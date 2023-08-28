You are here

Papua New Guinea says to open embassy in Jerusalem next week

This picture taken from the Mount of Olives shows a view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City on August 25, 2023. (AFP)
This picture taken from the Mount of Olives shows a view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City on August 25, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

  • Israel annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East war and regards the city as its “eternal and indivisible” capital, but that is not recognized internationally
SYDNEY: Papua New Guinea will open an embassy in Jerusalem next week during a visit by Prime Minister James Marape, a spokesperson for his office said on Monday.
“Yes, that is correct,” said a spokesperson from Marape’s office, when asked whether the country is set to open the embassy and that Marape would visit Israel next week.
Israel’s foreign ministry said in February Papua New Guinea would open its first embassy in the country some time in 2023.
Israeli media including Channel 14 and the Times of Israel reported the inauguration of the embassy would take place on September 5.
The vast majority of countries with an official diplomatic presence in Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv, with only the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala and Honduras currently basing theirs in Jerusalem.
Israel annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East war and regards the city as its “eternal and indivisible” capital, but that is not recognized internationally.
Palestinians want to have the capital of an eventual Palestinian state there. 

 

Doctor strikes worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits

Doctor strikes worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Updated 48 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s Armed Forces chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in the city of Port Sudan on Sunday, with the country in its fourth month of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

According to a statement from the ruling sovereign council, Al-Burhan was met by his deputy Malik Agar and other government officials who — like the UN — have relocated operations to Port Sudan, which has been spared the fierce fighting that has gripped other parts of the country.

His visit came amid reports the city's health system was near to collapse due to power cuts and scarce supplies, and with staff shortages now exacerbated by striking doctors.

Medics in the Red Sea city say they have not been paid for four months, as the Sudanese government’s budget has been decimated by the conflict.

“It is exhausting, there are many patients and there’s a lot of suffering,” said Omar Al-Saeed, a striking nurse at Port Sudan Teaching Hospital.

“We only demand they just pay people something small so that they can keep going.”

While the airport in the capital Khartoum has been out of service since the conflict began, Port Sudan’s has remained operational for evacuation and relief flights, fuelling speculation of an overseas trip for Al-Burhan.

According to the UN, more than 100,000 people have fled to Port Sudan, filling up the already dense city’s hospitals and shelters, while fighting is focussed in Khartoum and the west of the country.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has warned that the war was fueling “a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions” in Sudan and that several diseases, including malaria, measles, and dengue fever, were on the rise.

Sudanese hospitals have long been under-funded, and strikes by medical staff have been frequent.

The war, which has damaged numerous medical facilities, has brought the healthcare system to its knees.

Doctors in Port Sudan have had to grapple with power cuts, intense humidity and medicine shortages, while patients are kept in close confines despite many having respiratory illnesses, hospital officials say.

“We are in a crisis, we pray that God eases it on us,” said Ayat Mohammed, supervisor at Dar Abnaa Al-Shamal medical center, which is dealing with overflow from hospitals with striking staff.

Local journalists who have flocked to Port Sudan to track Al-Burhan’s movements have floated the possibility that he will travel to Cairo.

Conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project show that nearly 5,000 people have been killed in the fighting.

The real figure is thought to be much higher, with many victims unable to reach health services, entire cities cut off from the world and both sides refusing to report fatalities.

More than 4.6 million people have been displaced by the fighting both across borders and within Sudan, where 6 million people are “one step away from famine,” according to the UN.

Sudan’s Armed Forces have been fending off an unceasing offensive on their headquarters by the RSF.

“Rockets fell on houses, killing five people,” a medical source said on Sunday from Khartoum, where witnesses also reported airstrikes.

Libya suspends foreign minister after meeting with Israeli counterpart

Libya suspends foreign minister after meeting with Israeli counterpart
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (Left) and Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush. (AP)
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News
Agencies

  • Suspension comes after Israel announced that its foreign minister met secretly with his Libyan counterpart in Italy last week
  • The meeting has been hailed as a breakthrough for Israel’s government, whose hard-line policies toward the Palestinians have led to a cooling of its burgeoning ties with the Arab world
RIYADH: The head of Libya's Government of National Unity suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Sunday and referred her for investigation after Israel said its Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had met her last week despite the countries not having formal relations.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah issued the suspension order following a backlash, with the country’s Presidential Council, which functions as head of state, demanding clarification.

The High State Council, which holds an advisory role in Libyan politics, also voiced its “surprise” at the reports of the meeting and said those responsible “should be held accountable.”

Israel’s statement on the meeting, in which it said the ministers had discussed possible cooperation, prompted small protests in Libya, which does not recognize Israel.

News site The Libya Update reported that protesters stormed the foreign ministry headquarters in Tripoli to condemn the Mangoush-Cohen meeting in Rome.

 

 

Libya’s Foreign Ministry clarified that Mangoush had rejected a meeting with representatives of Israel and that what had occurred was “an unprepared, casual encounter during a meeting at Italy’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.”

The Libyan ministry’s statement said the interaction did not include “any discussions, agreements or consultations” and added the ministry “renews its complete and absolute rejection of normalization” with Israel.
Since 2020 Israel has moved to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan through the so-called “Abraham accords” brokered by the United States.
“I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations,” Israel’s Cohen said in a statement.
The meeting was facilitated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Israel’s foreign ministry said, adding they had discussed possible cooperation and Israeli aid in humanitarian issues, agriculture and water management.
Cohen said he had spoken to Mangoush about the importance of preserving Jewish heritage in Libya.
Libyan foreign policy is complicated by its years of conflict and its bitter internal divisions over control of government and the legitimacy of any moves made by the Tripoli administration.
The Government of National Unity was installed in early 2021 through a UN-backed peace process but its legitimacy has been challenged since early 2022 by the eastern-based parliament after a failed attempt to hold an election.
Previous foreign policy moves by the GNU, including agreements it has reached with Turkiye, have been rejected by the parliament and subjected to legal challenges.
 

 

Syria’s Assad’s ruling party office shut by protests in rebellious Druze city

Syria's Assad's ruling party office shut by protests in rebellious Druze city
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

  • The rising dissent in loyalist areas that once stood with Assad now pose the biggest challenge to his hold on power after winning a more than decade-long civil war with crucial help from Russia and Iran
AMMAN: Protesters demanding an end to authoritarian rule shut the ruling Baath party headquarters in the southwestern Syrian Druze city of Sweida as protests which entered their second week showed no signs of abating, civic activists and witnesses said.
Youths with welding machines sealed the gates of the building of the party led by President Bashar al Assad, which has been in power since a 1963 coup.
Hundreds again took to the streets for the seventh consecutive day of peaceful protests over worsening living conditions caused by steep gasoline prices and they demanded sweeping political changes.
“Step down Bashar, we want to live in dignity,” they chanted in the main square where Druze top spiritual leaders have given their blessing for their protests without endorsing calls for an end to five decades of Assad family rule.
A major economic crisis has seen the local currency collapse, leading to soaring prices for food and basic supplies and which Assad’s government blames on Western sanctions.
The rising dissent in loyalist areas that once stood with Assad now pose the biggest challenge to his hold on power after winning a more than decade-long civil war with crucial help from Russia and Iran.
Officials have heightened security in Mediterranean coastal areas, the ancestral homeland of Assad’s minority Alawite sect that holds a tight control over the army and security forces, to preempt growing calls to strike and protest about living conditions, said Kenan Waqaf, a prominent journalist who was imprisoned for criticizing the authorities.
Across the province, scores of local branches of the Baath party whose officials hold top government posts were also closed by protesters with its cadres fleeing, residents said.
In a rare act of defiance in areas under Assad’s rule, protesters tore down posters of Assad, where the party has promoted a personality cult around him and his late father.
Sweida, a city of over 100,000 people, has seen most public institutions shut and public transport on strike and businesses partially open, residents and civic activists said.
“This is civil disobedience that is unprecedented and draws wide societal support from a large section of the Druze community and its religious leaders,” said Ryan Marouf, a civic activist and editor of the local Suwayda 24 news website.
The authorities have kept silent about the widening protests but instructed the security apparatus to stay out of sight and even vacated some checkpoints to avoid friction, officials privately said.

Iraq says arrested Daesh member for gathering intel

Iraq says arrested Daesh member for gathering intel
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

  • Daesh terrorists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s interior ministry said Sunday an Daesh group member had been arrested in a Baghdad hotel, accusing him of carrying out intelligence-gathering missions for the terrorist organization.
The man, whose name was not given, was detained by “intelligence units charged with the security of tourist infrastructure,” a ministry press release said.
It said he was accused of supplying the terrorists with “personal information about members of the security forces in Nineveh province” in northern Iraq.
The man had confessed to being an Daesh member, it added.
Daesh terrorists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
However, terrorists cells still stage sporadic attacks on the army and police, especially in rural and remote areas.
A United Nations report published in July said Daesh has “between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, most of whom are fighters.”
 

 

Sudanese paramilitary force backs cease-fire and talks on country’s future

Sudanese families wait outside a hospital while doctors and medical staff strike to protest late salaries in Khartoum, Sudan.
Sudanese families wait outside a hospital while doctors and medical staff strike to protest late salaries in Khartoum, Sudan.
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

Sudanese families wait outside a hospital while doctors and medical staff strike to protest late salaries in Khartoum, Sudan.
  • The statement came after army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan arrived on Sunday in Port Sudan on his first trip outside the capital since fighting broke out
CAIRO: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said it was open to a long-term cease-fire with the army and presented its vision for a “Sudan Reborn,” an initiative that could revive efforts to hold direct talks between the warring parties.
The statement came as fighting between the RSF and the army enters its 20th week with no side claiming victory while millions have been driven from their homes in the capital and other cities.
The United Nations has warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions,” with rising hunger, collapsing health care, and wrecked infrastructure. The RSF and allied militias have also been accused of ethnic cleansing in West Darfur.
The two sides blame each other for starting the war on April 15, after weeks of tension over the integration of their troops into a single force as part of a transition to democracy.
The two sides led the country together since toppling Omar Al-Bashir in 2019 and pushing civilian politicians out of the government in a coup in 2021.
In the statement released late on Sunday, RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo appeared willing to negotiate with the army over the shape of the future Sudanese state.
“Efforts to end the protracted crisis must be directed toward achieving a lasting cease-fire, coupled with comprehensive political solutions that address the root causes of Sudan’s wars,” the statement said.
Under his “Sudan Reborn” plan, Dagalo committed the RSF to previously floated principles such as federal, multicultural rule, democratic elections, and a single army.
The statement came after army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan arrived on Sunday in Port Sudan on his first trip outside the capital since fighting broke out. 
Pro-democracy politicians warned Burhan against announcing a new government, saying it would prompt the RSF to form a parallel authority.
Regional mediators have appeared to accept a future role for soldiers in a transitional government.
But on Friday, the ambassador of the United States, one of the main sponsors of the post-Bashir transition, wrote on X that “the belligerents, who have demonstrated they are not fit to govern, must end the conflict and transfer power to a civilian transitional government.”

