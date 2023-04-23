Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

You are here

A drone view shows smoke rising over buildings a week after fighting began in north Khartoum, as seen from the twin city of Omdurman, Sudan, on April 22, 2023. (Reuters TV via REUTERS)
KHARTOUM, Sudan: American embassy staffers were airlifted from Sudan early Sunday, as forces loyal to rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest nation for a ninth day amid fading hopes for deescalation.
The warring sides said they were helping coordinate the evacuation of foreigners, though continued exchanges of fire in Sudan’s capital undermined those claims.
A senior Biden administration official said US troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of US Embassy staffers. The troops who airlifted the staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second US official confirmed.
The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which has been battling the Sudanese army, said the US rescue mission involved six aircraft and that it had coordinated evacuation efforts with the US
But the US denied the group did anything to help the evacuation.
“You may have seen some assertions in social media in recent hours, that the Rapid Security Forces somehow coordinated with us and supported this operation. That was not the case,” said Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass. “They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members in the course of the operation.”
The RSF, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamad Dagolo, said it is cooperating with all diplomatic missions and that it is committed to a three-day cease-fire that was declared at sundown Friday.
Earlier, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said Sunday that France was organizing the evacuation of its embassy staff, French citizens in Sudan and citizens of allied countries. She said France was organizing the operation “in connection with all the involved parties, as well as with our European partners and allies.”
However, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital has proven intensely dangerous. The two rivals have dug in, signaling they would resume the fighting after the declared three-day truce.
Questions have swirled over how the mass rescues of foreign citizens would unfold, with Sudan’s main international airport closed and millions of people sheltering indoors. As battles between the Sudanese army and the powerful paramilitary group rage in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas, foreign countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens — many trapped in their homes as food supplies dwindle.
The White House would not confirm the Sudanese military’s announcement. “We have made very clear to both sides that they are responsible for ensuring the protection of civilians and noncombatants,” the National Security Council said. On Friday, the US said it had no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of the estimated 16,000 American citizens trapped in Sudan.
Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens on Saturday, sharing footage of Saudi nationals and other foreigners welcomed with chocolate and flowers as they stepped off an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port of Jeddah.
Officials did not elaborate on exactly how the rescue unfolded but Burhan said the Saudi diplomats and nationals had first traveled by land to Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport on the Red Sea. He said that Jordan’s diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way. The port is in Sudan’s far east, some 840 kilometers (520 miles) from Khartoum.
President Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.
The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. US forces were flying them from a landing zone at the embassy to an unspecified location.
With the US focused on evacuating diplomats first, the Pentagon said it was moving additional troops and equipment to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the effort.
Burhan told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya satellite channel on Saturday that flights in and out of Khartoum remained risky because of the ongoing clashes. He claimed that the military had regained control over all the other airports in the country, except for one in the southwestern city of Nyala.
“We share the international community’s concern about foreign nationals,” he said, promising Sudan would provide “necessary airports and safe passageways” for foreigners trapped in the fighting, without elaborating.
Two cease-fire attempts earlier this week also rapidly collapsed. The turmoil has dealt a perhaps fatal blow to hopes for the country’s transition to a civilian-led democracy and raised concerns the chaos could draw in its neighbors, including Chad, Egypt and Libya.
“The war has been continuous since day one. It has not stopped for one moment,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, secretary of the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which monitors casualties. The clashes have killed over 400 people so far, according to the World Health Organization. The bombardments, gunbattles and sniper fire in densely populated areas have hit civilian infrastructure, including many hospitals.
The international airport near the center of the capital has come under heavy shelling as the RSF has tried to take control of the compound. In an apparent effort to oust the RSF fighters, the Sudanese army has pounded the airport with airstrikes, gutting at least one runway and leaving wrecked planes scattered on the tarmac. The full extent of damage at the airfield remains unclear.
The conflict has opened a dangerous new chapter in Sudan’s history, thrusting the country into uncertainty.
“No one can predict when and how this war will end,” Burhan told the Al-Hadath news channel. “I am currently in the command center and will only leave it in a coffin.”
The current explosion of violence came after Burhan and Dagalo fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists that was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.
The rival generals rose to power in the tumultuous aftermath of popular uprisings that led to the ouster of Sudan’s longtime ruler, Omar Al-Bashir, in 2019. Two years later, they joined forces to seize power in a coup that ousted the civilian leaders.
Both the military and RSF have a long history of human rights abuses. The RSF was born out of the Janjaweed militias, which were accused of atrocities in crushing a rebellion in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the early 2000s.
Many Sudanese fear that despite the generals’ repeated promises, the violence will only escalate as tens of thousands of foreign citizens try to leave.
“We are sure both sides of fighting are more careful about foreign lives than the lives of Sudanese citizens,” Atiya said.
 

Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say French national was injured in air attack

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say French national was injured in air attack
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said in a tweet on Sunday that they were attacked by aircraft during the evacuation of French nationals from their embassy.

One French national was injured in the incident, which the Sudanese army claims was the result of an attack by RSF troops – a claim they denied.

“This morning, 4/23/2023, the Rapid Support Forces were attacked by aircraft during the evacuation of French nationals from their country's embassy, passing by Bahri to Omdurman,” the tweets reads, adding “which endangered the lives of French nationals by injuring one of them.”
“The Rapid Support Forces indicate that, in full coordination with the French government, the evacuation convoy of French nationals moved this morning from their gathering places at the French embassy and crossed the city of Bahri to Omdurman.”

“This flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law and the declared truce was witnessed and attended by members of the French embassy that documented the incident,” the tweet added.

“In the face of this cowardly attack and in order to preserve the safety of the French nationals, the Rapid Support Forces had to return the convoy to the first starting point.”

“The Rapid Support Forces reaffirm their full commitment to the declared armistice and the opening of humanitarian corridors to enable citizens to obtain the necessary services, and to facilitate the movement of foreign nationals to the evacuation areas designated by their governments.”

Many countries have begun evacuating their civilians from the country as the fighting continued, including Saudi Arabia which flew out 66 foreign nationals, along with nearly 100 of its own people.

News wire, AFP quoted a French diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the RSF paramilitary group, had “given guarantees of security” to allow the operation.

Both sides blame the other for breaching a truce during Eid.

Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan called for dialogue to bring an end to the bloody clashes in Sudan on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Burhan said: “The biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese people. We all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life.”

He added, “living conditions in Sudan are deteriorating and we share the international community’s concern towards Sudanese citizens.”

The fighting between the army and RSF broke out a week ago in Sudan, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more according to the World Health Organization.

Earlier on Saturday, al-Burhan had said the army was coordinating with countries to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days on Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine

Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine
  • The cocaine was packed in tuna marked as coming from Ecuador
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police seized 5.4 tons of cannabis resin stashed in a truck headed for Spain, and 60 kilogrammes of cocaine packed in frozen tuna, security officials said.
Security and customs officers seized the cannabis resin in the northern port of Tangier “on board an international freight truck,” the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said late Saturday.
The resin blocks were pressed into plates slotted into specially fitted cavities, including in the truck’s chassis. The 45-year-old Moroccan driver was arrested.
In a separate operation, also in Tangier, nearly 60 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized on Thursday inside a refrigerated container, police said.
The cocaine was packed in tuna marked as coming from Ecuador and destined for Spain.
Morocco is the world’s largest producer of cannabis resin according to the United Nations, and police seized nearly 100 tons last year.
Police in recent years have also made multiple large seizures of cocaine, with South American cartels using the North African nation as a smuggling transit hub for Europe.

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
World
Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
"It's a pleasure to meet my friends in such a beautiful setting and to share these moments with them over a good meal" (Supplied
Middle-East
Moroccans enjoy iftar by the sea

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region
  • Clashes escalate between rival forces
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: Fighting in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals could have far-reaching consequences not only for the northeast African country but also for an already unstable region, experts warn.

Clashes erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Violence in the capital Khartoum and in other parts of the country quickly escalated, with airstrikes in the capital and tanks battling on the streets.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded across the vast country — Africa’s third biggest, roughly three times the size of France.
Analysts warn the conflict could draw in foreign armed groups and regional powers, triggering a new refugee crisis.

HIGHLIGHT

Violence in the capital Khartoum and in other parts of the country quickly escalated, with airstrikes in the capital and tanks battling on the streets.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled fighting to Sudan’s western neighbor Chad, the UN said Thursday.
The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said eastern Chad was already hosting 400,000 Sudanese refugees, and the new arrivals were placing additional strain on the country’s overstretched public services and resources.
Sudan is one the world’s poorest countries, and in February the UN said more than one-third of its population was facing a growing hunger crisis.
“Millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire and fast running out of basic necessities,” the International Crisis Group said Thursday.
Cameron Hudson of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said he was “fully expecting a massive exodus of civilians” once the first lasting ceasefire takes hold. “I am expecting millions of people to try to cross borders,” he said.
The battles spread swiftly, engulfing Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman and several regions of the country, especially Darfur.
“The combat could quickly slide into a sustained war that risks rippling through the country’s restive peripheries into its neighbors,” the ICG added.
“The hostilities have pushed the country toward the full-blown civil war Sudanese have dreaded for years.”
Hudson said the violence was “a huge concern,” especially because it had erupted across a vast area.
Many of Sudan’s neighbors are already struggling after years of their own conflicts.
“The challenge is that the conflict ... is spread on every corner of the country — on the border with Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia,” Hudson said.
If the conflict drags on, more people in the extremely fragmented Sudanese society might take up arms, said British analyst Alex de Waal.
“There are two protagonists,” he said. “If the conflict continues, the situation will quickly become more complex.”
Each side is a coalition of several different groups, de Waal noted, who may shift their alliances potentially considering “ethnic factors.”
The New York-based Soufan Center warned of “meddling from external states, warlords, armed militias and a range of other violent non-state actors.”
“A failure by commanders to rein in their fighters could further prolong violence,” the think tank said. Other countries in the region have all officially called for a cessation of violence.
The CSIS said the two generals were trying to acquire arms and reinforcements from neighboring countries.
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is also present in Sudan, but its involvement focuses mainly on exploiting the country’s gold reserves.
De Waal warned the fighting could draw in actors who provide funding, weapons “and possibly their own troops or proxies.”
Libya, the Central African Republic, Chad, Ethiopia and Eritrea are likely to play some political or even military roles in the conflict, he added.
He noted that it would be the same actors who would later be involved in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict.
“Sudan’s instability is a concern for the entire world, but particularly for neighboring countries,” said Emirati political scientist Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, noting its strategic position on the Red Sea.
“Everyone will pay a price” of a lasting conflict in Sudan, he said.
Since tensions erupted, mediators from the United Nations, the African Union, regional IGAD bloc, and Western and Gulf capitals have been attempting to bring Burhan and Daglo to the negotiating table.
So far, efforts have been in vain.
Some experts said years of diplomacy with the two generals since the overthrow of long-time autocrat Omar Bashir in 2019 emboldened them.
The international community and major powers “are getting nothing” when they now call for a ceasefire, Hudson said.
A rapid military victory seems unlikely, experts agree, with Al-Burhan’s army more powerful, but Daglo’s RSF exceling in urban guerrilla warfare. The stage appears set for a lasting conflict.

 

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
Middle-East
Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest
Middle-East
US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts
Updated 23 April 2023
Reuters

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts
  • She said her family and the relatives of two other US prisoners in Iran hoped Biden would grant them time to explain their stories at a meeting in Washington scheduled for next month
Updated 23 April 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The daughter of an environmentalist imprisoned by Iran said on Saturday she had lost confidence in US President Joe Biden’s efforts to free her father.
Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, has served five years of a 10-year sentence after being convicted of spying.
He was briefly released to house arrest with an electronic tag in March 2022 when two other dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran. In July his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail, but his daughter said he was now back in jail.
“I think being told since Biden has taken office that our loved ones are a priority, and then seeing no action — it is hard to hold hope,” Tara Tahbaz said in Madrid while she was visiting from the US to see relatives.

FASTFACT

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel tweeted: ‘We once again call on Iran to cease unjustly imprisoning foreign nationals for use as political leverage and to release US citizens Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi.’

She said her family and the relatives of two other US prisoners in Iran hoped Biden would grant them time to explain their stories at a
meeting in Washington scheduled for next month.
She said her father, now 67, suffered from prostate cancer and had had COVID-19 three times in jail.
The US  has urged Iran to release Tahbaz and two other citizens, Emad Shargi and Siamak Namazi, who are all imprisoned on espionage charges that Washington says are baseless.
US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel tweeted on Saturday: “We once again
call on Iran to cease unjustly imprisoning foreign nationals for use as political leverage and to release US citizens Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi.”
Namazi, an oil executive, was jailed for 10 years in 2016 on charges of spying and cooperating with the US government.
Shargi was convicted in 2021 and also sentenced to 10 years.

 

Iran army gets 200 new ‘strategic’ drones: state media
Middle-East
Iran army gets 200 new ‘strategic’ drones: state media
Iran says it forced US submarine to the surface in Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
Iran says it forced US submarine to the surface in Strait of Hormuz

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday
Updated 23 April 2023
Reuters

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday
  • The date of Eid is normally set by the official religious authority in each country, but Libya has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against ruler Muammar Qaddafi
Updated 23 April 2023
Reuters

BENGHAZI: Libyans celebrated Eid Al-Fitr holiday on different days this year because of bitter political splits that persist despite years of peace efforts.
Religious authorities in east Libya, aligned with the parliament which is based there, said they had sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, making it the last day of fasting and setting Friday as Eid.
In Tripoli, the capital, religious authorities linked to the national interim government said they had not seen the moon and the holiday would not begin until Saturday, meaning people should fast another day.
“This is madness and I pray it ends here,” said Ahmed Mesbah, 50, in Tripoli, who chose to celebrate Eid on Friday. “We are divided among those who fast and those who have stopped fasting,” he added.
The date of Eid is normally set by the official religious authority in each country, but Libya has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against ruler Muammar Qaddafi. The country split in 2014 between warring factions in east and west, a rift that remains despite comparative peace since 2020.

 

Warring Libyan groups inching toward reconciliation, elections: UN envoy
Middle-East
Warring Libyan groups inching toward reconciliation, elections: UN envoy
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says
World
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says

