9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth

9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the US capital. (FILE/GETTY IMAGES)
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

  • A dark colored SUV seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, early Wednesday in Washington, D.C., police said.
Shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the US capital, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.
Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims, including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old, Parsons said.
A dark colored SUV seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday, Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted.
Several victims were transported to local hospitals by D.C. Fire and EMS while others transported themselves. All the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, Parsons said. None have been identified.
It was not immediately clear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle and no arrests have been made.
The D.C. shooting is the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent holiday weekend. Twenty-eight people were shoot, two fatally at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. Authorities say many of the shooting victims were under 18.
On Monday night, a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, 2 and 13, before he surrendered to responding officers, police.
Three people were killed and eight others injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood following a festival in the area, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.

Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

  • Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Sikh figures sign letter urging different strategy to deal with asylum-seekers
  • ‘People of all faiths are appalled’ by government proposals, imam tells The Times
LONDON: Religious leaders of major faiths in the UK have backed calls by the most senior cleric in the Church of England to oppose new migration laws proposed by the government.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been joined by senior Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Jewish figures in signing a letter urging a different approach to tackling the UK’s migration crisis.

The signatories include the chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, Leeds-based Sunni Imam Qari Asim and Shiite cleric Imam Sayed Razawi, Scotland’s most senior Muslim scholar.

Other names of note are rabbis Charley Baginsky and Josh Levy, CEOs of the Progressive Judaism movement; the president of the Hindu Forum of Britain, Trupti Patel; Sikh peer Lord Singh of Wimbledon; the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and the Bishop of Durham Paul Butler.

Tens of thousands of migrants are currently in temporary accommodation in the UK due to a shortage of housing and a backlog in Home Office processing of asylum applications.

The government’s proposals outlined in the Illegal Migration Bill include giving authorities more powers to detain, deport and ban people from re-entering the UK who have arrived illegally, as well as to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda to await the outcomes of their applications.

In their letter, published in The Times, the faith leaders wrote: “We represent people and communities whose belief, worship and action point us towards the kind of society we wish to build for the common good.

“The Illegal Migration Bill falls short of our obligation towards the most vulnerable; it fails to meet the basic test of an evidence-based and workable policy. We need an alternative approach that reflects our country’s history, values and responsibility.”

The letter continued: “With more than 100 million people displaced around the world, this crisis will not be solved without significant collective endeavour.

“The UK should take a lead in setting out a just, compassionate approach, ensuring that people seeking sanctuary are protected, claims decided quickly and justly, human traffickers are punished, and the root causes of mass migration are properly addressed.”

Asim told The Times: “I think people of all faiths are appalled to hear about the proposals by the government. It shows inhumanity and incompetence in dealing with the crisis. It goes against the values of the history of Britain.”

Welby, who sits in the House of Lords, has tabled a series of amendments to the proposed legislation, which is set to be debated in Parliament, including establishing “ten-year strategies for collaborating internationally” to halt human trafficking.

He told The Times: “As faith leaders we hold different beliefs on many things, but we are united in our concern for people seeking sanctuary. Britain must have an asylum system based on justice and compassion.”

Baginsky said: “Religion is political. It’s absolutely right that if you put bishops into the House of Lords, they are going to speak about that crossover between religion and politics. The issue of refugees and the way we welcome people into this country (falls) exactly where that crossover happens.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The only way to ensure that people are not subjected to dangerous journeys at the hands of criminal gangs, is to remove the incentive for taking those journeys in the first place — that is what our ‘Stop the Boats Bill’ sets out to do.”

Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s latest democracy health check showed there was no significant deterioration across the 27-nation bloc in areas like media and court freedoms or efforts to tackle corruption over the last year, a top official said on Wednesday.
The assessment came as the EU executive released its latest rule of law report, which includes tips for democratic improvements across EU member states.
Last year’s snapshot highlighted serious concerns about the rule of law in Poland and Hungary. Both governments lost access to billions of euros in EU aid over related disputes.
“This rule of law report shows that there is no radical worsening or backsliding in any member state,” said EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova.
“I will never be satisfied, in general, because there are a lot of things to be improved,” she continued.
She noted some improvements to the independence of the judiciary in Hungary, as Budapest sought to unlock access to EU grants.
But the report still called on the nation to make improvements in areas including the independence of media and prosecutions of high-level corruption.
On Poland, the report said there had been no progress towards 2022 recommendations including ensuring the independence of state prosecutions and fair procedures in awarding media licenses.
Spain, which holds a national election on July 23, was also among the countries warned over the state of its judiciary.
The report reiterated “serious concerns” over the lack of the renewal of the Council of the Judiciary, the country's top body of judges.
It did not mention days of rioting across France, triggered by police shooting of teenager of North African descent, and contained little reference to the use of excessive force by police in the country.
Jourova said it was up to courts in France to judge every situation separately.

Updated 05 July 2023
AP

  • Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a critical first test in state elections next month
  • The Election Commission said Wednesday that over 9.7 million voters will head to the ballot box on Aug 12 to elect assemblymen for six states
KUALA LUMPUR: Less than a year after taking office, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a critical first test in state elections next month that pits his government against a powerful Islamic opposition.
Election Commission chief Abdul Ghani Salleh said Wednesday that over 9.7 million voters will head to the ballot box on Aug. 12 to elect 245 assemblymen for six states.
While state elections generally do not affect the federal government, it will be closely watched as a gauge of support for Anwar’s unity government that was f ormed after a divisive general election in November.
Anwar’s multiethnic Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance won the most seats in November polls but fell short of a majority after many ethnic Malays threw their support behind the Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The PN bloc includes the conservative Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), that unexpectedly rose to become the single largest party in Parliament.
Anwar clinched the premiership after securing the backing of a once-dominant rival, a coalition led by the United Malays National Organization and other smaller parties for a majority to form a unity government. The tie-up between Anwar’s PH and the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional was once unthinkable in Malaysian politics, which has been shaped by long rivalry between the two parties.
“The state elections is the first test of popularity for the unity government on a rather nationwide scale, virtually half of Malaysia,” said Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political science lecturer at the University of Science, Malaysia. “It’ll test whether the people, especially PH and BN’s supporters who have long regarded each other as rivals, welcome such cooperation or not.”
The formation of Anwar’s unity government came at the behest of the country’s king, who wanted to break the deadlock over the hung Parliament and create stability after a period of political turmoil. Malaysia has had three prime ministers in the past four years before November polls as lawmakers switched allegiance for political mileage.
Anwar’s rise to the top job caps a roller-coaster political journey of more than two decades and has eased fears over greater Islamization. His main challenge has been to strengthen his appeal among ethnic Malays, many who view Anwar as too liberal and fear their Islamic identity and economic privileges under a decades-old affirmative action program may be chipped away. Malays form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, which include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.
PAS, which aims to create a theocratic state, has stepped up racial and religious rhetorics in recent months as it seeks to expand its influence and show that the unexpected wave of Malay support it won in November was more than a fortuity. Once confined to rural areas, PAS made strong gains in urban areas to win 49 out of 222 Parliamentary seats. It has also not hide its ambition of trying to topple Anwar by gaining support of government lawmakers.
The elections next month will be held in Penang, Selangor — two of the country’s richest states — and Negeri Sembilan that were controlled by Anwar’s PH alliance as well as in the rural states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu ruled by PAS. Most analysts believe this would remain status quo in the polls, but some say PAS could make further dents on PH’s hold in the three states.
“If PN were to sweep five or all six state governments, the federal government will immediately become shaky, as many Malay MPs may be tempted to switch their support, thereby bringing about the downfall of the Anwar government,” said Oh Ei Sun with Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs
It may not be easy as Anwar’s government has a two-thirds majority in Parliament, the strongest ever in 15 years. Many are also wary of triggering another bout of political unrest amid a slow economic recovery.
A lot will depend on UMNO’s performance. The UMNO-led coalition ruled Malaysia since the country’s independence from Britain in 1957 until its downfall in 2018 general election amid anger over government corruption. UMNO’s president, who is now one of Anwar’s two deputies, is on trial for graft. If UMNO performs badly, analysts said it could trigger a revolt by anti-Anwar factions and lead to a rethink of their alliance.
“The polls are mainly a battle for Malay votes as both sides realize that the stability of any government in Malaysia rests on support from Malaysia’s majority community,” said analyst Ahmad Fauzi.

Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

  • US President Joe Biden calls on Republican lawmakers “to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms”
  • There have been over 340 mass shootings in the US so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive
Ten people were killed and 38 wounded in mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, officials said, prompting a fresh call from President Joe Biden to pass gun control legislation.
In Fort Worth, three people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, police said on Tuesday.
In a separate mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday evening, five people were killed and two were wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs, when a suspect in body armor and armed with an AR-15 opened fire on strangers, according to local police.
The Monday night shootings came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at a neighborhood block party in Baltimore.
The motives in all three recent shootings remained unclear.
The United States is struggling with a large number of mass shootings and incidents of gun violence.
There have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.
Biden condemned the violence on Tuesday and renewed his calls to tighten America’s gun laws.
“Our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings,” Biden said in a statement, calling on Republican lawmakers “to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms.”
Citing constitutional protections for gun ownership, Republicans in Congress have generally blocked attempts to significantly reform gun safety laws and oppose Biden’s push to reinstate a ban on assault weapons.

US President Joe Biden speaks at a barbecue with active-duty military families on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington on July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Begging for action'
Philadelphia officials pleaded with state and federal lawmakers to act.
“We are begging Congress to protect lives and do something about America’s gun problem,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, asked Philadelphia state lawmakers for “reasonable legislation” of the type found in neighboring New Jersey and Delaware.
“Some of that legislation might have made a difference here,” Krasner said.
Philadelphia police said the suspect was a 40-year-old man who had an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a 9mm pistol who wore body armor and a ski mask.
The dead ranged in age from 15 to 59.
Krasner vowed to present multiple charges of murder and other offenses at the shooter’s first court hearing on Wednesday.
Police in Fort Worth said no arrests had been made in a shooting that broke out at Como Fest, a recent tradition celebrating the Como neighborhood’s African American history.
“I choose to believe this is a few bad perpetrators that came into this neighborhood to really wreak havoc,” Mayor Mattie Parker said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Witnesses heard a barrage of gunfire just before midnight that led some to initially believe it was fireworks but soon led to a stampede for safety, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Hours later, defiant neighbors and community leaders held their July Fourth parade through Como.
In Baltimore, police have said they are seeking multiple suspects.
The latest shootings took place around the anniversary of last year’s Highland Park mass shooting near Chicago, where seven people were killed and 48 others wounded at an Independence Day parade. A 22-year-old man remains in custody after being indicted on 117 felony charges for the carnage.
 

Updated 05 July 2023
AFP

  • Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act”
MOSCOW: Moscow said Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory would “not be possible” without US and NATO help, escalating its rhetoric after reporting it had downed five drones near the capital on Tuesday.
Ukraine meanwhile accused Russia of planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Russia in turn claimed Kyiv was planning to attack the facility, Europe’s largest.
Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act.”
“These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies,” the Russian foreign ministry said, claiming the West was “training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes.”
It marks the latest in a series of recent drone attacks — including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine — that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
The Russian military said it had downed all five drones and that there was no damage or casualties from the early-morning attacks.
Emergency services cited by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency said one of the drones was “neutralized” at Kubinka, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Vnukovo international airport, where air traffic was briefly disrupted.
In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin, and later the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
“We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA” UN nuclear watchdog, he added after his phone call with the French leader.
The Ukrainian health ministry urged residents to be ready for a “possible evacuation” if there is an explosion at the site.
Russia and Ukraine have regularly accused each other of putting the plant’s safety at risk since the start of the conflict.
Kyiv claimed “objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth reactors” at the site.
In his evening address, Zelensky said the idea was “perhaps to simulate the hit on the plant.”
“Maybe they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees it,” the Ukrainian leader said.
“Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world.”
In Moscow, an adviser to Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency, Renat Karchaa, told state television: “On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”
He claimed Ukraine planned to use “high-precision, long-range weapons” as well as drones.

Ukraine said 43 people, including 12 children, were injured in a Russian strike on the town of Pervomaisky in the eastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday.
The strike hit a parking lot outside a residential building in the town of around 28,000 people.
The head of Kyiv’s presidential office Andriy Yermak distributed images of burned and destroyed cars.
The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, posted a video from the scene, showing smoke rising from burnt cars near a Soviet-era housing block.
Authorities also announced that Russian shelling on a residential area in the southern frontline city of Kherson had killed two people.
Early Tuesday Ukraine said Russia had launched 22 Iranian “Shahed” attack drones and three missiles at the Sumy, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Its forces had “destroyed” 16 of the drones, it said.

In Chechnya, an award-winning Russian investigative journalist was beaten by armed assailants and taken to hospital, her newspaper and a rights group said.
The attack happened early on Tuesday as well-known journalist Elena Milashina and Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, were traveling from the airport.
Her newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, published a video of Milashina in hospital with her head shaven and covered in a green-colored dye — used to target Kremlin critics — and her hands bandaged.
She said the attack, which included having a gun held to her head, was linked to her “professional activity in Chechnya.”
Milashina has for years covered rights abuses in the Caucasus republic ruled by former warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.
In Kyiv, around 200 people attended a ceremony on Tuesday in St. Michael’s cathedral for the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who died of her wounds in a Russian strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine.

 

