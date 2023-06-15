UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index

DUBAI: The Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers and brands by analyzing finalist and winner data from more than 50 national and regional Effie Awards competitions.

AB InBev, McDonald’s, WPP, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett Middle East, and Slap Global were respectively named most effective marketer, brand, agency holding group, agency network, agency office, and independent agency.

The past year saw regional organizations take their place in the global index.

The UAE Government Media Office came in fourth place among the most effective brands, while independent agency Dejavu Dubai ranked No. 12 among the most effective independent agencies.

Leo Burnett Middle East, which is based in Dubai, bagged the No. 1 spot among the most effective agency offices with wins for brands such as ABAAD, Emirates NBD, IKEA, Lebanese Transparency Association, McDonald’s, and UN Women, while its parent company Publicis Groupe came in third in the most effective agency holding groups globally.

Leo Burnett Middle East was also named most effective agency office and most effective agency network at last year’s Middle East and North Africa Effie Awards, and this marks the first time an agency with Publicis Groupe has claimed a No. 1 spot on the Effie Index.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkiye, said: “The Middle East has been fast emerging as a powerhouse of creative effectiveness, and we’ve just solidified this to the world.

“To be ranked one is a worthy milestone, but the honor of being able to showcase the caliber of our talent in the global spotlight is immeasurable. This is a shared moment of pride for Publicis Groupe, our trusted clients, and our exceptional talents who continue to raise the bar for the industry.”

The 2022 Effie Index rankings reflect over 4,000 worldwide Effie winners and finalists announced during the year.