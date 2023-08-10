You are here

New era of Saudi football kicks off

Special New era of Saudi football kicks off
Karim Benzema greets Al-Ittihad fans at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

New era of Saudi football kicks off

New era of Saudi football kicks off
  • After an unprecedented summer transfer window that has seen some of the world’s top players move to the Kingdom, the 2023-24 SPL season finally kicks off on Friday
  • Al-Ahli have sensationally added Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, perhaps the most talented of all the new arrivals
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

The 2023-24 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off on Friday and to say it is eagerly awaited is an understatement.

Fans in Saudi Arabia have never had such talent in their own backyard, and there has never been such international attention. 

Al-Ittihad are the defending champions and the ones to beat in a league expanded from 16 to 18 teams. The Tigers are the only one of the “Big Four,” taken over by the Public Investment Fund in June, to have the same coach in place. Nuno Santo impressed in his first season and now has added Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Jota to an already-strong squad.

There are a few clouds on the Jeddah horizon. As Al-Hilal found last season, going deep into the Asian Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and King’s Cup can impact league form. Having so many games should at least help keep all the players happy with rumors already that Abderrazak Hamdallah, the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer last season, is unhappy at playing second fiddle to Benzema. There is also the major injury to defensive lynchpin Ahmed Hegazi but overall, Ittihad look formidable.

Al-Nassr finished second after half a season of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now they have a full campaign with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane have come in from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich respectively and are genuine top-class players. Then there is Seko Fofana and Alex Telles adding to the talent from last season such as Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sultan Al-Ghannam. Al-Nassr are stacked, especially in midfield and attack.

After a poor start to pre-season, the team looks to be coming together under coach Luis Castro. It remains to be seen if the boss — one of six Portuguese managers in the league — can deal with the pressure that is on the Yellows to win the league. 

Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal know all about that and are desperate for title No. 19 after third place last time around. Going far on four fronts was too much for the squad that had not been refreshed due to past transfer window bans. 

It’s stale no longer. Kalidou Koulibaly has come in from Chelsea to shore up the defense and the midfield has been seriously upgraded with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves arriving from Lazio and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. Both were wanted by elite clubs in the big European leagues and are significant signings. Coach Jorge Jesus, appointed for a second spell, also has Brazilian forward Malcom from Zenit St. Petersburg. 

Hilal are sure to be challenging as the club is a winning machine with a number of Saudi Arabian internationals such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno and Ali Al-Bulaihi and others to call on. Jesus may want a prolific goal scorer to replace Odion Ighalo. If he gets one, then the Blues really will take some stopping.

Many eyes will be on Al-Ahli who have come back up from their season in the second tier. The Jeddah club have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and have sensationally added Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, perhaps the most talented of all the new arrivals.

Going from the second division to the title is a huge jump but with no continental commitments, they can give it their all and a good start could set them up for a great season and a return to the top four.

Al-Shabab, fourth last season, look to be the best of the rest but haven’t been as busy in the transfer market as their rivals, though there is still time. Ettifaq will be looking to break into the top six on the back of hiring Steven Gerrard as head coach and bringing in Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s worldwide fanbase will be keeping an eye on how they do, but all football fans will be doing the same for the whole league.

This is going to be a Saudi Arabian season like no other.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Karim Benzema Cristiano Ronaldo Riyad Mahrez

Updated 12 min 33 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
  • Specially created for the tournament, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, the trophy was revealed during an event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif
  • The design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire, and is topped by a golden soccer ball
Updated 12 min 33 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Union of Arab Football Associations on Thursday unveiled the new trophy that will be presented this weekend to the winners of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The brand new trophy, specially created for the tournament, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, was revealed during a special event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif.

The brand new trophy was specially created for this year's Arab Club Champions Cup. (Supplied)

Made by Sports Partners International, the trophy’s design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire. It is topped by a golden soccer ball, and an inscription at the bottom includes the name of the tournament. Made from bronze-coated copper, plated with 24-carat gold, it weighs 6.1 kilograms and stands 39.5 centimeters tall.

Special guests at the unveiling included tournament director Mu’eed Al-Shahri and Abdullah Al-Zayedi, the director of the Ministry of Sports in Taif. Afterwards, fans had a chance to have their photo taken with the trophy.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will battle it out for the trophy in the final of the competition, which kicks off at 7pm on Aug. 12 at King Fahd Stadium in Taif.

 

 

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Union of Arab Football Associations

$41,000 in prizes up for grabs in race for female jockeys at the Crown Prince Camel Festival

$41,000 in prizes up for grabs in race for female jockeys at the Crown Prince Camel Festival
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

$41,000 in prizes up for grabs in race for female jockeys at the Crown Prince Camel Festival

$41,000 in prizes up for grabs in race for female jockeys at the Crown Prince Camel Festival
  • The race on Aug. 28 is organized in cooperation with the International Camel Racing Federation, in support of the development of women’s sports
  • The Crown Prince Camel Festival, which includes 589 races and a total prize pool of SR56.25 million, began on Aug. 1 and culminates on Aug. 28
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Female jockeys will compete for a total prize pool of SR155,000 ($41,000) in a 2 kilometer race during the fifth Crown Prince Camel Festival at Taif Camel Field this month.

The race, which will take place on Aug. 28, was established by the festival’s organizing committee in cooperation with the International Camel Racing Federation in support of efforts by local and international camel racing authorities to help develop women’s sports.

Competitors can register for the race through Saudi Camel Racing Federation’s social media platforms, organizers said. It will take place in accordance with the rules, regulations and supervision of the ICRF, which stipulate that riders must be at least 18 years old, wear appropriate uniforms and use proper safety equipment, as specified by the organizing committee. The race is open to the following categories of camel: Hail, Thanaya Bakkar, Zamoul, and Thanaya Qadaan.

The Crown Prince Camel Festival, which includes 589 races and a total prize pool of SR56.25 million, began on Aug. 1 and culminates on Aug. 28.

Topics: Crown Prince Camel Festival Saudi Camel Racing Federation Taif Camel Field 

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
  • ASFAR will serve as the official sponsor of Al-Hilal Saudi Club until the end of the 2025/2026 season
  • Sponsorship aims to drive Al-Hilal Saudi Club’s ambitions to secure victories in local, regional, and international championships
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Investment Co., or ASFAR, a portfolio company of the Public Investment Fund, has announced a sponsorship agreement with Al-Hilal Saudi Club, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier football clubs. The sponsorship deal, which will run for three seasons, reflects ASFAR’s commitment to promoting Saudi football and supporting the sports sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, ASFAR will serve as the official sponsor of Al-Hilal Saudi Club until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The sponsorship aims to drive Al-Hilal Saudi Club’s ambitions to secure victories in local, regional, and international championships.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, and Sultan A. Al-Sheikh, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Co.

Mushayt stated: “We are pleased with our partnership with the esteemed Al-Hilal Saudi Club. This sponsorship aligns with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects our commitment to achieving one of our strategic objectives related to supporting a vibrant community, particularly in the sports sector, within Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, we are keen on encouraging sports enthusiasts, supporting different age groups, and nurturing emerging talents across a variety of sports.”

Al-Sheikh expressed his delight in signing this sponsorship, a move that will contribute to supporting Al-Hilal’s journey toward realizing its commercial and marketing aspirations. He also emphasized that the objectives of this sponsorship are aligned with the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

ASFAR, which recently launched operations, aims to develop pioneering tourism destinations and projects in hospitality, entertainment, retail, and restaurants through partnerships with the private sector. These operations are fully aligned with PIF’s strategy, which seeks to unlock the potential of the tourism sector, increase its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, and diversify and enrich the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment experience.

Founded in 1957, Al-Hilal Saudi Club is the most decorated football club in Saudi Arabia and the most successful Asian club in terms of continental championships.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Hilal Saudi Club Asfar Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt Sultan A. Al-Sheikh

NEOM tees up Sindalah’s 9-hole golf offering in new partnership

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM tees up Sindalah’s 9-hole golf offering in new partnership

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
  • Island course plans to provide a unique experience for visitors
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM has announced a partnership with IMG Golf Course Services to open a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah island.

IMG Golf Course Services will provide pre-opening, marketing, and management services to the club at Sindalah, which will be a year-round, exclusive venue.

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs and young players to experienced enthusiasts and golfing professionals.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the course will boast nine holes and a 280-meter driving range and golf practice suites fitted with state-of-the-art ball tracking technology and statistics feedback. 

The course is also set to be GEO certified and will demonstrate the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

The IMG Golf Course Services team will manage the onsite sports club, which will offer multiple membership options for visitors to enjoy the very best facilities, equipment, and services, including a luxurious gym, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a spa, and sports courts.

The Sindalah Golf Academy will further complement facilities with multiple performance studios offering the latest in technology.

The island, which opens in the first quarter of 2024, will be the first iteration of NEOM to be unveiled to the world and will offer a taste of the vision that will come to life in the coming years with The Line, Oxagon, and Trojena.

Antoni Vives, chief urban development and islands officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of NEOM to open to the world and will become a new and exotic golfing destination like no other.”

Russell Hannah, vice president at IMG Golf Course Services, said: “Their vision for this stunning new destination makes it exactly the sort of project which will benefit from IMG’s international experience and resources.”

Sindalah will also offer dining experiences with restaurants boasting global Michelin-starred chefs, an innovative retail offering, and an ultra-prime marina with 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters.

The location will also be home to a beach club hosted by top global entertainment icons, a Marine Activities Centre facilitating adventures above and below the sea, and three luxury hotels.

The island is being developed sustainably, with its design helmed by Italy’s Luca Dini Design & Architecture and inspired by the coral reefs and waterscapes of the Red Sea.

Topics: #NEOM IMG Golf Course Services #golf Sindalah Island

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to affirm its presence in the minds of football fans across the world, Saudi Arabia’s newly launched airline Riyadh Air has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Spanish club Atlético de Madrid.  

As a part of the agreement, Riyadh Air will be the main sponsor and official airline partner of the club while the logo of the airline will be present on the team kits of the players. 

“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh Air as our new main sponsor of the club. This partnership signifies a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will elevate our club to new height,” said Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid. 

This is Riyadh Air’s first sports sponsorship contract since its launch on March 12, 2023, according to a press statement.  

The airline is scheduled to begin operations in 2025, connecting the Kingdom’s capital to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. 

“It is an incredibly exciting day for Riyadh Air as we enter into a long-term partnership with Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe’s greatest clubs, to become their main and official airline partner,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.  

He added: “We believe that this partnership is a perfect match, as both Riyadh Air and Atletico share a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting people and cultures around the world. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Atlético de Madrid to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for football fans and travelers.”  

The launch of the new airline is a part of the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to become a global tourist destination by the end of this decade, aligned with its Vision 2030 goals.  

“We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the world’s most sustainable and guest-centric carriers,” said Doughlas after the launch of the airline during the Paris Air Show.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

Topics: Riyadh Air Atletico Madrid

