Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar’s sale deals included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and a commercial-residential building, indicating increased activities across all the segments.  
Qatar’s sale deals included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and a commercial-residential building, indicating increased activities across all the segments.  
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate sector is witnessing increased business activities with the volume of total sale contracts signed during the last week of July reaching 175.52 million Qatari riyals ($48 million), the latest data from the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice showed. 

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department for the period from July 23 to July 27, Qatar’s sale deals included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and a commercial-residential building, indicating increased activities across all the segments.  

This comes after Qatar’s real estate sector recorded 418.731 million riyals worth of real estate contracts for the week ending July 20.  

The majority of sales activities took place in the cities of Al-Rayyan, Doha, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira, Al-Daayen, Al-Wakra, Umm Salal, and Al Shamal, added the report.   

Following the FIFA World Cup last year, the Gulf nation is seeing increased business activities, with the real estate sector reaping the benefits of it as the government invested over $300 billion to transform the country’s infrastructure to host the mega event, according to Knight Frank report titled Destination Qatar. 

It noted that the country’s residential sector benefited the most from the World Cup, with 850,000 new jobs created between 2010 and 2022.  

Citing data from Oxford Economics, Knight Frank report said Qatar’s population swell by 60 percent to an estimated 2.75 million at the end of 2022 due to an influx of expatriate workers 

“This boom in the number of residents has placed upward pressure on rents, with some districts in Doha registering rent rises of 25-30 percent in the last 12 months,” it said.  

It added that the prime residential leasing market for apartments grew by 22 percent during 2022 to an average of about 12,300 riyals. 

Qatar and other Gulf countries are seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies its economy away from oil.    

In May, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.  

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth.    

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments.

Topics: Qatar business real estate World Cup

Oman Investment Authority's assets surge 12% to $46.5bn

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets of Oman’s sovereign wealth fund increased 12 percent to nearly 17.9 billion Omani rials ($46.50 billion) in 2022 compared to 15.98 billion rials in 2021, according to the annual report issued by the country’s investment authority, on Wednesday. 

The Oman Investment Authority said in its report that its return on investment for 2022 was 8.8 percent, and it contributed 5.6 billion rials in dividends to the finance ministry. 

According to Finance Minister Sultan bin Salim Al-Habsi, also the chairman of OIA, the resurgence in the economic and investment scenario in the aftermath of the universal pandemic changed the fortunes of OIA in 2022. 

“OIA is not immune to the impact of world events, but they did not pose an obstacle to our ongoing journey toward growing Oman’s economy and achieving financial sustainability,” said Al-Habsi. 

Topics: Oman Investment Authority

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: Oil slid further on Thursday after dropping sharply from more than three-month highs in the previous session as a US government credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, while concerns around supply tightness provided support. 

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded the main US credit rating, reflecting an expected fiscal deterioration as well as a high and growing government debt burden. The downgrade hit investor risk appetite, pushing oil and global stock markets lower. 

“Since oil had a steady rise over the past month, it was ripe for a pullback. The oil market will remain tight over the short term, but prices could be still vulnerable for a deeper drop,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. 

Brent crude futures were down 81 cents, or 1 percent, at $82.39 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $78.76l. 

Both benchmarks hit their highest since April 17 on Wednesday, but closed down 2 percent after the ratings downgrade. Some analysts saw the drop as overdone. 

“Oil stocks are still expected to plunge in coming months,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Yesterday’s dump bears all the hallmarks of an overreaction and order ought to be restored in the near future.” 

Crude is being supported by concerns about tightening supply because of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, that are expected to be kept in place in a meeting on Friday. 

Underlining tighter supply, US crude inventories fell by 17 million barrels last week, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. 

Before the OPEC+ meeting, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25 percent from 5 percent on Thursday, as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.  

Topics: Oil OPEC

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     
Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     
Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Economic relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Singapore received a boost following a meeting between officials from the two sides in Riyadh that discussed ways to enhance cooperation in several areas of interest.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Singapore Ambassador Wen Zhao Ming in the Saudi capital to promote and strengthen multilateral trade relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC countries have distinguished relations with Singapore, especially in the economic, trade, and investment fields.    

Reiterating the latest developments on the free trade agreement signed between the two sides in 2008, the GCC official stressed the need to bolster ties between the GCC and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Singapore is a member.  

The agreement covers issues related to trade, rules of origin, customer procedures, services, and government procedures.   

The treaty allows GCC goods duty-free access to the Singapore market while allowing the Asian country’s domestic exports to the Gulf on a tariff-free concession. Key GCC sectors benefiting from the FTA include petrochemicals, jewelry, machinery, and iron and steel-related industry. 

In June 2023, Al-Budaiwi also held a meeting with Malaysia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs in Riyadh.  

During the meeting, the official discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation relations between GCC nations and Malaysia by raising the level of strategic dialogue between both parties.  

The GCC is getting closer to signing a free trade agreement with the UK after the completion of the fourth round of negotiations last month.  

The agreement between GCC countries and the UK is set to push commerce between the two parties by 16 percent, highlighting a substantial economic opportunity for both sides.  

Hosted in London, the fourth round of negotiations took place from July 17-28 with in-person and virtual attendees. The fifth round is set to be hosted by the GCC later this year.    

Both parties have participated in 44 meetings including 23 technical talks around policy issues thus far.  

Topics: GCC-Singapore Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Singapore

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed in July to 47.83 percent, up sharply from 38.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday. 

The new figure, in line with expectations, comes a week after the central bank more than doubled its year-end forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent after years of doubts from independent economists about the official rate.

The official rate had been steadily dropping since reaching a more than two-decade high of 85 percent in October last year. The central bank and economists have forecast an upward trend from July. 

At her debut press conference last week, new central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said inflation would rise “temporarily” due to the rising exchange rate of the lira as well as fiscal measures. 

Under the former Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank executive, the central bank twice hiked its interest rates from 8.5 percent to 15 percent. 

Topics: trukey Inflation GDP

Saudi Arabia's SWCC and Brazil's WEG to share expertise on desalination

Saudi Arabia’s SWCC and Brazil’s WEG to share expertise on desalination
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SWCC and Brazil’s WEG to share expertise on desalination

Saudi Arabia’s SWCC and Brazil’s WEG to share expertise on desalination
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. and Brazilian company WEG have agreed to share knowledge and expertise on research, innovations and engineering applications on water desalination. 

In a memorandum of understanding signed during the recent Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, both parties also agreed to develop opportunities for localization and content enrichment in electrical engineering. 

The agreement also focuses on developing and enhancing the efficiency of various electrical systems, such as motors and variable frequency devices. 

Moreover, it targets improving the performance of standard low-voltage motors and innovating high-efficiency electrical systems to reduce energy consumption.

A Saudi delegation is now on a tour of Latin American countries to promote investment and partnership opportunities with governments and private companies. 

Aside from Brazil, the Saudi delegation will also visit Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Costa Rica and Panama until Aug. 9. 

The tour comes as an extension of previous visits organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment to a number of Caribbean , Latin and South American nations with the aim of building bridges of communication, the Saudi Press Agency reported in July.    

The delegation, which includes several government agencies, national firms and representatives of the private sector, is expected to highlight the growing opportunities between the Kingdom and Latin American countries across all fields of common interest.   

The forum will see the participation of several officials and CEOs of major companies as well as representatives of the private sector from the Kingdom and Brazil.  

Moreover, the forum will tackle issues related to investment and environment in the two countries, in addition to a number of discussion sessions on opportunities in mining, food processing, agriculture and transport.   

The sessions will also tap into opportunities in various other sectors including logistics, healthcare, entertainment and pharmaceuticals.   

Furthermore, the forum will shed light on potential collaboration between investors in the two countries.  

During his tour to the six remaining nations, Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih is scheduled to hold numerous meetings and roundtables with firms to explore new opportunities and further deepen investment partnerships. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil water desalination

