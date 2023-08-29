You are here

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
The three-day tournament will be held at the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort. (FILE/SHUTTERSTOCK)
Arab News

  • FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI: The fifth edition of the FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from Nov. 3 to 5, the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) announced Tuesday.

Supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

FIFCO is the world governing body of the sport and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 2009 and recognised as a national non-profit association in 2011, FIFCO was recently commended by the United Nations Football for the Goals Programme.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to have our premier tournament hosted in Abu Dhabi,”  FIFCO president Albert Zbily said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the cultural aspects of this world-class city.”

The three-day tournament will be held at the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort and will feature the employees of 16 companies from 16 countries.

The event is hosted every year to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Participating companies range from large state-owned enterprises to IT startups.

“The FIFCO concept is unique, where else can you get employees from various countries together under one roof all in the name of football,” said Bahi Rifai, President of High Five Events.

“This is the opportunity to play the game we love while networking with different business leaders.”

The tournament is open to the general public who are encouraged to attend and support these employee-athletes as they battle to become the next World Corporate Champion.

Ittihad's Benzema injured during win over Wehda

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema had to watch his team put three goals past Al-Wehda from the bench after hobbling off the field just before half-time.
The Frenchmen landed awkwardly after challenging for a header inside the Wehda box and immediately went down holding his left leg.
The World Cup winner, who is one of the biggest names in football, joined Ittihad in a summer spending spree of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs.
The club said Benzema suffered a muscle injury and will undergo further medical examination, without providing a timeline for the player’s return.
The striker is an important part in Ittihad’s plans to retain the league title this season.

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
  • Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations
GENEVA: Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the request in a collective statement.
“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF,” the statement said.
Earlier Monday, the federation asked UEFA to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference related to Rubiales. However, in their statement, the heads of the regional bodies urged interim federation president Pedro Rocha to withdraw that request immediately.
The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics, including government ministers who have asked for his removal. Such a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favor of letting him keep his job.
Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations. However, UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation’s request for a sanction, a person familiar with the issue told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision-making process was confidential.
Rubiales has faced a torrent of criticism from around the globe over his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final, including kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the on-field trophy ceremony. He was suspended from office Saturday by soccer’s governing body FIFA, which is investigating his conduct.
Rubiales’ mother on Monday started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son, demanding an end to “the bloody and inhumane hounding” of him.
The unprecedented request by the Spanish federation asking for a suspension seemed like a leverage play against its critics by trying to provoke fans and powerful clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, plus the men’s national team, into backing its efforts to save Rubiales’ job. Rubiales is also a UEFA vice president.
Spain’s top clubs are due to take part in Thursday’s Champions League group-stage draw being made by UEFA, and the men’s national team has games on Sept. 8 and 12 in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Rubiales on Thursday after taking control of the process because it organized the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales’ behavior during and after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the final on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia, has focused intense scrutiny on him and his five-year management of the federation.
FIFA, however, did not invoke its version of the rules against government interference to protect Rubiales.
The Spanish federation then urged UEFA to act, reportedly in a letter sent Friday, the same day its embattled president defiantly refused to resign at an emergency meeting.
The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including in Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio also ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact Hermoso. She has said the federation pressured her to publicly back Rubiales.
Newly crowned as world champions, though drawn into a national scandal they did not seek and has distracted from their triumph, the Spain players have said they will not play any more games for as long as Rubiales is in charge.

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
  • Atletico’s emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid
BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid dismantled city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Monday night with a ruthless display and their largest ever away win in La Liga.
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring early on, before his strike partner Memphis Depay netted the second from close range from Saul Niguez’s cross.
Atletico lost the Dutch forward to injury in the first half, but Nahuel Molina slid home the third to kill the game before half-time.
Substitute Alvaro Morata netted in the 73rd minute and then again after Angel Correa grabbed the fifth, with Marcos Llorente finishing the rout late on.
“We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity,” Antoine Griezmann told Movistar.
“They’re three important points and I’m very happy with the team’s work today.”
Atletico’s emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Rayo had started the season well, with two wins in their first two matches, but were brought crashing back down to earth by Diego Simeone’s side.
“They were better in every way,” said Rayo midfielder Oscar Valentin.
“We are not this bad — we just have to continue and forget about what happened today.”
Earlier Getafe snatched a 1-0 home win over Alaves, their first triumph of the season.

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
  • 2-0 victory over Ettifaq moves Al-Hilal into second spot in Roshn Saudi League, while league leaders Al-Ittihad maintain 100% start to the season with a 3-0 defeat of Al-Wehda
  • The top two meet on Friday for what seems set to be a titanic clash but Al-Itthad could be without the services of star striker Karim Benzama, who limped off injured on Monday
Al-Hilal defeated Ettifaq 2-0 on Monday to move into second place in the Roshn Saudi League and hand manager Steven Gerrard his first defeat in Saudi Arabia.

League leaders Al-Ittihad maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 3-0 victory at Al-Wehda, though there was some concern for the Tigers when star striker Karim Benzama limped off injured, just four days before the top two will meet in what seems set to be a titanic clash, even at this early stage of the season.

First-half goals from Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari gave 18-time champions Al-Hilal what was ultimately a comfortable win and a healthy 10 points from their first four games of the season. Ettifaq, captained by Jordan Henderson, had picked up seven points from their first three league games under Gerrard but never looked like leaving with anything this time.

Central defender Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made their first starts in the league since arriving at Al-Hilal from Chelsea and Sevilla respectively, and looked comfortable.

The real damage, though, was done further up the pitch. Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic have already established quite the connection in Riyadh and it was on display for all to see in the 10th minute, when a cross from ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers star Neves from the right side was inch perfect, though the powerful header from former Fulham forward Mitrovic was not quite so good and it bounced back off the bar.

Mitrovic turned provider 14 minutes later as the hosts took the lead. Rising on the edge of the area, he headed a right-sided throw into the path of Malcom. The Brazilian, signed during the summer from Zenit, let the ball bounce before hammering a shot into the opposite bottom corner, leaving Brazilian goalkeeper Paulo Victor with no chance at all. After a check with the video assistant referee for a possible foul by Mitrovic, the goal stood.

Malcom was also involved in the second. His shot, after a move that began with a long ball out of defense from Koulibaly, was blocked but then Al-Dawsari performed a standing scissor kick on the edge of the area to fire the ball past the keeper.

The second half was fairly comfortable for Al-Hilal and it was little surprise when they seemed to have added a third near the end, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan heading home, but what would have been icing on the cake was denied by VAR.

It is still very early in the season but Al-Hilal fans will no doubt have been keeping an eye on what was happening at defending champions Al-Ittihad, who had won three out of three heading into today’s game, not least because the two teams will face each other on Friday.

The Jeddah side endured a tough first half at Al-Wehda and things got worse after 37 minutes when Benzema went down in the area as he stretched for the ball. After lengthy treatment on the pitch, the FIFA Ballon D’Or holder was able to make his own way off the field but it did not look like good news for coach Nuno Santo.

There is great strength in depth among the ranks of the title-holders, however, and three goals in just 10 second-half minutes underlined the fact that the Tigers are, once again, the team to beat, with 12 goals scored in their four games so far and none conceded.

Monday’s opener came out of nowhere. The ball fell to Romarinho just after the hour mark and the Brazilian fired home a low shot from almost 30 meters out.

The second came soon after when, in the 67th minute, Benzema’s replacement, Jota, was released down the left by Igor Coronado. The Portuguese winger broke free of the back line, cut inside the area and fired a low shot into the net from a tight angle. Then it was Coronado’s turn, as he advanced on the right and, with the defense backing off, shot home from inside the area.

Elsewhere on Monday, Abha defeated visitors Al-Fayha 2-1, while Al-Raed picked up a 3-0 home win against Al-Riyadh.

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
  • The Italian was officially unveiled during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced
  • ‘We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field,’ Mancini said
RIYADH: Roberto Mancini was officially unveiled as the new manager of the Saudi national team during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced.

During the event, Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed his excitement at securing the services of an internationally acclaimed coach to lead the Green Falcons, as he highlighted the Italian’s exceptional achievements and passion for the sport.

“There was some time in finalizing the deal for the Saudi national team manager and everyone knows the importance and sensitivity of this matter,” he said.

“Therefore, it deserved sufficient time to be settled in a distinguished manner. We are proud of our success in attracting a global coach, a coach who has achieved significant accomplishments and still possesses great passion for the game.

“We are fortunate that we have great support from our leadership and we have a significant responsibility to keep up with this support. Saudi Arabia has become attractive to all global names.”

Mancini discussed his initial plans and aspirations for the team. Not surprisingly, the first priority is getting to know the players and identifying key members of his squad.

“The next 10 days are important to see the players, and also in the past 10 days we have watched lots of videos on the teams and players,” he said.

“We have four friendly matches before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and we have enough time.”

He acknowledged the existing talent within the national team but added: “I am not a magician; we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work.

“We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field. Like I said before, we have good talent but we can achieve our goals by working hard.

“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers, and after that we have a 20-day camp to prepare for the Asian Cup.”

Asked about the current football landscape in Saudi Arabia, with the arrival in recent months of several international stars to play in the Pro League, Mancini drew parallels with his home country.

“The same thing happened in Italy many years ago,” he said. “Lots of big foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for the Saudi players and we have enough time to choose our players and we are prepared for that.”

Mancini takes over as manager from Frenchman Herve Renard, who stepped down in March after leading Saudi Arabia to the World Cup in Qatar. They were knocked out in the group stage but along the way shocked eventual tournament winners Argentina by defeating them 2-1 in their opening group game.

