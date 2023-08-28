Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

Egypt’s FM holds talks with UN special envoy for Yemen

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday discussed developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg, special envoy of the UN secretary-general for Yemen, noting Egypt’s support for all efforts to reach sustainable solutions.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry affirmed Cairo’s commitment to supporting the role of the UN in Yemen, and the efforts to reach a political solution, as well as alleviate the humanitarian burdens on the Yemeni people.

The meeting also saw Shoukry and Grundberg exchange views on a number of regional and international developments, and their impacts on Yemen.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, the UN envoy briefed Shoukry on the results of his contacts with various Yemeni and regional parties.

Shoukry stressed Cairo’s position on supporting an inclusive political process for all Yemeni parties, which preserves the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of citizens, and eases economic and humanitarian concerns.

The envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian side on the political and humanitarian tracks.

The minister asked Grundberg to convey a congratulatory message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the success of the first part of the UN plan to save FSO Safer — an oil storage vessel “ticking time bomb” that threatens the marine environment and international navigation in the Red Sea.

Grundberg praised Egypt’s hosting and care for large numbers of Yemenis, as well as the important role played by Cairo in facilitating the unloading of oil from the FSO Safer.

In July, Egypt welcomed the start of the plan for the vessel, which is moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast.