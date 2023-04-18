Japan facilitates tourism travel for residents and nationals of GCC countries

DUBAI: Foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE who require a visa to visit Japan can now apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel, according to a statement released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).
Applicants need to apply via the dedicated website JAPAN eVISA, where upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant. When entering Japan immigration, the eVISA holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show visa.
New measures have also been implemented for Qatari nationals, who can now apply at Japanese embassies, consulate-generals or consulates, to have their passport registered. Upon registration, applicants will then receive a “Visa Waiver Registration” seal within their passport, which will entitle them to multiple short-term stays in Japan without a need for a visa for a period of 3 years (or expiration date of the passport).
JNTO’s Dubai office Executive Director Daisuke Kobayashi said the new measures will “will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes.”
“It is also especially timely as these measures have been activated in time for Eid travel, with visitors to Japan in the months of April and May able to enjoy and make the most of the spectacular spring climate and striking new green verdant landscapes,” he added.
Kobayashi said travel to Japan for the GCC region has been “steadily increasing, making it one of the few international markets showing post-COVID-19 recovery levels even surpassing the numbers of visitors achieved in 2019.”
G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
KARUIZAWA: G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday demanded the “immediate reversal” of a Taliban government ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organizations and the United Nations in Afghanistan. Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs. In December, they banned women from working for domestic and foreign non-governmental organizations. On April 4, the curb was extended to UN offices across the country, triggering international outrage. “We call for the immediate reversal of unacceptable decisions restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the latest bans prohibiting Afghan women from working for NGOs and the UN,” the top G7 diplomats said in a statement after two days of talks in Japan. The group also slammed the Taliban authorities’ “systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls and discrimination against the members of religious and ethnic minorities.” In a statement to AFP, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the G7 call. “Foreign countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he said. “The values and laws that are being enforced or implemented in Afghanistan are matters concerning Afghans only and have nothing to do with other countries.” Mujahid said foreign countries “should study and accurately monitor the situation in Afghanistan” by engaging with Kabul — hinting at diplomatic engagement that most nations cut off when the Taliban ousted a US-backed government. “They should be in touch with us and then take a stand,” he said.
The Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, in a statement ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Fitr, also called for the international community to butt out of Afghanistan’s affairs. “Afghanistan wants positive relations with its neighbors, Islamic countries, and the world based on mutual benefits and within the framework of Islamic principles,” Akhundzada said. “Afghanistan does not want to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, it also insists that other countries should not interfere in our internal issues.” The UN has said the ban on Afghan women working for its mission forces it to make an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan. It says it cannot comply with the ban as it is “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter.” Over the past two weeks, the UN has ordered all its Afghan staff, men and women, not to report to offices until further notice. Local employees make up the bulk of the 600 women working for the UN in the country. In total, there are about 3,300 Afghans in the country’s 3,900-strong UN workforce. The restriction will also hamper donation-raising efforts by the UN at a time when Afghanistan is enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, UN officials say. The UN airlifted $1.8 billion into Afghanistan between December 2021 and January 2023, funding an aid lifeline for the nation’s 38 million citizens and shoring up the domestic economy. In other restrictions placed on Afghan women since 2021, authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, while women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside the home, ideally with a burqa. Women have also been banned from universities and are not allowed to enter parks, gyms or public baths.
‘No impunity’: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia’s war
Key issues at the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting included China, Taiwan and cooperation with the so-called Global South countries.
Updated 18 April 2023
AP
KARUIZAWA: Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a unified front against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.
The G-7 communique laying out their commitments also included strong words meant to curb what the ministers see as increasing Chinese and North Korean aggressiveness in Northeast Asia.
But it was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit in this hot spring resort town.
“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” the ministers said.
“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them,” the communique said, and would support “for as long as it takes” Ukraine as it defends itself.
The foreign ministers’ document was prepared as a template for global leaders to use at a G-7 summit that will be held in Hiroshima next month, and included language about Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation and other “grave threats.”
But two crises stood out: China’s increasing assertiveness against, and military maneuvers around, Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s current offensive is largely stalled and Ukraine is preparing a counteroffensive, but there’s widespread global worry about the Russian leader’s repeated threats to use tactical nuclear weapons.
“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable,” the ministers said.
The G-7 envoys from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union have underlined that their meeting in Karuizawa marks a crucial moment in the world’s response to Russian and Chinese aggression, two crises that are seen as challenges to the post-World War II rules-based international order. Global efforts to confront the matters at the United Nations have been stymied by Chinese and Russian intransigence on the Security Council.
Leaders and foreign ministers of G-7 countries, most recently France and Germany, have recently concluded visits to China, and there is growing worry after China recently sent planes and ships to simulate an encirclement of Taiwan. Beijing has also been rapidly adding nuclear warheads, taking a tougher line on its claim to the South China Sea and painting a scenario of impending confrontation.
The G-7 ministers said that peace and stability between China and Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait is “an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community,” and they called for “the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”
On Taiwan, “there is clear unanimity in the approach we are taking,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters of his talks with other ministers in Karuizawa.
“What I heard was a remarkable convergence on concerns related to (China) and what we’re doing to address those concerns,” he said.
On stalled discussions with the Chinese, Blinken said the United States placed a premium on keeping communications channels open as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to last year.
“My expectation would be that we will be able to move forward on that, but it does require China to make clear its own intentions in doing that,” Blinken said.
The communique also urged China to “abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force. We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. ... There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization activities in the region.”
Despite indications, notably comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, that the G-7 is split over China, US officials said in Karuizawa that there is a shared worry among G-7 nations over China’s actions, and a desire to continue a coordinated approach on working with Beijing even as nations confront Chinese coercion and attempts to water down or circumvent international rules regarding trade and commerce.
Japan’s worry about China can be seen it its efforts to make a major break from its self-defense-only post-World War II principles, which include work to acquire preemptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles.
“For the first time as the G-7, we noted in a statement our commitment to a rules-based, free and open international order and our strong objection to unilateral attempts to change the status-quo anywhere in the world,” Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi told reporters.
He said that Japan, as the only G-7 member in Asia, brought a focus to the Indo-Pacific region.
Besides China, a key worry is North Korea, which since the beginning of last year has test-fired around 100 missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that showed the potential of reaching the US mainland and a variety of other shorter-range weapons that threaten South Korea and Japan.
“We demand North Korea refrain from any other destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology,” the communique said, adding that future actions “must be met with a swift, united and robust international response, including further significant measures to be taken by the UN Security Council.”
“It is critical that sanctions be fully and scrupulously implemented by all states and remain in place for as long as North Korea’s WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs exist,” the ministers said.
Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification
Maal has long been an activist on climate change and refugees
Updated 18 April 2023
AP
LONDON: Senegalese singer-songwriter Baaba Maal on Monday was named a goodwill ambassador for the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.
Maal has long been an activist on climate change and refugees. Since 2003, he has been committed to various development challenges in Africa, working with different UN family organizations.
His NANN-K Trust recently opened a solar-powered irrigation project in Senegal to fight desertification, which is one of the main drivers of people leaving the country on dangerous migration routes. The project will train people to start similar projects in their own communities.
In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Maal said he is a believer in putting power in the hands of young people and women.
“We are tackling climate change impact, but also fighting desertification on the African continent, especially in my region where we are just not far away from the desert and we see it coming to us,” he said.
“And it had an impact because people who don’t get more opportunities to do agriculture, fishing and many more will have to run away from their places, go to the big cities where nothing is planned for them there, and then later on, some of the young ones will just take the boats to go to Spain or some of these places or just try to cross the desert and it’s really dangerous. We did lose a lot of lives.”
Brought up in the small town of Podor in north Senegal, which has a fishing community at its heart, Maal was born into a fisherman caste and was expected to follow that career path, but he befriended storyteller and musician Mansour Seck, and has spent his life performing, traveling and raising awareness about the issues his homeland faces.
“Our role is first to give news about what’s going on, because sometimes the local people, they don’t know what’s happening to them is the impact of climate change. They don’t know how to stand up against that. But at the same time, when they know about it, they will say what to do,” he said.
The veteran musician released his first album in seven years, “Being,” on March 31 and will headline the Barbican in London for the first time in 20 years on May 30.
KHAPLU, Pakistan: Two mountaineers from Pakistan have set new climbing records as they scaled the world’s 10th-highest mountain in northwest Nepal on Monday.
At 8,091 meters, Mount Annapurna is one of 14 eight-thousanders, a small group of difficult peaks above 8,000 meters. It is widely considered one of the most dangerous climbs due to its difficult terrain and treacherous weather.
Upon reaching its summit on Monday morning, Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif set new records as the first woman from the South Asian country to reach Annapurna’s peak and the youngest climber to summit 11 out of the world’s 14, 8,000-meter mountains, respectively.
“Naila Kiani has now become the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna, while Shehroze has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 11 peaks above 8,000 meters,” Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said in a statement.
Kiani, who is a banker based in Dubai and mother of two daughters, is now the first Pakistani woman climber to summit four peaks above 8,000 meters, Haidri said.
Kiani has previously summitted K2 (8,611 meters), Gasherbrum I (8,068 meters) and Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters). She went viral on the internet in 2018, after images of her wedding shoot at the K2 base camp were widely shared on social media.
At 21 years old, Kashif is on a quest to summit all 14 eight-thousanders and will be climbing Dhaulagiri next, which is the world’s seventh-highest mountain at 8,167 meters.
“Now after this, he would climb Mount Dhaulagiri. Then he will leave for China (to climb Mount Shishapangma and Cho You),” Kashif’s father, Salman Kashif, told Arab News.
“Six months ago, he was operated on for spinal surgery and we were upset about this expedition due to the surgery. We were very fearful about his trouble,” Salman said.
The family was “awake the whole night” as the young mountaineer climbed Annapurna.
“Though we were worried, but we (were) enjoying it.”
QUETTA: It was well past midnight when Mohammad Asif sat down with a group of friends at a roadside restaurant in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city earlier this week.
Like dozens of others around them, Asif and his friends would remain at the cafe almost until 4 a.m., chatting and laughing over multiple cups of piping hot tea.
In Balochistan’s provincial capital of Quetta, gathering with friends and family at roadside cafes after the fast-breaking evening feast known as iftar and staying out until the pre-fast sehri, or suhoor, meal has become somewhat of a tradition. People arrive at tea restaurants scattered throughout the city after iftar, usually after they are done with voluntary late night prayers known as taraweeh, and remain until dawn.
Indeed, the tradition of post-iftar meets for “chai and gup shup” (tea and gossip) is not just limited to Quetta but prevalent in most major cities of Pakistan.
“After iftar, people often go for outings with friends, with relatives … until sehri, they sit outside, it is a way of passing time for them,” Asif told Arab News at Chai Kada, a famous tea restaurant located on Quetta’s Samungli Road.
‘After iftar, people often go for outings with friends, with relatives ... until sehri, they sit outside, it is a way of passing time for them.’
Mohammed Asif, Quetta local
“Since this is the norm here, we are also following the norm. It gives us energy to sit here with friends,” Asif said, adding: “And tea doubles the energy.”
Pakistan is the largest international tea importer in the world, spending more than $600 million on the product each year. According to the Pakistan Tea Association which represents importers, Pakistan annually imports 250 million kilograms of tea.
But with inflation at a 50-year high in Pakistan, the price of one kilogram of tea has risen to Rs1,700 ($5.99) this year from Rs1,400 last year, forcing tea restaurants to hike the price of a cup of tea from Rs60 to Rs80 in Ramadan.
Despite the inflationary pressures and Quetta’s chilly weather, people still throng to restaurants late into the night, with vendors and waiters saying they have to double their supplies of tea and milk to keep up with demand.
“On normal days, we order 100 kilograms of milk for our hotel but in Ramadan, we increase the milk order to 200 kilograms from dairy farms because of the rush of customers who come after taraweeh prayers.” Khursheed Ahmed, a 25-year-old tea maker at Chai Kada, told Arab News.
As the tea keeps flowing, the customers keep showing up.
“We have 18 types of tea on our menu but Kashmiri chai, tandoori chai, green tea, coffee and chocolate chai are the most favorite items in Ramadan,” the owner of Chai Kada, Syed Azizuddin, told Arab News, saying that people loved their tea with a side of paratha, a type of oily flatbread.
“Our matka chai (served in clay cups) is the most famous,” Ahmed, the tea maker, said. “We also serve 10-12 types of parathas and drinks, including Kashmiri tea, coffee, green tea, lemon tea, but the best of all is matka chai, tandoori and raisin tea.”
Behind Ahmed, another tea maker brewed black tea in milk, sweetened it with dollops of sugar and added aromatic herbs and spices before pouring it into individual clay mugs and topping each serving off with a scoop of steamed milk.
As he rushed to serve the order to a table full of young men, another party of almost 20 people arrived at the cafe.
“In Quetta, 100 percent people fast in Ramadan and they stay outside until sehri time,” Azizuddin said. “They go back home at the time of sehri, so this is why there is such a rush at our hotels.”