanno gave the Riyadh giants a 17th-minute lead from the penalty spot, a comfortable win looked to be on the cards, but Al-Fateh asked the Asian champions plenty of questions and were soon back level thanks to a great goal from Firas Al-Buraikan, a strike from a player who is full of confidence in the penalty area.

Michael took advantage of defensive mistakes soon after the restart to restore Al-Hilal’s lead but the dismissal of center-back Ali Al-Bulaihi midway through the second half would have shaken lesser teams. Al-Hilal, however, are made of stern stuff and dug deep to get a third goal late in the game thanks to Odion Ighalo.

Their league form has been a little mixed of late, but Al-Hilal take some stopping in cup competitions.

Al-Nassr’s local stars do the damage

Al-Nassr made short work of Abha with a 3-1 win. It was expected that the team in second in the league table would defeat their opponents, who had just collected one point from the previous five games, and any doubt was removed after a few seconds when Sami Al-Najei slotted home coolly from inside the area.

The 26-year-old has been consistently impressive this season. Al-Nassr have plenty of talented foreign players, not least Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous players in the history of the sport. But then there have been others such as Anderson Talisca, David Ospina, and Pity Martinez.

Those three South American stars would grace most teams in the world but have been absent through injury of late. The likes of Al-Najei have stepped up to ensure they have not been missed too much.

The same can be said of Nawaf Al-Aqidi who has looked at home between the sticks, and against Abha even Abdullah Al-Khaibari scored his first goal, a beautiful first-time strike.

Al-Wehda keep underdog flag flying

Al-Wehda’s 2-1 win over Al-Batin keeps their unlikely dreams of cup glory alive. The hosts may have spent the season in or near the relegation zone in the league, but such a struggle is not a surprise for a newly promoted team.

Yet their form has improved of late with a four-game unbeaten run in the league seeing the men from Makkah pull clear of the drop zone. That form continued in the cup.

They were also the favorites against the bottom club and are now in the last four of the King’s Cup, a competition they have not won since 1966.

Jose Luis Sierra has done a great job with the team since arriving in October. They are now harder to beat and are also finding the net on a more regular basis. If the league form continues this upward spiral, then a cup win really would make the season a success. For Al-Wehda there really is nothing to lose going forward.

Semi-finals should be explosive

Al-Wehda are already talking of revenge against Al-Nassr for their recent 4-0 defeat in the league and that should be a fascinating clash in April.

Especially so if, as is likely, Ronaldo and the rest are still going for the title and Al-Wehda have pulled away from the bottom, then there will be a chance.

For Al-Nassr, winning the trophy for the first time since 1990 would be a big deal and bosses would love nothing more than the image of Ronaldo, the player who has won everything, lifting the trophy and being seen around the world.

There is no doubt however that the glamor clash is the one between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. It will be unmissable. The two have such a history, not least the epic title battle last season, and there is also the fact that they are both going for King’s Cup No. 10.

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
  • Inter did enough to ensure they advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as defending champs in 2011
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

PORTO, Portugal: Heroic defending and the woodwork helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade.

Inter managed a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday to progress 1-0 on aggregate and join city rival AC Milan in the final eight. Napoli could become the third Italian team in the quarterfinals when they play Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

All the drama was saved for the fifth minute of stoppage time as a goalline clearance, the post and the crossbar prevented Porto from snatching the goal that would have taken the match to extra time.

There were few other concrete chances at the Estadio Do Dragao as Inter did enough to ensure they advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as the defending champions in 2011.

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so the two Milan sides could be pitted against each other when the draw is made on Friday — just like they were in the semifinals in 2003, when eventual champion Milan emerged victorious.

Romelu Lukaku had scored the all-important goal at San Siro but he started on the bench Tuesday as Inter coach Simone Inzaghi opted for Edin Dzeko alongside Lautaro Martínez up front.

And Dzeko had the best of the few Inter chances in the 22nd minute but his effort was saved by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Porto could have already been in front by then as Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana got the slightest of touches to push Mateus Uribe’s swerving shot round the post in the third minute and also reacted well to smother a scuffed Stephen Eustaquio effort.

The Inter defense dealt well with the Porto pressure but almost got caught out on the counter midway through the second half but Matteo Darmian — who was suffering from a cramp and on a yellow card — rushed back to make a perfectly timed, last-ditch tackle.

Porto poured forward in the seven minutes of stoppage time and had three incredible chances in the space of a minute. Ivan Marcano’s shot was cleared off the line by Inter defender Denzel Dumfries, before Onana pushed Mehdi Taremi’s header onto his post and, moments later, a Marko Grujić header came off the crossbar.

Porto defender Pepe was sent off two minutes later following a second yellow card.

