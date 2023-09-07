Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro

RIYADH: A $1.39 billion contract has been awarded for the construction of a new metro system in Alexandria, Egypt.

Cairo-based Orascom Construction, in partnership with French engineering firm Colas Rail, has announced the signing of an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels.

The deal underscores Orascom Construction’s strong position and expertise within the transportation sector, marking a significant step in the expansion of Egypt’s vital infrastructure.

The project is slated to cover a distance of 21.7 km and will feature 20 stations, connecting downtown Alexandria with the northeastern town of Abu Qir.

Beyond improving transportation accessibility, the project is designed to provide efficient, secure, and environmentally friendly mass transit options in Alexandria, the company said in a press release.

The project’s funding will be provided by major international financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, L’Agence Française de Développement, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Additionally, Orascom Construction disclosed that French technology company Thales will supply the signaling, telecommunication, and automatic fare collection packages for the project.

This initiative marks a significant milestone as it represents the first modernization of a transportation system in Alexandria.

Orascom Construction, dual-listed in the UAE and Egypt, has a large portfolio of ongoing and completed projects in the infrastructure sector, including advanced and sustainable transportation systems.

These encompass major undertakings such as high-speed rail, metro, monorail, and railway projects, as well as light rail transit spanning over 3,500 km across Egypt and the Middle East.