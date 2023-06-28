You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
The Myanmar military had carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said in March, in its efforts to crush out resistance to the junta that was installed after the civilian government was ousted in 2021. (Free Burma Rangers via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j45gm

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
  • Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new ‘People’s Defense Forces’ across the country
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: A Myanmar military airstrike on a village killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said on Wednesday.
Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new “People’s Defense Forces” across the country.
Rights groups accuse the military of extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.
A military jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ko Zaw Tun, an anti-coup fighter from the village.
Ten people were killed and eight wounded, he said.
“There was no fighting, but they came to bomb the village,” he said, adding 11 houses had been destroyed in the attack.
A resident of Nyaung Kone also said that ten people had been killed in the strike.
He and other locals had cremated the dead later that evening, he said, asking not to use his name due to fear of reprisal.
“We did not know what their (the military’s) next plan is. So, we just held funerals for them as soon as we could,” he said.
BBC Burmese and other local media also reported the air strikes, with some outlets saying nine people had been killed.
Images published by local media showed people working to douse smoldering debris and ash, and a large building in ruins.
AFP digital verification reporters confirmed the images had not appeared online before Tuesday.
More than two years after launching its coup, the military is struggling to crush resistance to its rule.
Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say it is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
The military carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said in March.
Sagaing has emerged as a hotspot of anti-junta resistance.
In April, the military bombed a gathering in Sagaing that media and locals said killed about 170 people, sparking renewed global condemnation of the isolated junta.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar military airstrike on village gathering kills at least 100
World
Myanmar military airstrike on village gathering kills at least 100
Calls mount for ASEAN action as bloc ‘strongly condemns’ deadly Myanmar airstrike
World
Calls mount for ASEAN action as bloc ‘strongly condemns’ deadly Myanmar airstrike

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
Updated 14 sec ago

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
Updated 14 sec ago
*
17-year-old shot dead in Paris suburb

*
Prosecutors open homicide investigation

*
31 arrested, 40 cars burned out

*
2,000 police mobilized

PARIS: Protesters armed with fireworks clashed with riot police in a Paris suburb overnight after a 17-year-old man was shot dead by police during a traffic stop and prosecutors opened a homicide investigation.
Thirty-one people were arrested in the clashes in which 40 cars were burned, mostly in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the victim was from, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.
Video footage showed at least one building on fire and burnt-out barricades on the road. Fireworks were aimed at police, who fired tear gas at the crowd.
Darmanin called for calm on BFMTV on Wednesday morning and said “justice must be done and the truth must be told.” Some 2,000 police have been mobilized in the region, he said.
He added that the police officer would be suspended from his function if the charges against him are upheld.
Prosecutors on Tuesday said the shooting took place after the youth failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The officer fired at the boy, who subsequently died from his wounds, it said.
A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting as the driver pulled away.
Local resident and anti-racism campaigner, Mornia Labssi, who said she had spoken to the victim’s family, said his name was Nael and that he was of Algerian origin. Prosecutors did not identify the victim.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told BFMTV that “this act raises questions for me” and that the justice system would decide whether or not it was appropriate.
The two officers who carried out the traffic stop, aged between 38 and 40, were experienced, Darmanin said.
French actor Omar Sy expressed his support for the family of the victim on Twitter and called for “justice to honor the memory of this child.”
Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kylian Mpabbe tweeted heartbreak emojies and wrote “I’m hurting for my France. An unacceptable situation.”
There have been two fatal shootings during traffic stops in France so far in 2023.
In 2022, a record 13 people were killed in such circumstances, compared to three in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims were Black or of Arab origin.

Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque

Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque

Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said they have granted a permit for a protest where the organizer plans to burn a Qur’an outside Stockholm’s main mosque on Wednesday, the start of the Muslim three-day Eid Al-Adha holiday.
The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on Qur’an burning protests, following a burning of the Muslim holy book outside Turkiye’s embassy in January which led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

Topics: Qur'an burning Quran Sweden

Related

Rare Quran manuscripts exhibition at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation extended until summer  
Art & Culture
Rare Quran manuscripts exhibition at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation extended until summer  

Senior Russian general knew about Prigozhin’s plans — New York Times

Senior Russian general knew about Prigozhin’s plans — New York Times
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

Senior Russian general knew about Prigozhin’s plans — New York Times

Senior Russian general knew about Prigozhin’s plans — New York Times
  • American officials said there were signs that other Russian generals may have supported Prigozhin
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: General Sergey Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, had advance knowledge that the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was planning a rebellion against Moscow’s defense officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper cited US officials briefed on US intelligence regarding the matter, and reported that the officials were “trying to learn if Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped plan Mr. Prigozhin’s actions last weekend.”
Prigozhin flew into exile in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by his Wagner fighters over the weekend, as President Vladimir Putin praised his armed forces for averting a civil war.
The New York Times reported that American officials also said there were signs that other Russian generals also may have supported Prigozhin.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment. The Kremlin and the Russian defense ministry also did not immediately reply to Reuters’ queries.
Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media, had been put in overall charge of Ukraine operations in October. But in January Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to oversee the campaign, with Surovikin staying on as his deputy.
Before launching the mutiny, Prigozhin had raged against both Shoigu and Gerasimov, blaming them for the campaign’s failures and the army’s lack of support for Wagner fighters.
Surovikin urged the Wagner group to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases just before Prigozhin led his fighters on a so-called “march for justice.” Having set off from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don over the weekend, Prigozhin aborted the march within 200 kilometers (125 miles) of Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner Wagner rebellion

Related

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (REUTERS)
World
Mercenary chief Prigozhin starts exile in Belarus, Putin praises Russian troops
Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus
World
Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember
  • Malka Leifer was convicted of rape and other crimes in the Victoria state County Court in April after years of fighting her extradition from Israel
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

CANBERRA: Two sisters told an Australian court Wednesday that being sexually abused by their Jewish school’s principal broke their ability to trust and was painful to remember.
Malka Leifer was convicted of rape and other crimes in the Victoria state County Court in April after years of fighting her extradition from Israel. She watched intently on a video link from prison but didn’t visibly react as the two sisters read victim impact statements at her sentencing hearing.
Dassi Erlich, 35, was positioned in the courtroom specifically so she and Leifer could see other as she spoke about the impact of the abuse, as both Erlich and Leifer had requested.
Erlich said she was 16 when Leifer told her: “I love you like a mother.”
“I trusted her completely,” Erlich said. “The insidious nature of her sexual abuse has fractured my ability to trust forever.”
Elly Sapper, 34, later told the court she had questioned whether she wanted to relive the trauma that has affected more than half her life.
“It hurts to remember. It hurts more than I’ll ever be able to describe,” Sapper said.
Sapper testified at Leifer’s trial and said she lost a baby a week before the verdicts. She did not detail the circumstances.
“Her heart stopped beating,” Sapper said. “There were no concrete answers, there were no abnormalities. I will never know if the stress, the worry, the anxiety or the years of trauma played any part in the loss of my little girl.”
Leifer was acquitted of nine charges, including five relating to the victims’ eldest sister, Nicole Meyer. Meyer, 37, sat in court with her sisters Wednesday.
The Associated Press does not usually identify victims and alleged victims of sexual abuse, but the sisters have chosen to identify themselves in the media.
Leifer smiled when Judge Mark Gamble told her she would have to answer questions asked in court rather than nod her head.
Asked by Gamble’s associate her occupation, Leifer replied: “Now I’m not working.”
Leifer, 56, was convicted of six charges of rape, each carrying up to 25 years in prison. She was convicted of three charges of sexual penetration of a child, each carrying a potential 10-year sentence, and six charges of indecent assault, which also carries a 10-year sentence. She was convicted of three charges of committing an indecent act with a child, which is punishable by 5 years in prison. There are no minimum sentences.
Leifer’s trial ended an extradition battle that strained relations between the Australian and Israeli governments while antagonizing Australia’s Jewish community.
Leifer, who was born in Tel Aviv, returned to Israel in 2008 as allegations against her first emerged. The fight she waged in Jerusalem courts since 2014 against being extradited ended in 2021 when she boarded a flight toward Melbourne at Ben Gurion Airport, her ankles and wrists shackled.
Prosecutors claimed Leifer abused the students between 2003 and 2007 at the Adass Israel School, an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne where she was head of religion and later principal, as well as at her Melbourne home and at rural school camps.
Defense lawyer Ian Hill told the court Leifer felt isolated as the only Orthodox Jew in her prison. Because she had been convicted of child sex offenses, she was not allowed to have photographs of any of her 17 grandchildren or any other child.
“She is a truly lonely and isolated and broken woman held in protective custody in a maximum security prison far from her culture, far from her religion and significantly far from her family, all of whom live overseas,” Hill said.
A former colleague from the Melbourne school who visits Leifer in prison reported she had become “angry and agitated and she had gone from being an upbeat, inspiring educator to an isolated, depressed shadow of her former self,” Hill said.
“She is fearful all the time. She has nightmares, hallucinations, thinks that the guards want to kill her. Every loud noise gets her body shaking and as a result, she chooses to spend the day … in her cell with the door locked from the inside,” Hill said, citing the prison visitor.
Leifer had been held in custody for more than 5 years in Israel and Australia, plus 20 months under house arrest in Israel before her extradition, Hill said.
She had not seen her family since, apart from a son and daughter who had visited her in prison.
Leifer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to be heard Wednesday and Thursday. She is likely to be sentenced at a later date.

Topics: Israel Australia

Related

Headmistress guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school
World
Headmistress guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school
Female Israeli principal in Australian court on sex convictions
World
Female Israeli principal in Australian court on sex convictions

At least 9 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

At least 9 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
AFP

At least 9 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

At least 9 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
  • Ukrainian police said Russia had fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
AFP

KRAMATORSK: The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine rose to nine on Wednesday, as Kyiv downplayed the impact of the Wagner mutiny on fighting.
Three children were among the dead at the Ria Pizza restaurant, while at least 56 people were injured in the attack.
The eatery is popular with both soldiers and journalists in the town of Kramatorsk, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the east.
“Search and rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing,” Ukraine’s state emergency service said on social media.
“The bodies of 9 dead people — including 3 children — were retrieved from under the rubble,” it said.
Days after Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion, widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, Kyiv said the mutiny’s influence on fighting was minimal.
“Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralizing effect to penetrate Russian trenches,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in a video published Wednesday.
As Belarus welcomed Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.
But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin’s arch-foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.
“There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin’s regime,” Navalny said on social media.
Putin’s supporters, however, insisted that his rule was not weakened by the revolt.
Asked whether Putin’s power was diminished by the sight of Wagner’s rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused political commentators of exaggerating, adding that: “We don’t agree.”
Putin himself attempted to portray the dramatic events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian army.
“You de facto stopped civil war,” Putin told troops from the defense ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute’s silence for airmen slain by Wagner.
In a separate meeting with defense officials, Putin confirmed that Wagner was wholly funded by the Russian federal budget, despite operating as an independent company, adding that in the past year alone since the assault on Ukraine, Moscow had paid the group 86.262 billion rubles (about $1 billion) in salaries.
The feud between Wagner and the army had escalated for months, with Prigozhin making increasingly scathing statements against the generals’ handling of the offensive in Ukraine, blaming them for thousands of Russian losses.
Russian officials have been trying to put the crisis behind them for three days, with the FSB dropping charges against rank-and-file Wagner troops and the military preparing to disarm the group.
But, questions remain over how the Kremlin allowed the violence of its operation in Ukraine to spill back into Russia.
Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko is seeking credit for stepping in to mediate Wagner’s U-turn on the road to Moscow, and on Tuesday he criticized Russia’s handling of the issue.
Talking to his own military officials, Lukashenko said that Prigozhin was arriving in Belarus on Tuesday, and revealed that he had urged Putin not to kill the rogue mercenary.
“I said to Putin: we could waste him, no problem. If not on the first try, then on the second. I told him: don’t do this,” Lukashenko said, according to state media.
In his address, Putin also stressed that the revolt had not forced Russia to withdraw any of its units from Ukraine, where fighting continued as Kyiv’s brigades pursued their counteroffensive in their nation’s east and south.
The bloody conflict is now 16 months old, with mass casualties on both sides and a rising civilian toll.
Also on Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had evidence that Russian troops had summarily executed at least 77 detained civilians.
“It is a war crime... it’s also a gross violation of international human rights law,” said Matilda Bogner, head of the mission.
Meanwhile, the United States announced a new $500 million tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine’s mounting counteroffensive, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia strike kills at least 6 Al-Qaeda militants in Syria, medical officials, war monitor say
Middle-East
Russia strike kills at least 6 Al-Qaeda militants in Syria, medical officials, war monitor say
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (REUTERS)
World
Mercenary chief Prigozhin starts exile in Belarus, Putin praises Russian troops

Latest updates

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque
Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque
China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.