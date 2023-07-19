You are here

OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs

OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha. (Reuters)
OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs

OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs
  • Taha stressed the ICCIA’s role in encouraging economic growth in its member states
RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has encouraged the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to focus on launching programs to boost small, medium, and micro firms and help aid digitization, investment and tourism.

His comments came during the 35th meeting of the board of directors of the ICCIA which took place on July 17-18 in Baku, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Taha stressed the ICCIA’s role in encouraging economic growth in its member states by promoting inter-trade and investment, agriculture, rural development, food security, tourism, Islamic financial services, infrastructure development, and women and youth employment.

The secretary-general also urged the board of directors to review and approve various agricultural programs and projects, in addition to the recommendations that will be submitted to the OIC’s Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development, which will be held in Doha in October.

The meeting focused on proposals and projects in the fields of investment, tourism, the halal industry, and capacity building that will be presented to the ICCIA’s General Assembly for certification.

It also resulted in the signing of a memorandum of intent with four Azerbaijani partner institutions to hold a halal forum in Baku.
 

Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industry to explore opportunities with Gulf countries 

Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industry to explore opportunities with Gulf countries 
  • Bangladesh pharmaceutical association signed MoU with Jordan-based AUPAM on Tuesday 
  • Agreement opens up ‘new horizons’ for collaboration, trade, Dhaka envoy says   
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it is hopeful of more collaboration with Gulf countries after signing an agreement with the Arab Union of the Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Appliances in Jordan. 

BAPI signed a memorandum of understanding with Amman-based AUPAM on Tuesday, under which the two bodies agreed to further cooperation, including in knowledge-sharing and trade of pharmaceuticals. 

“This MoU will help increase collaboration in the pharmaceuticals sector between Bangladesh and Gulf countries. It will help companies in both regions explore opportunities and strengthen collaboration,” BAPI treasurer Mohammed Halimuzzaman told Arab News in a phone interview. 

“It’s beneficial from both ends,” he said. “AUPAM is very cooperative and cordial in working with us.” 

Under the agreement, Bangladesh will assist AUPAM with the technology required to establish manufacturing facilities, while the Arab organization will help the South Asian nation export pharmaceutical goods to the Gulf region. 

“When we want to export pharmaceutical goods to that region, we need to have approval from the regulatory authorities of that region. We requested that AUPAM leaders help us get this approval more efficiently,” Halimuzzaman said.

“They would like to have partners from Bangladesh to build manufacturing facilities in their region. They would like to have technology from us.” 

Bangladesh, which is mostly known for the garment industry that makes up over 80 percent of its total exports, has been making efforts to diversify its exports. 

With the Bangladeshi pharmaceutical industry among the country’s major growing sectors, officials have been trying to explore the sector’s possibilities in the Gulf region. 

Bangladesh drugmakers, such as Beximco Pharmaceuticals, export generic drugs to some 50 countries including the US and make everything from plain generic drugs to complex molecules.   

“The pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh is booming. It has earned a reputation for its quality and competitive pricing,” Nahida Sobhan, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Jordan, told Arab News. 

“The agreement with AUPAM opens up new horizons for collaboration as well as more trade. And it will benefit pharmaceutical industries both in the Arab region and in Bangladesh.” 

UK govt to evict Afghan refugees from hotels, house small-boat arrivals using taxpayer funds

UK govt to evict Afghan refugees from hotels, house small-boat arrivals using taxpayer funds
UK govt to evict Afghan refugees from hotels, house small-boat arrivals using taxpayer funds

UK govt to evict Afghan refugees from hotels, house small-boat arrivals using taxpayer funds
  • Labour councilor fears former interpreters, soldiers ‘at risk of homelessness’
  • Govt to finance 5,000 beds over fears of Channel crossing surge
LONDON: Hotel accommodation in the UK occupied by at-risk Afghan refugees will be vacated to make room for migrants who cross the English Channel using small boats, The Guardian reported.

The Afghan former interpreters and soldiers, who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover, were warned that next month they would be evicted from their accommodation.

But the thousands of rooms they occupy will continue to be paid for by British taxpayers, with the government financing 5,000 beds to potentially house new boat arrivals this summer and autumn.

So far this year, around 13,000 people have entered Britain by crossing the Channel. Ministers fear a surge in arrivals during the coming months.

MPs were told by UK Home Office officials last week that the government, using taxpayer money, was continuing to pay for the hotel beds to house asylum seekers and ease overcrowding at detention centers.

The Guardian reported that at least three hotels housing some of the 8,000 Afghans will be open to small-boat arrivals.

The issue is complicated further by the fact that some of those arriving by boat are of Afghan origin, including people who were accepted by the UK’s official relocation scheme for Afghanistan.

Labour Party councilor, Peymana Assad, said: “Afghans are now at risk of homelessness come the eviction date and, what is worse, is that those coming on the small boats are eligible Afghan refugees or already have Arap (Afghan relocations and assistance policy) acceptance letters.

“The government’s continued refusal to provide safe routes for asylum for Afghans like they did for Ukraine is what is driving vulnerable Afghans onto boats. What they are doing is effectively pitting Afghan refugees against Afghan refugees.”

Other critics of the move have raised concerns that the evictions would lead to a misconception that the Afghan refugees had arrived in the UK illegally.

Conservative Friends of Afghanistan director, Shabnam Nasimi, said: “It is clear that the government is trying to find a way to deal with the small-boat crisis. But this response is wrong and adds to the misconception that people who were invited here from Afghanistan are here illegally.”

Local councils throughout the country have warned that many of the Afghans, if evicted, could be made homeless because of Britain’s housing crisis.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK and it is not in their best interests to be living in hotel accommodation for months or years on end.

“That is why we have announced a plan, backed by £285 million ($368 million) of new funding, to speed up the resettlement of Afghan nationals into long-term homes.

“Extensive government support is available, and we will continue to do all we can to help Afghan families as they rebuild their lives here.”

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11
Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11
  • Ex-defense secretary sent letter to PM urging govt to prepare for ‘likely’ WMD strike
  • Ex-PM Margaret Thatcher praised Blair for standing by US
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair was warned in the wake of 9/11 that the UK could suffer a terrorism incident “even more appalling” than the World Trade Center attack, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Newly declassified documents show that Blair was warned in a letter by former Defense Secretary John Stanley that terrorists would likely use a dirty bomb to target Britain.

Stanley, who served under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, said the government should act on the assumption that one or more British cities would be hit by weapons of mass destruction “in the near and foreseeable future,” The Times reported.

“I don’t need to tell you that if terrorist organizations succeed in using nuclear, chemical or biological WMDs in urban areas the number of deaths, the length of time it will take huge numbers of people to die, and the degree of excruciating pain suffered by the victims will all be vastly, vastly greater than anything we have witnessed in New York or Washington this week,” he added in the letter, which was sent days after 9/11.

Stanley told Blair that it “was not in the national security interest” to publicize the warning, with the matter kept secret within the government.

Though Blair immediately boosted precautionary measures at airports and government buildings across the UK after 9/11, Stanley said authorities should focus on measures to deal with WMDs, including stockpiling vaccines and anti-radiation supplies.

Stanley also proposed expanded government surveillance of potential terrorists, and the easing of detention regulations.

The series of declassified letters also reveal Blair’s reluctance to move against the coalition that was set up in the wake of 9/11 by launching an immediate invasion of Iraq.

The 2001 anthrax attacks in the US, which took place shortly after 9/11, proved another point of controversy.

At the time, the attacks were suspected to have been carried out based on similar motives to the World Trade Center strike, either by Al-Qaeda or Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, though seven years later a senior US microbiologist was named the sole perpetrator. Privately, however, Blair questioned whether the anthrax had been produced in Iraq.

Jonathan Powell, Blair’s chief of staff, said in a memo: “We had to be careful about throwing around allegations. He (Blair) would not be opposed to dealing with Saddam Hussein in due course.

“But we should not undermine the coalition by rushing into taking on Iraq now. The Muslim world was very fragile and we would probably lose France and Germany as well.”

The letters also show correspondence between Thatcher and Blair, with the former praising the latter over his support for the US in the wake of 9/11, The Guardian reported.

In one handwritten note from April 4, 2002, Thatcher said: “You will have found, as I did, that just as one international crisis subsides, another soon threatens.

“I greatly admire the resolve you are showing. You have ensured that Britain is known as a staunch defender of liberty, and as a loyal ally of America. That is the very best reputation our country can have.”

Stanley’s concerns over a potential deadly terrorist attack on Britain appeared to have been taken seriously by the Blair government, with actions taken behind the scenes to boost anti-terrorism measures.

But the changes were often made in secret, said David Omand, former security and intelligence coordinator in the Cabinet, due to concerns that the government could “put people in fear.”

India's Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain

India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain
India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain

India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain
  • River flowing alongside Taj Mahal rose to 152 meters on Tuesday, well above warning level for potential danger
  • Last time the river reached walls of the monument, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, was 45 years ago in 1978
AGRA: A river that runs through the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has risen to lap the compound walls of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra city, causing concern about damage to the 17th-century white marble monument.

The water level of the Yamuna river has increased over the last few days after unusually heavy rain in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, which has received 108 percent of its normal rainfall since the four-month monsoon season began on June 1.

According to India’s Central Water Commission (CWC), the portion of the river flowing alongside the Taj Mahal rose to 152 meters (499 feet) late on Tuesday, well above the warning level for potential danger of 151.4 meters. The level considered dangerous is 152.4 meters.

Local media outlets reported that the last time the river reached the walls of the monument, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen Mumtaz Mahal, was 45 years ago, in 1978.

CWC data also indicates that its station near the monument recorded the river’s highest flood level that year at 154.76 meters.

Visuals from the area on Tuesday showed the red sandstone boundary wall of the Taj Mahal surrounded by muddy water, with pieces of garbage floating in it, the mausoleum itself looming over the scene, untouched by the river.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees the Taj Mahal along with several other monuments in the country, said there was “no serious concern” about the monument at present.

“If it rains more, or the water stays this high for some days, we will need to assess the situation again,” said Raj Kumar Patel, superintendent archaeologist with ASI.

Tourists walk inside the historic Taj Mahal as the Yamuna river overflows following heavy rains, in Agra, India, on July 18, 2023 (REUTERS)

Several other monuments and gardens located in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal, closer to the banks of the Yamuna, however, “have been submerged” and damaged, he said.

These include the tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often called “baby Taj,” which dates back to the 1600s, and Mehtab Bagh, also from the same period, whose structure has been damaged and garden area — currently under water — completely destroyed.

Tourists from around the world continued to stream in through the gates of the Taj Mahal on Tuesday evening, undeterred by the rising water levels.

“It is crazy to see the water go up so much, but to see the Taj Mahal was beautiful,” said Mathew Kreton, 20, a student from Lucerne, Switzerland.

A man takes a picture of the historic Taj Mahal as the Yamuna River overflows following heavy rains, in Agra, India, on July 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

Local residents were more concerned, fearing the river would eventually invade their homes.

“We have kept our belongings on top so that they do not float away. Along with that we are staying on alert,” said Sundar Dubey, 49, who lives near the temple.

The swollen Yamuna River rises to the periphery of the Taj Mahal, the first time in 45 years, in Agra, India, on July 19, 2023. (AP)

 

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks
UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks
  • China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun described AI as a “double-edged sword” and said Beijing supports a central coordinating role of the UN on establishing guiding principles for AI
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council held its first meeting on artificial intelligence on Tuesday where China said the technology should not become a “runaway horse” and the United States warned against its use to censor or repress people.
Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who chaired the meeting under Britain’s July presidency of the body, said AI will “fundamentally alter every aspect of human life.”
“We urgently need to shape the global governance of transformative technologies because AI knows no borders,” he added after saying that AI could help address climate change and boost economies. But he also warned that the technology fuels disinformation and could aid both state and non-state actors in a quest for weapons.
The 15-member council was briefed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jack Clark, co-founder of high-profile AI startup Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.
“Both military and non-military applications of AI could have very serious consequences for global peace and security,” Guterres said.
Guterres backs calls by some states for the creation of a new UN body “to support collective efforts to govern this extraordinary technology,” modeled on the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun described AI as a “double-edged sword” and said Beijing supports a central coordinating role of the UN on establishing guiding principles for AI.
“Whether it is good or bad, good or evil, depends on how mankind utilizes it, regulates it and how we balance scientific development with security,” Zhang said, adding that there should be a focus on people and AI for good to regulate development and to “prevent this technology from becoming a runaway horse.”
Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, also said there was a need for countries to also work together on AI and other emerging technologies to address human rights risks that threaten to undermine peace and security.
“No member states should use AI to censor, constrain, repress or disempower people,” he told the council.
Russia questioned whether the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, should be discussing AI.
“What is necessary is a professional, scientific, expertise-based discussion that can take several years and this discussion is already underway at specialized platforms,” said Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy.

