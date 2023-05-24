You are here

US aircraft carrier arrives in NATO-member Norway
Above, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier on its way into the Oslo Fjord in Norway on May 24, 2023. (NTB/AFP)
AP

US aircraft carrier arrives in NATO-member Norway
  • Nuclear-powered ship USS General Ford entered the Oslo fjord escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat
  • The USS Ford is the first of the US Navy’s new Ford class of aircraft carriers
AP

COPENHAGEN: A US aircraft carrier arrived Wednesday in Oslo with the Norwegian armed forces saying it gives them “a unique opportunity to further develop cooperation and work more closely with our most important ally, the United States.”
The nuclear-powered ship USS General Ford entered the Oslo fjord escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat with armed people on board. The Norwegian armed forces has said any boats must stay a half-kilometer away from the aircraft carrier and a no-fly zone was created over the area where the aircraft carrier was.
Described as the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the vessel’s first foreign call was broadcast live on Norwegian public television. Onlookers, some using binoculars, were seen on land watching as the large aircraft carrier glided deeper and deeper into the fjord and eventually reach the city of Oslo.
Laila Wilhelmsen, who stood along the route in Droebak, said that she grew up in the small town about halfway through the fjord during the Cold War in the 1950s and “there were warships here all the time.”
“I don’t know, but now we have teased (Russian President Vladimir) Putin even more. It’s scary, I think,” she told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
The vessel will stay in the Norwegian capital until Tuesday. After that, it will take part in drills with the Norwegian armed forces.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo said that “such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.”
Ties between Oslo and Moscow have been tense since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Norway and Russia have a 198-kilometer-long border in the Arctic.
In early May, the US Navy said that the ship had departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on its “first combat deployment,” following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.
The USS Ford is the first of the US Navy’s new Ford class of aircraft carriers. Two more Ford-class carriers are under construction.
The vessel houses about 2,600 sailors, 600 fewer than the previous generation of aircraft carriers.

Families of Tunisia detainees go to Africa court to seek release

Families of Tunisia detainees go to Africa court to seek release
AFP

Families of Tunisia detainees go to Africa court to seek release

Families of Tunisia detainees go to Africa court to seek release
  • Tunisian authorities have arrested more than 20 political opponents sparking condemnations from the international community
  • Those detained include Rached Ghannouchi the former speaker of parliament
AFP

NAIROBI: The families of Tunisian opposition figures detained in a government crackdown filed a case with Africa’s human rights court on Wednesday seeking the immediate release of their loved ones.
Since early February, the authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 political opponents and other personalities, sparking condemnations from the international community and rights groups.
Those detained include Rached Ghannouchi, the former speaker of parliament and one of the highest profile critics of President Kais Saied, who dissolved the assembly in July 2021 as part of a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.
Ghannouchi, 81, the head of Tunisia’s Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, was arrested in April and sentenced on May 15 to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges.
His daughter Yusra Ghannouchi said the charges against her father were “politically motivated and fabricated” and part of a bid by Saied to “eliminate the opposition”.
Saied claims those detained in the crackdown were “terrorists” involved in a “conspiracy against state security”.
Opponents have dubbed his actions a “coup” and a return to autocratic rule in the only democracy that emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings in the region more than a decade ago.
Yusra Ghannouchi and other relatives of the detainees filed the case in the African Court of Human and Peoples Rights in Arusha, Tanzania, as part of a global campaign for their freedom.
“We hope this will lead to their release and to justice for them,” she told AFP in Nairobi on the eve of a trip to Arusha.
“They are not silent and we will not be silent,” said Ghannouchi, a 45-year-old mother of three who lives in Britain.
She said the relatives were also calling for the US, the EU and Britain to impose targeted sanctions against Saied and several of his ministers who are “all implicated in human rights violations”.
Their British lawyer Rodney Dixon said they wanted the Arusha court to find that Tunisia’s actions were in breach of Africa’s human rights charter and make a provisional order for the release of the detainees.
“They are trying to fight their cases in Tunisia but the obstacle is that every door has been shut,” he said, adding that the case in Arusha was on behalf of six of those rounded up. “There is no justice through the system there... that's why they have to come to the African court to seek its intervention.”
He said those behind bars were not getting regular access to lawyers, and were having difficulty getting proper medical care.
“In the case of some of the detainees there has been very poor treatment, in the case of one, an allegation of torture will also be raised at the Africa court.”
Ghannouchi said she was worried about her father's health as he suffers from hypertension and “he is no longer a young man”.
Ghannouchi was imprisoned twice in the 1980s for clandestine political activities before going into exile for 20 years and then returning following the toppling of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in the 2011 Arab Spring revolt.
Tunisia is one of only six African countries that have fully signed up to the court.
Dixon said he expected the court to hear the case in June.

South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite

South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite
AP

South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite

South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite
  • Satellite to be launched by a domestically made rocket under the country’s space development program
  • The latest launch comes amid heightened military tensions on the Korean Peninsula
AP

SEOUL: South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.
The South Korean satellite will be launched by a domestically made rocket under the country’s space development program. Seoul officials say its launch has no military purpose, but many experts say it will eventually help South Korea acquire technologies and knowhow required to operate military surveillance satellites and build more powerful missiles.
The Nuri space launch vehicle was scheduled to lift off early Wednesday evening from a launch facility on a southern South Korean island, if no unexpected weather or other problems occur at the last minute, according to the Science Ministry.
Aboard the rocket are the main satellite, called “Next Generation Small Satellite 2,” and seven other smaller, cube-shaped satellites. The main one is tasked with verifying imaging radar technology and observing cosmic radiation in near-Earth orbit, a ministry statement said.
Wednesday’s launch is the third of its kind involving Nuri, South Korea’s first homegrown rocket.
In its first launch in 2021, the rocket’s dummy payload reached the desired altitude but failed to enter orbit. In its second attempt last year, South Korea successfully put what it called a “performance verification satellite” into orbit in a launch mainly designed to examine the Nuri rocket. South Korea became the world’s 10th nation to send a satellite into space with its own technology.
The latest launch comes amid heightened military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Since the start of 2022, North Korea has test-launched more than 100 missiles — some of them nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike South Korea and the US — in what it called efforts to respond to the expansion of military drills between the United States and South Korea. Analysts say the North’s testing spree was likely meant to pressure its rivals to scale back their military training and relax economic sanctions on the North.
On May 16, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a finished military spy satellite at the country’s aerospace center and approved an unspecified future action plan on its launch.
During the visit, Kim cited the strategic significance of a spy satellite while vowing to bolster the country’s defense as “US imperialists and (South) Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves,” according to state media.
Some experts say the North Korean spy satellite disclosed in its state media doesn’t appear to be sophisticated enough to produce high-resolution imagery that can meaningfully boost the country’s surveillance capacities.
But Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, said the North Korean satellite is still likely be capable of monitoring the deployment of incoming US strategic assets like an aircraft carrier and the movements of South Korean warships and fighter jets.
“It would be much better to have such a satellite than not having one,” Lee said.
After its first spy satellite launch, Lee predicted North Korea will try to send several more satellites into space, likely more advanced ones. “With three to five satellites, North Korea can have an almost real-time monitoring on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.
Lee said the North’s first spy satellite launch could happen in June. Other experts say the launch will more likely happen in the latter half of this year.
Jung Chang Wook, head of the Korea Defense Study Forum think tank in Seoul, said the recent North Korean push for a spy satellite launch suggests it cares greatly about the South Korean satellite launch program.
Unlike South Korean and other countries’ satellite launches, North Korea’s satellite liftoff would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, which ban the country from engaging in any form of ballistic launches. The UN viewed the North’s past launches of Earth observation satellites as a disguised test of its long-range missile technology because ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles often share similar bodies, engines and other components.
South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and depends on US spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea. South Korea seeks to launch its own surveillance satellites soon.
Jung said while the South Korean satellite to be launched Wednesday wasn’t primarily developed for military purposes, its launch will still give it technologies related to the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and military spy satellites.
“It’s just a matter of how we (publicly) describe a launch. There is no reason to provoke our neighbors unnecessarily,” Jung said.
South Korea already has missiles that place all of North Korea within striking distance. But Jung said South Korea needs longer-range missiles to prepare for future security threats that can be posed by potential adversaries like China and Russia.
Lee said the use of the Nuri rocket as a missile isn’t militarily meaningful as it uses a type of liquid fuel that requires much longer fueling time than solid fuel.
But he said there is “enough possibility” that the launch will support South Korea’s efforts to build a space-based surveillance system, as its commercial-grade satellite is to be placed on a sun-synchronous orbit, which is typically used by reconnaissance satellites.

Boris Johnson referred to police over possible new COVID-19 rule breaches

Boris Johnson referred to police over possible new COVID-19 rule breaches
Reuters

Boris Johnson referred to police over possible new COVID-19 rule breaches

Boris Johnson referred to police over possible new COVID-19 rule breaches
  • Ministerial diaries show visits during the pandemic by friends to Chequers, a rural country mansion used as a residence by sitting prime ministers
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Boris Johnson has been referred to police over further potential breaches of lockdown rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, a charge the former prime minister’s office portrayed as “yet another politically motivated stitch up.”
The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for overseeing the operation of government, said it had made a referral to police based on information discovered while preparing submissions for a public inquiry into the pandemic.
The Times newspaper, which first reported the news on Tuesday, said ministerial diaries showed visits during the pandemic by friends to Chequers, a rural country mansion used as a residence by sitting prime ministers.
The Cabinet Office confirmed it had passed information to the police “in line with obligations in the civil service code.”
London’s Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, the force that covers the area around Chequers, both said they were assessing that information, which related to potential breaches of health protection regulation between June 2020 and May 2021.
Johnson, whose premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID-19 rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence, was defiant, saying the assertion was unfounded.
“The assertion by the Cabinet Office that there have been further COVID-19 rule breaches is totally untrue. Lawyers have examined the events in question and advised that they were lawful,” his office said in a statement.
“Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of yet another politically motivated stitch up.”
Earlier, Johnson’s spokesperson said some “abbreviated entries” in the former prime minister’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office in preparation for Britain’s COVID-19 inquiry but had been dealt with by his lawyers.
It is a further blow to Johnson, who is keen to forge a profile as one of Ukraine’s most ardent supporters in its fight against Russia’s invasion and still is seen by some in the governing Conservative Party as a vote winner who might return to Britain’s top office.
He remains one of British politics’ most recognizable figures and also one of its most divisive.
The voice of Brexit who secured a landslide election victory in 2019, Johnson was forced from office by his own party in 2022 after a catalogue of scandals and missteps.
He was fined by police for attending an event to celebrate his birthday in Downing Street in June 2020, making him the first prime minister found to have broken the law in office.
But he also retains support among some Conservatives who feel he is still their best hope of retaining power — a factor fueling divisions in the party before an election expected to take place next year.
Johnson remains under investigation by a parliamentary committee over whether he intentionally or recklessly misled the House of Commons over so-called ‘partygate’.
The former prime minister told the Privileges Committee there was no evidence that he intentionally misled lawmakers.
His office suggested the move by the Cabinet Office was “a last-ditch attempt ... to lengthen the Privileges Committee investigation as it was coming to a conclusion and to undermine Mr. Johnson” and that the meetings at Chequers were either within the rules being held outdoors or covered by exemptions.
“Mr. Johnson’s lawyers have tonight written to the police forces involved to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions.”

Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich

Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich
Police detained 17 of the workshop’s 39 participants but released all but the three who were charged and placed in pre-trial det
AP

Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich

Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich
  • The activists were arrested after hosting a workshop about land rights and other issues affecting farmers
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

PHNOM PENH: Three Cambodian land rights activists who were arrested on charges of plotting against the government planned to provoke a peasant revolution by teaching farmers about class divisions between rich and poor, an official said Tuesday.
Theng Savoeun, president of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmer Community, and his colleagues Nhel Pheap and Than Hach were charged Monday by a court in the country’s northeast with plotting against the state and incitement to commit a felony, said Am Sam Ath of the local rights group Licadho.
He said plotting against the government carries a possible prison term of five to 10 years, while incitement to commit a felony is punishable by six months to two years. He described the charges as sending “a message of intimidation” to civil society groups.
The three suspects were not available for comment and their lawyers were not immediately reachable.
A senior government official likened their nonviolent activities to what the communist Khmer Rouge taught peasants five decades ago before carrying out their bloody revolution.
The arrests in Ratanakiri province came as Cambodia prepares for a general election in July that is certain to return to power the governing Cambodian Peoples Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for 38 years with little tolerance for dissent. The opposition Candlelight Party, the sole group posing a credible challenge to the governing party, was not allowed by the National Election Committee to contest the polls and expects a ruling this week on its appeal of that decision.
The three activists were arrested on May 17 after hosting a workshop in Ratanakiri province about land rights and other issues affecting farmers. The police detained 17 of the workshop’s 39 participants but released all but the three, who were charged and placed in pre-trial detention on Monday.
Interior Ministry spokesperson Gen. Khieu Sopheak said the three were arrested because their activities violated the law and were outside the main goals of their organization, which he said were to teach farmers more productive agricultural techniques.
He said the workshop instead discussed political issues such as the division between rich and poor and how to incite farmers to hate the rich.
“Their lecture was to teach about peasant revolution, about the class divide in society,” Khieu Sopheak said. He said such language mirrored the ideology taught by the communist Khmer Rouge to poor farmers, especially in Ratanakiri province, in the early days of their revolutionary struggle before taking power in April 1975.
The brutal Khmer Rouge regime, which was ousted in 1979, is blamed for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million Cambodians from starvation, illness and killing.
Hun Sen joined the Khmer Rouge in 1970 when it was fighting against a pro-American government but defected from the group in 1977 and allied himself with a resistance movement backed by neighboring Vietnam.
“Fabricating these bogus charges against prominent civil society leaders shows how far the government is willing to go to silence critics in advance of the Cambodia elections in July,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement issued Wednesday. “There needs to be a chorus of international condemnation targeting Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government to demand an end to these intimidating tactics.”
Land grabs by wealthy and influential people have been a major problem for many years in Cambodia. Land ownership was abolished during the rule of the Khmer Rouge and land titles were lost, making ownership a free-for-all when the communist group lost power. Under Hun Sen’s government, much land that had been resettled was declared state land and sold or leased to wealthy investors, many of whom critics said were cronies of the governing party. Security forces have been employed to help evict tenants from such areas.
Khieu Sopheak said the three land activists admitted their crimes during police interrogation and that the authorities had found evidence of their activities on a computer and in documents from the group’s training workshop.
However, according to the Cambodian Center for Human Rights, “They were initially denied access to legal representation, before their lawyer was eventually allowed to be present as they were being interrogated by the prosecutor” on May 22.
A statement on Theng Savoeun’s Facebook page said, “In this life, we have tasted all sorts of flavors, but we remain firmly strong because our daily work is not what they have accused of us, rather we work at basic humanitarian tasks, helping the victims, helping farmers, helping the community, to make them understand their rights and obligations, and to help them find a solution.”
Farmers from other provinces who support the three activists have defied official harassment to travel to Phnom Penh to stage protests in front of the Interior Ministry demanding their release.
Rights worker Am Sam Ath expressed his concern that the three face such serious charges for working for the benefit of farmers and their communities. He said it might make it harder to help farmers in the future.

Typhoon Mawar set for direct hit on Guam

Typhoon Mawar set for direct hit on Guam
AFP

Typhoon Mawar set for direct hit on Guam

Typhoon Mawar set for direct hit on Guam
  • The storm is a dangerous Category Four typhoon
  • On its current trajectory, Mawar will pass “directly” over the island
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Typhoon Mawar was expected Wednesday to bring catastrophic winds directly to Guam, a US territory in the Pacific that is home to a crucial military outpost.
The storm’s top winds had weakened slightly but it remained a dangerous Category Four typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour), and gusts up to 175 mph at landfall, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
On its current trajectory, Mawar will pass “directly” over the island, which has a population of about 170,000, unleashing torrential rains and extreme flooding, the forecaster said.
As of 1:31 pm Wednesday local time (0331 GMT), the storm was 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of the island, the NWS office in Guam said in an advisory.
“Conditions are gradually deteriorating across Guam. Winds are steadily increasing and it is getting louder outside,” the NWS said, adding that winds of 53 miles per hour had already been recorded.
“I am worried for the safety of our people. This is the first storm of this magnitude for 20 years,” Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said.
Mawar lost its super typhoon status when its sustained winds fell below 150 mph but the NWS in Guam reported that the typhoon “may strengthen slightly on approach to Guam.”

Authorities ordered the evacuation of low-lying coastal areas, especially in the flood-prone southern villages.
The NWS warned of the “triple threats” of torrential rains, catastrophic wind and life-threatening storm surge.
Winds near the eye wall could bring major damage to buildings and homes made of light materials, such as non-concrete roofs and walls that are not made of reinforced concrete.
A calamitous storm surge threatens to wreak havoc on shorelines, and large boats “could be torn from moorings.”
“Surge may reach to between 20 and 25 feet above normal high tide for the most vulnerable storm surge prone areas near the eye wall,” the NWS said.
Forecasts predicted Guam will receive rainfall of 10 to 15 inches, with some areas experiencing 20 inches or more, the NWS said.
These in turn could trigger landslides in the central and southern parts of the island, the weather service warned.
“Residents who are in need of shelter need to seek shelter no later than 9AM as we expect the storm to intensify in the next few hours,” Guerrero said in a Facebook post.
People have been asked to stay inside and away from windows, and not venture outside during temporary lulls as flying debris can cause serious injury.
Guam’s Office of Civil Defense urged motorists to stay off the roads on Wednesday, saying “winds are expected to intensify to typhoon force winds by midday.”

Some 21,700 US military personnel and their families are based at or near several facilities on Guam, which routinely hosts nuclear attack submarines and long-range bombers.
It is also home to crucial electronic listening posts.
The US bases also have some of the Pacific region’s most significant ammunition and fuel storage facilities.
President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Guam on Tuesday so that federal aid can be provided to the island, according to a statement from the White House.
About 60 flights departing from or arriving in Guam and scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday have been canceled, A.B. Won Pat International Airport said.
Conditions are predicted to improve on Thursday.

