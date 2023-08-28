Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and UAE Ambassador Khalifa bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan on Monday discussed cooperation in social care, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.
Mustafa highlighted the government’s efforts to improve social protection services, including anchoring the social protection strategy to administrative, economic and political modernization.
The minister emphasized the part played by UAE humanitarian projects in Jordan in alleviating hardships faced by vulnerable groups, particularly refugees.
Al-Nahyan lauded the Jordanian government for its cooperation and outstanding services offered to the UAE Embassy in Amman.
The ambassador praised Jordan’s expertise in providing social services, especially refugee programs, and indicated a willingness to increase the scope of partnership in line with the countries’ mutual objectives.