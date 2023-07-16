Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

You are here

Rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea on July 16, 2023. (Yonhap via AP)
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

  • Some 15 vehicles, including a bus, were estimated to have been submerged in the underpass in the city
  • CCTV footage showed muddy water rushing into the tunnel as vehicles drove past with their wheels submerged
CHEONGJU, South Korea: The bodies of eight people trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rain in central South Korea were retrieved on Sunday, authorities and local media said, taking the death toll from days of torrential downpours that have pounded the country to 35.
Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, were estimated to have been submerged in the underpass in the city shortly after a levee of a nearby river was destroyed by the downpours on Saturday.
CCTV footage aired on local broadcaster MBC showed muddy water rushing into the tunnel as vehicles drove past with their wheels submerged.
“We are focusing on the search operation as there’s likely more people there,” Seo told reporters. “We are doing our best to wrap it up today.”
The death toll in the tunnel stands at nine, including one body retrieved on Saturday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety said 10 people were missing across the country as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) as heavy downpours caused landslides and floods, with evacuation orders covering 7,866 people.
The ministry data does not include those in the flooded tunnel because it was not immediately clear how many people were trapped underwater.
The latest disaster took place despite South Korea’s vow to step up preparedness against torrential rains after Seoul was hit last year with floods caused by the heaviest downpours in 115 years, inundating basement flats in low-lying neighborhoods, including in the largely affluent Gangnam district.
One survivor from the submerged tunnel said the government should have restricted access to the underpass when flooding was expected, Yonhap reported.
A North Chungcheong province official said the levee unexpectedly collapsed before the precipitation reached the level required for restricting access to the tunnel.
President Yoon Suk Yeol, now on an overseas trip, convened a video-linked response meeting and said some regions had failed to take preemptive measures against the extreme weather.
Yoon ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources to minimize casualties and urged the weather agency to quickly release forecasts because more heavy rain was expected in the coming days, his office said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central and southern parts of the country could receive as much as 300 millimeters (12 inches) of additional rain by Tuesday.
While South Korea often experiences heavy rains in summer, it has witnessed a sharp increase in torrential rains in recent years.
Korea Railroad Corp. has halted all slow trains and some bullet trains since Saturday due to safety concerns over landslides, track flooding and falling rocks.

Updated 16 July 2023
AP

  • The Pentagon says cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine
  • Cluster bombs have been criticized because those used in previous conflicts have had a high ‘dud rate’
KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far.
“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, although the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations, and cluster rounds have been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes.
Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel Sunday ahead of a scheduled broadcast Sunday night.
The Pentagon said Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine.
The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines. US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.
Cluster bombs have long been criticized by humanitarian groups, and some US allies, because those used in previous conflicts have had a high “dud rate,” meaning that they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle has ended.
Proponents argue that Russia has already been using cluster munitions in Ukraine and that the weapons the US is providing have been improved to leave behind far fewer unexploded rounds. Ukraine has promised to use them only away from densely populated areas.
On the ground, the Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched two Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones, two cruise missiles and two anti-aircraft guided missiles, in addition to 40 airstrikes and 46 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
The Ukrainian General Staff wrote that Russia continues to concentrate on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Sunday that two residents of the region were killed on Saturday, and one other person was wounded.
Elsewhere in the country, two boys, aged eight and 10, were wounded when an explosive device left by Russian forces detonated in the southern region of Kherson on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.
Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russia had launched 69 shelling attacks against Kherson region. A 59-year-old man died on Saturday when attempting to disarm a round in the regional capital, also called Kherson.
Yurii Malashko, governor of the neighboring, partly occupied, Zaporizhzhia region, said Russia had attacked 13 populated areas in the region, wounding seven people in the town of Stepnohirsk.
Moscow-installed authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday reported “a massive and prolonged” drone attack overnight targeting Sevastopol, the peninsula’s largest port, which hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. According to Moscow-installed Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, air defense shot down all of the drones and there was no damage.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, said that a woman was killed Sunday by shelling in the town of Shebekino near the border with Ukraine.

Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during his visit to New Delhi, India, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

During the meeting several topics were discussed, including Indian diversity within the framework of the country’s national constitution and its principles.

The Indian Islamic Cultural Center celebrated the visit by the MWL delegation by organizing a lecture delivered by Al-Issa, in the presence of senior Islamic religious leaders in India, including muftis, scholars.

Al-Issa, who is also chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, addressed the essential milestones in Islamic values, reviewing multiple models for their civilizational advancement, building bridges of understanding and peace between civilizations, and strengthening friendship and cooperation between nations and peoples.

He said that Muslims were guided by their faith to comprehend the wisdom of God in human diversity.

Al-Issa also stressed that the Islamic component in India was proud of its patriotism and state institutions and its affiliation with the Indian nation, emphasizing the need for religious awareness to promote understanding, coexistence and cooperation.

Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

  • Starting on Monday, ‘China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views’ on climate issues
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

BEIJING: US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday, state media reported, to restart stalled talks between the world’s two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases.
Starting on Monday, “China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views” on climate issues, state broadcaster CCTV said on Kerry’s arrival in Beijing.
Kerry’s trip to China, where he will meet with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua, follows weeks of record-setting summer heat that scientists say is being exacerbated by climate change.
Bilateral climate talks stalled last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited self-ruled Taiwan and infuriated Beijing, which considers the island its territory.
But Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China despite Washington and Beijing locking horns over Taiwan and a number of other thorny issues, including advanced semiconductors.
His trip to Beijing is his third as President Joe Biden’s climate emissary and also comes after two other high-profile visits by US officials – first Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – aimed at stabilising US-China ties.
The Biden administration has identified climate as an area for potential cooperation with Beijing, despite the tensions elsewhere.
The restart of US-China climate talks will come on the heels of the hottest week on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
June was already the hottest ever logged, according to US and European agencies.
Kerry will aim to use his time in Beijing to engage with Chinese officials “with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28,” the State Department said, referring to the UN climate talks in November.
Nearly 200 nations will gather in the United Arab Emirates for COP28 to thrash out ways to mitigate global warming and its impacts.
As the leading producer of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2060.
President Xi Jinping has also said that the country will reduce its use of coal from 2026.
But in April, China approved a major surge in coal power – a move Greenpeace said prioritized energy supply over the emissions reduction pledge – fueling concerns that Beijing will struggle to meet its ambitious targets.
“There are a number of factors that constrain the hands of energy planners in Beijing at the moment,” Byford Tsang, a senior policy adviser at the climate-focused think tank E3G, said.
They include economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to major disruptions in the global gas market, and reduced hydropower capacity in China due to severe droughts in recent years, Tsang said.
Last summer, millions of people in southwest China faced rolling power cuts after crushing heatwaves led to an electricity supply crunch that forced factories to halt work, heightening domestic concerns over energy security.
“I think it would be politically challenging for China to take a step forward on coal policy at this stage,” added Tsang.
During his visit, Kerry is also expected to bring up international climate finance efforts, following calls by Yellen during her Beijing trip for China to play a larger role.
Kerry’s trip will be closely watched in Washington after Republican lawmakers characterized it as him flying a carbon-spewing private jet halfway across the world to discuss climate with a political adversary.

Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

  • Russia sponsored a cease-fire agreement in 2020 that ended six weeks of fighting over the disputed mountainous region 
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

BAKU: Azerbaijan accused Russia on Sunday of failing to fulfil its obligations under a 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire agreement to end fighting with Armenia for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“The Russian side did not ensure full implementation of the agreement within the framework of its obligations,” Baku’s foreign ministry said, adding that Moscow “did nothing to prevent” Armenia’s military supplies from reaching separatist forces in the restive enclave.
In autumn 2020, Russia sponsored a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of fighting over the mountainous breakaway region.
The deal saw Armenia cede swathes of territory, while Russia deployed peacekeepers to the five-kilometer-wide Lachin Corridor, the sole land link between the enclave and Armenia.
Baku recently closed the corridor, sparking protests and fears of a humanitarian crisis.
On Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry urged Azerbaijan to reopen the passageway.
It also said Armenia’s recent recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan “has radically changed the standing of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.”
“Under such conditions, the responsibility for the destiny of Karabakh’s Armenian population should not be shifted onto third countries,” it said, a possible reference to the Armenian separatists’ calls for Moscow to ensure the reopening of the land link.
On Saturday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels for EU-mediated talks aimed at resolving their decades-long conflict for control of Karabakh.
Baku and Yerevan have been trying to negotiate a peace deal with the help of the European Union and United States, whose growing diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked Russia.
In a bid to reassert its power-broking role, Moscow on Saturday offered to host the two countries’ foreign ministers and suggested their future peace treaty could be signed in Moscow.
 

Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
  • The fire broke out in the morning in the Puntagorda district before spreading quickly, said a statement from local officials
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

MADRID: Spanish officials said Saturday they had evacuated more than 2,500 people from La Palma in the Canary Islands, where fire has destroyed 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) of land.
Around 300 firefighters on the ground are working to bring the blaze under control, supported by firefighting aircraft, they added.
“The fire advanced very quickly,” said Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands regional government.
He blamed “the wind, the climate conditions as well as the heatwave that we are living through” for the swift spread of the blaze.
“It’s a fire that has gathered strength in very little time,” Tourism Minister Hector Gomez told reporters.
Sergio Rodriguez, head of the La Palma Council and the island’s main authority, called on people to respect the evacuation to allow the emergency services to work more easily.
The fire broke out in the morning in the Puntagorda district before spreading quickly, said a statement from local officials.
Tijarafe’s mayor, Marcos Lorenzo, told TVE television that not all the town had been evacuated.
According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), Spain suffered nearly 500 wildfires in 2022, which destroyed more than 300,000 hectares, the worst figure in Europe.
So far this year, it has lost another 66,000 hectares to fire, according to the latest EFFIS data.
The situation is all the more worrying in a country that has been hit hard by the effects of climate change, with a series of crushing heatwaves as well as less and less rainfall.
The national meteorological agency also registered record highs during exceptionally hot weather in mainland Spain.
Spain’s Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.

 

