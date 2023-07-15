You are here

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’

Former interpreters for the British forces in Afghanistan demonstrate outside the Home Office in central London on August 23, 2021 calling on the British government to ensure the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their families and Afghans who have helped the British forces. (AFP file photo)
  • Open letter calls on PM to meet ‘debt of honor,’ safeguard refugees
  • Signatories describe ‘chaotic situation’ in Westminster, with departments ‘sweeping issue under rug’
LONDON: A group of military chiefs and MPs in the UK have called on the government in an open letter to meet its “debt of honor” and safeguard Afghan refugees, The Independent reported.

The letter to the prime minister, signed by figures including former British Army chief, Gen. Richard Dannatt, and ex-NATO secretary-general, George Robertson, described Afghans being left stranded in dangerous circumstances as a “disgrace.”

It followed reports that almost 2,000 Afghans who were eligible for relocation to the UK had been abandoned in hotels throughout Pakistan after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban takeover.

The UK government, despite relocating more than 1,000 Afghans from Pakistan last year, has since quietly wound down the scheme, with only six people having been moved to Britain from the country since December.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must take control over the situation, the open letter urged, adding that thousands of Afghans, who previously served alongside British forces, had been forgotten and abandoned.

MP Dan Jarvis, a former army officer who served in Afghanistan, told The Independent: “I think Afghanistan is very much in the rear-view mirror and there isn’t the political will to honor the commitments that were made previously.

“These are not economic migrants; these are not people who just want to leave Afghanistan for a better life. These are people who are and will be murdered by the Taliban if they do not get to a place of safety.

“These are people who risked their lives to serve alongside us in support of our mission, at our request, and to whom the UK prime minister made a commitment to shift heaven and earth to get them to a place of safety.”

Since the Taliban takeover, 21,387 people have been relocated to the UK through the Afghan relocations and assistance policy.

But the letter warned that delays in the scheme had created a “bottleneck” in Pakistan, with almost 2,000 Afghans remaining “in limbo” in the country, awaiting the final green light to relocate to the UK.

The issue of Afghans being housed in British hotels was also a sensitive issue for the government, with ministers keen to move existing refugees to conventional housing before accepting new Afghan arrivals.

Those still trapped in Afghanistan were in a “desperate” situation, the open letter said.

“Some have been there for a year, and they are facing a second year. They believe that the British government is working to enable them to start their new lives in the UK. They are mistaken.

“These are people who have passed the rigorous tests. They have risked their lives, alongside our own service men and women, to support the UK’s objectives in Afghanistan.

“It is inconceivable that we should renege on our debt of honor and forget them.”

Senior military figures who have attempted to pressure the government over its obligations to Afghans described a “chaotic situation” in Westminster, in which several departments had abdicated responsibility for resolving the matter.

The government appeared to be “quite happy for this issue to be forgotten and swept under the carpet,” said one signatory to the letter.

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
Updated 57 min 54 sec ago
  • Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security
  • Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan’s affairs
BRUSSELS: The European Union urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from “violence and harsh rhetoric” on Saturday at the latest round of talks in a tortuous peace process in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role.
EU Council President Charles Michel hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks in Brussels aimed at drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two countries have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a small mountainous enclave that is part of Azerbaijan but populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand in an interview with Reuters in June, saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan’s affairs.
“Real progress depends on the next steps that will need to be taken in the near future. As a matter of priority, violence and harsh rhetoric should stop in order to provide the proper environment for peace and normalization talks,” Michel said.
He told reporters: “The population on the ground needs reassurances, first and foremost regarding their rights and security.”
Michel said he also expressed the EU’s encouragement for Azerbaijan to talk directly to the Karabakh Armenians in order to develop confidence between the parties.
It was not clear how Aliyev reacted, as he and Pashinyan left without briefing reporters. The de facto leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh claims to be independent but is not recognized by any country.
Besides the EU, the United States has also been pushing the sides to reach a peace deal. Russia, the traditional power broker in the region, has been distracted by the war in Ukraine and risks seeing its influence diminished.
Russia said on Saturday that it was ready to organize a three-way meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministers. This could be followed up with a Moscow summit to sign a peace treaty, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said an integral part of this pact should be “reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh” and implementation of earlier agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Sweden Torah burning protester abandons his plan

Sweden Torah burning protester abandons his plan
Updated 15 July 2023
  • He explained that his intention was in fact to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Qur'an in the Nordic country
  • Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include a burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM: A 32-year-old man, who sparked condemnation from Israel for his plans to burn a Torah in Stockholm, on Saturday said he was not going to go ahead with his protest.
He explained that his intention was in fact to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Qur'an in the Nordic country.
Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include a burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organizations to immediately condemn the decision.
Ahmad A., the organizer of the demonstration, explained that his aim actually was not to burn the holy books but to criticize the people who have burnt copies of the Qur'an in Sweden in recent months, something that Swedish law does not prohibit.
“This is a response to the people who burn the Qur'an. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account,” explained the Swedish resident of Syrian origin.
“I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Qur'an, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it’s not right to do it,” he added.
In January, Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a Qur'an to denounce Sweden’s membership application to NATO and the negotiations with Turkiye to allow Sweden to join the alliance.
On 28 June, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden burnt some pages of a copy of the Qur'an in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque during Eid Al-Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world.
The two events triggered a series of condemnations in the Muslim world.
Although the Swedish police pointed out that permission to demonstrate was not a formal authorization to burn a sacred book, there is no law prohibiting the burning of holy books.
But the police can refuse to allow a demonstration if it jeopardizes the security or gives rise to acts or words that incite racial hatred.

Updated 15 July 2023
  • An administrative court in Paris upheld the ban on Saturday
  • Lucie Simon, a lawyer for the protest organisers accused authorities of "impeding all channels of democratic expression of perfectly legitimate demands"
PARIS: A Paris court on Saturday banned a protest against police violence in the capital as tensions persist following riots earlier this month over the police killing of a teenager.
Authorities have attempted to clamp down on demonstrations to avoid further chaos after the week of riots saw massive destruction to public and private property.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had announced the ban on Wednesday of any protest “directly linked to the riots” that followed the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop.
A video of a police officer shooting the teen at point-blank range went viral, fueling old tensions over police brutality and racism in the country.
An administrative court in Paris upheld the ban on Saturday, after a last-ditch effort by protest organizers to appeal the decision.
“Given the very recent nature of the serious riots,” a lack of police availability, and the risk of disturbances, the judges ruled in an order seen by AFP that banning the protest was the only option.
Lucie Simon, a lawyer for the protest organizers — made up of a grouping against police violence and other associations — accused authorities of “impeding all channels of democratic expression of perfectly legitimate demands.”
Last Saturday some 2,000 people defied a similar ban to join a memorial rally in central Paris Saturday for a young black man who died in police custody in 2016, while protests against police brutality took place around France.

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
Updated 15 July 2023
  • Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to fund the rise
  • Hikes in the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fees would raise £1 billion
LONDON: The UK’s oldest medical union on Saturday hit out at government plans to increase the amount migrant workers pay to use the state health care service, to cover public-sector wage increases.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government this week approved recommendations to boost wages of teachers, doctors and police by between 5.0 to 7.0 percent.
Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to fund the rise but instead said hikes in the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fees would raise £1 billion.
Doctors in Unite, which represents junior doctors, general practitioners and hospital consultants, said it was “appalled” at the move, as it would see migrants pay double to use the NHS.
Most employees in the UK have National Insurance contributions deducted at source on their salaries, which pays for the National Health Service, as well as state pension and unemployment schemes.
“Just like other workers, migrants contribute to NHS funding through general taxation. Doubling the NHS surcharge to over £1,200 ($1,570) per year is an unjust additional penalty,” Doctors in Unite said.
“Migrants are effectively ‘taxed twice’ to access the same service,” it added, calling the move “immoral and divisive.”
The IHS, initially brought in to prevent “medical tourism,” is now paid by most migrants under tighter post-Brexit entry rules.
It is paid per person in addition to visa fees for stays of more than six months.
Over-18s pay £624 per year while students and under-18s pay £470 per year.
The government has proposed raising the IHS for adults to £1,035, and £776 at the reduced rate.
Work and visit visas will go up by 15 percent, while the cost of student and leave-to-remain visas among others will rise by at least 20 percent.
Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, according to official figures released in May, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.
Sunak has described legal immigration levels as “too high,” and is separately battling record levels of asylum claims from migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
Critics warn the IHS increases — paid for by individuals or their companies — could worsen under-staffing in many sectors, and prompt high-skilled workers and students to go elsewhere.
Migrant and refugee charity Praxis has accused ministers of treating people born outside the UK as “cash cows” at a time when they were struggling to repay already high visa renewal fees.
Genomics research center The Wellcome Sanger Institute said it spent more than £300,000 in immigration fees for its employees in 2022.
“These proposed increases create further barriers for global talent... and will have a detrimental effect on UK and global science,” said head of policy Sarion Bowers.

Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe

Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe
Updated 15 July 2023
  • Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities
  • Greece is also roasting
ROME: Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.
Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
The meteo center warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time.”
The thermometer is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Rome by Monday and even 43C on Tuesday, smashing the record 40.5C set in August 2007.
The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, the European Space Agency warned — “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”
Greece is also roasting.
“Parts of the country could see highs as much as 44C on Saturday,” according to the national weather service EMY. The central city of Thebes sweated under 44.2C on Friday.
The Acropolis, Athens’s top tourist attraction, closed for a second day straight Saturday during the hottest hours with 41C expected, as did several parks in the capital.
Regions of France, Germany, Spain and Poland are also baking in searing temperatures.
Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39C on Sunday and Monday, with the meteorological agency warning temperatures could hit previous records.
Meanwhile the northern city of Akita saw more rain in half a day than is typical for the whole month of July, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK reported. The downpours also triggered at least one landslide, forcing 9,000 people to evacuate their homes.
Torrential rains described by the meteorological agency as the “heaviest rain ever experienced” have also hit southern Japan in recent weeks, leaving at least 11 people dead.
Relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people in northern India, after burning heat.
The Yamuna river running through the capital New Delhi has reached a record high of 208.66 meters, more than a meter over the flood top set in 1978, threatening low-lying neighborhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.
Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity
Americans are watching as a powerful heatwave has stretches from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.
In Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the sun.
State capital Phoenix was to record its 15th straight day above 109F (43C) on Friday, according to the National Weather Services.
Authorities have been sounding the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be wary of dehydration.
The Las Vegas weather service warned that assuming high temperatures naturally come with the area’s desert climate was “a DANGEROUS mindset! This heatwave is NOT typical desert heat.”
“Now the most intense period is beginning,” it added, as the weekend arrived with record highs threatening on Sunday.
California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks Sunday, with the mercury possibly rising to 130F (54C).
Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has burned over 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) and prompted evacuation orders.
Morocco may be used to hot weather, but it was slated for above-average temperatures this weekend with highs of 47C in some provinces — more typical of August than July — sparking concerns for water shortages, the meteorological service said.
Water-scarce Jordan was forced to dump 214 tons of water on a wildfire that broke out in the Ajloun forest in the north amid a heatwave, the army said.
In Iraq, where scorching summers are common, along with power cuts, Wissam Abed told AFP he cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris river.
But as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.
With temperatures near 50C and wind whipping through the city like a hair dryer, Abed stood in the middle of the river, but the water only comes up to his waist.
“I live here... like my grandfather did before me. Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” said the 37-year-old.
While it can be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist global warming — linked to dependence on fossil fuels — is behind the multiplication and intensification of heat waves in the world.
The heatwaves come after the EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

