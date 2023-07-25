You are here

Storms kill two in northern Italy, Palermo airport reopens after fire

1 / 2
Milan in recent days has been pummeled by several storms with hail the size of tennis balls and whipped by strong winds. (AP)
2 / 2
A fallen tree lies on the ground near the Sforsesco Castle following a strong storm, in Milan, Italy. (AP)
  • Airport was closed earlier as firefighters sought to put out major blaze in nearby area
  • Italy put 16 cities on red alert because of the high temperatures
MILAN: Palermo’s airport reopened on Tuesday after wildfires in Sicily forced its closure for a few hours as extreme weather continued to batter Italy, with severe storms causing damage and at least two deaths in the north of the country.
The airport operator said in a tweet shortly before 0900 GMT that only a limited number of outbound flights would be allowed “for the moment.” However, it later added that a plane from Turin in northern Italy had been able to land.
The airport was closed earlier as firefighters sought to put out a major blaze in a nearby area that also disrupted local road and rail traffic. Regional authorities said a woman died after an ambulance could not reach her home due to the blaze.
The temporary closure of the airport added to Sicily’s travel misery at the peak of the tourist season. The island’s main airport of Catania, Italy’s fifth-biggest, was closed last week due to a fire in a terminal building and has reopened only for a few flights.
A heat wave has hit southern Europe, with scorching temperatures bringing increased risk of fires and deaths.
In some parts of eastern Sicily, temperatures rose to 47.6 Celsius (117.7 Fahrenheit) on Monday, close to a record European high of 48.8 Celsius recorded on the island two years ago.
On Tuesday, Italy put 16 cities on red alert because of the high temperatures. These include Palermo and Catania, where power and water supply cuts that local officials blamed in part on the heat have been frequent in recent days. Meanwhile, an overnight storm in Milan tore off roofs and uprooted trees, blocking roads and disrupting overground transportation in Italy’s financial capital.
Two women were killed on Monday and Tuesday in the northern Monza and Brescia provinces after being crushed by falling trees.
“I have been through 65 summers in my lifetime... and what I am seeing now is not normal, we can no longer deny it, climate change is changing our lives,” Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said on social media.

EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework — sources

EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework — sources
Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework — sources

EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework — sources
  • US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in early May laying groundwork for potential US sanctions
  • The UN’s special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, warned in July that the conflict showed no signs of a quick resolution
Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union is setting up a dedicated sanctions framework for Sudan to eventually target key actors in the ongoing war with travel bans and asset and bank account freezes, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter said.
A proposal document was shared between member states late last week and the details will be discussed over the following weeks, diplomatic sources said. The aim is to finish the framework by September, after which it could be used to compile a list of banned individuals and companies, the sources said.
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in early May laying groundwork for potential US sanctions.
The EU has already sanctioned entities and individuals linked to Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, including its operations in Sudan and two gold companies.
“Setting up the regime should serve as a deterrent to Sudanese warlords. It’s a last warning,” one of the sources said, adding that the framework would stick to individual targets rather than any sectoral moves.
War broke out in April this year between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who ousted longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, and a paramilitary force led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
Hemedti derived his wealth from gold mines in Darfur. Burhan’s army is supported by Islamist Bashir loyalists.
The UN’s special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, warned in July that the conflict showed no signs of a quick resolution and “risked morphing into an ethnicized civil war.” Diplomatic mediation efforts has so far failed and cease-fires have been used by both sides to regroup.
Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration estimated 3 million people had been displaced by the fighting and more than 700,000 had fled to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Chad. A humanitarian crisis is meanwhile unfolding as aid fails to be disbursed or reach its destinations.

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
  • The severe heatwave in Greece has also been reflected across much of southern Europe and Northern Africa
  • exceptional temperatures in Greece have forced key tourist sites such as the Acropolis in Athens to close at the hottest times of the day.
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
AFP
Rhodes: Greece braced for a new wave of soaring temperatures Tuesday, as wildfires raged on several popular tourist islands, forcing mass evacuations.
In the capital city of Athens the mercury is expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), and reach up to 44C in central Greece, according to the national weather forecaster EMY.
Many regions of the country were on “red alert,” meaning there is an extreme risk of dangerous forest fires exacerbated by strong winds.
The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat as thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, with the prime minister warning the heat-battered nation is “at war” with the flames.
Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on Monday, after tens of thousands of people had already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
More than 260 firefighters were still battling flames for an eighth consecutive day on Rhodes, supported by two helicopters and two planes.
Fires were also raging on Greece’s second largest island of Evia, where Greek civil protection authorities issued an overnight evacuation order in one northern locality.
The mercury hit 46.4C in Gythio, in the southern Peloponnese peninsula on Sunday, though failed to reach the hottest temperature nationally on record of 48C.
“We are at war and are exclusively geared toward the fire front,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Monday.
He warned that the country faced “another three difficult days ahead” before high temperatures are forecast to ease.
The severe heatwave in Greece has also been reflected across much of southern Europe and Northern Africa.
In Algeria at least 34 people have died as wildfires raged through residential areas, forcing mass evacuations.
In southeastern France officials Monday issued a fire warning at the highest level in the Bouches-du-Rhone region, warning that the weather conditions make the risk of flames “very high compared to normal summers.”
The exceptional temperatures in Greece have forced key tourist sites such as the Acropolis in Athens to close at the hottest times of the day.
Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s civil protection minister, said crews had battled over 500 fires around the country for 12 straight days.
The fires are particularly devastating on very touristic islands such as Rhodes and Corfu where the season is in full swing and hotels are often full.
Volunteers had come to the aid of foreign tourists in the north of the island where nearly 200 people are still camped out at a school after being evacuated from the fires on Saturday.
School director Kyriakos Kyriakoulis told AFP that dozens of local volunteers and school staff had come forward to help those stranded.
“I can’t believe they are so nice, they gave so much in every way,” said 69-year-old British tourist Christine Moody, who was spending her first vacation in Greece when the fires hit.
“I am very moved,” she said.
In the village of Vati, in the southeast of the island, local mayor Vassilis Kalabodakis said that the impact on the region was “tragic.”
“The village has been ordered to evacuate but we can’t abandon it,” he said. “We are leading the fight to protect our home.”
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said Tuesday that the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.

  • Beauty parlour ban will see another 60,000 women lose their income from work at some 12,000 salons
  • Amid increasing restrictions, salons were one of few remaining opportunities for women to socialise outside home
KABUL: Thousands of beauty parlours across Afghanistan were due to close permanently Tuesday following an order by Taliban authorities that cuts off one of the few revenue streams available to women, as well as a cherished space for socialising.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.

But an order issued last month forces the closure of thousands of salons nationwide run by women -- often the only source of income for households -- and outlaws one of the few remaining opportunities for them to socialise away from home.

"We used to come here to spend time talking about our future together. Now even this right has been taken away from us," said Bahara, a customer at a Kabul salon.

An Afghan woman beautician applies makeup on her customer at a beauty salon in Kabul on July 23, 2023. (AFP)

"Women are not allowed to enter entertainment places, so what can we do? Where can we go to enjoy ourselves? Where can we gather to meet each other?"

Last week, security officials shot into the air and used firehoses in Kabul to disperse dozens of women protesting against the order.

In late June, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice gave salons until Tuesday to close down, saying the grace period would allow them to use up stock.

Makeup equipment is seen in the hands of an Afghan beautician, in a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

It said it made the order because extravagant sums spent on makeovers caused hardship for poor families and that some treatments at the salons were un-Islamic.

Too much make-up prevented women from proper ablutions for prayer, the ministry said, while eyelash extensions and hair weaving were also forbidden.

A copy of the order seen by AFP said it was "based on verbal instruction from the supreme leader" Hibatullah Akhundzada.

A general view of an empty beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

Beauty parlours mushroomed across Kabul and other Afghan cities in the 20 years that United States-led forces occupied the country.

They were seen as a safe place to gather and socialise away from men and provided vital business opportunities for women.

Thousands of female government workers either lost their jobs when the Taliban took over or are being paid to stay at home.

But the beauty parlour ban will see another 60,000 women lose their income from work at some 12,000 salons, according to the Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A report to the UN's Human Rights Council last month by Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur for Afghanistan, said the plight of women and girls in the country "was among the worst in the world".

"Grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid," Bennett said.

Afghan beauticians collect equipment in a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Afghan women afghan women's rights

  • At least 120 people killed since May in clashes between Hindu Meitei majority and Christian Kuki in Manipur
  • More than 220 churches and 17 Hindu temples have been destroyed in months of vigilante violence
IMPHAL: Charred walls, collapsed tin roofs and smashed windows in a burned Kuki community church illustrate how deadly ethnic violence has led to brutal sectarian attacks in India’s troubled Manipur state.
At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state.
The ruins of the Kuki church in Imphal are just one among the more than 220 churches and 17 Hindu temples destroyed in the months of vigilante violence, according to a report by India Today news magazine.
Across the street from the burned church, Baptist priest Zuan Kamang Damai led a service on Sunday with a congregation just a third of its usual size of about 800 after many of his Kuki parishioners fled.
“After this violence erupted, they moved to different places to save their lives,” he said.
“They want to come back, they want to resettle, they want to live with my family,” Damai said. “This is what they responded to me, and I comfort them. God is there.”
Damai is himself a Naga, another major tribal group in the area who have largely been spared in the cycle of revenge attacks.
But many of his regular worshippers are staying away, fearful of the possibility of violence.
“We have to respect each religion — regardless of Christians, regardless of Hindu, Muslim, whatever,” the 55-year-old said.
While there was “conflict here and there,” he said, “we have to avoid attacking the temples.”

A view of Kuki Baptist Convention Centre church is pictured that was vandalised by a mob during ethnic conflict in Imphal on July 23, 2023. (AFP)

The cause of conflict is a complex mix of land, rights and power.
The Kuki oppose Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action, fearing that they might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for tribal groups.
India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah has promised a “thorough, in-depth and impartial investigation” into the violence and has said the government “stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Manipur.”
But the Human Rights Watch group says that state authorities, led by Shah’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, have rolled out “politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism.”
Many say religious divisions are adding to the trouble.
While the majority Meitei people are largely Hindu, a small number are Christian and some say they too have been attacked.
B, a Meitei Christian who did not wish to be identified beyond an initial, described how he watched in horror as his church was burnt to the ground by a mob.
“The large-scale attack on churches across communities makes it evident that it has a religious angle to it,” he said.
But others point out that while churches used by the Kuki community have been attacked, those of the Naga people have not.
Eva, a Christian with roots in both the Meitei and Naga communities who also asked for her real name not to be used, said the conflict is not just about land rights or government jobs.
“Meitei churches were vandalized and burnt,” she said. “If it is just a Kuki and Meitei issue, then why were the Meitei churches attacked? The evidence is very clear cut.”

A view of Kuki Baptist Convention Centre church is pictured that was vandalised by a mob during ethnic conflict in Imphal on July 23, 2023. (AFP)

 

  • Typhoons are common at this time of year near Taiwan but the subtropical island has not been directly hit by a typhoon since 2019, prompting officials to urge vigilance
TAIPEI: Taiwan canceled parts of its annual military drills on Tuesday as authorities step up preparations for what they say could be the most damaging typhoon to hit the island in nearly four years.
Typhoons are common at this time of year near Taiwan but the subtropical island has not been directly hit by a typhoon since 2019, prompting officials to urge vigilance.
Typhoon Doksuri, ranked a category four super typhoon on a scale of 1 to 5 by Tropical Storm Risk, is expected to enter the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan and the Philippines in a west-northwesterly direction and approach waters off the island’s southern coasts before making landfall in southern China, weather officials said.
Taiwan’s defense ministry canceled parts of the main annual Han Kuang exercises scheduled for Tuesday, citing safety concerns and the need to make preparations for the coming storm.
Taiwan’s weather bureau has issued sea warnings and said it will issue land warnings for its southern counties later on Tuesday, urging residents there to prepare for heavy rains and strong winds.
“Taiwan has not seen any typhoon making landfall in more than 1,400 days, and that’s why I urge all government ministries that they must gear up and make preparations,” Premier Chen Chien-jen said in a post on Facebook.
“I’d like to remind citizens not to underestimate the typhoon threats.”
It was not immediately clear how the typhoon could further impact the five-day military drill, which is set to take place throughout the island this week and focus on defending the island’s main international airport and how to keep sea lanes open in the event of a Chinese blockade.
In the southern port city of Kaohsiung, authorities were rushing to collect hundreds of containers drifting on the sea after Palau-flagged container ship Angel sank off Taiwan’s southwestern coast last week.

