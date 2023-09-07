You are here

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro
Orascom Construction is working in partnership with French engineering firm Colas Rail. (Orascom Construction)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A $1.39 billion contract has been awarded for the construction of a new metro system in Alexandria, Egypt.     

Cairo-based Orascom Construction, in partnership with French engineering firm Colas Rail, has announced the signing of an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels.    

The deal underscores Orascom Construction’s strong position and expertise within the transportation sector, marking a significant step in the expansion of Egypt’s vital infrastructure.    

The project is slated to cover a distance of 21.7 km and will feature 20 stations, connecting downtown Alexandria with the northeastern town of Abu Qir. 

Beyond improving transportation accessibility, the project is designed to provide efficient, secure, and environmentally friendly mass transit options in Alexandria, the company said in a press release. 

The project’s funding will be provided by major international financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, L’Agence Française de Développement, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Additionally, Orascom Construction disclosed that French technology company Thales will supply the signaling, telecommunication, and automatic fare collection packages for the project.  

This initiative marks a significant milestone as it represents the first modernization of a transportation system in Alexandria.  

Orascom Construction, dual-listed in the UAE and Egypt, has a large portfolio of ongoing and completed projects in the infrastructure sector, including advanced and sustainable transportation systems.  

These encompass major undertakings such as high-speed rail, metro, monorail, and railway projects, as well as light rail transit spanning over 3,500 km across Egypt and the Middle East. 

Topics: Orascom Construction Egypt Colas Rail Alexandria

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish First Gas Co. 

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish First Gas Co. 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish First Gas Co. 

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish First Gas Co. 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a strategic move aimed at expanding its reach and boosting profitability, Saudi Arabia’s Natural Gas Distribution Co. has announced the formation of First Gas Co., according to a bourse filing.  

The newly established limited liability company, with a registered capital of SR500k ($133k), is set to have its headquarters in Riyadh.

This has been achieved through a collaborative effort with TAQA Arabia, Egypt’s leading private-sector natural gas distributor.  

Notably, NGDC and TAQA Arabia have entered into this partnership as equal stakeholders, marking a significant stride forward in the region’s natural gas sector.  

Topics: Natural Gas Distribution Co. First Gas Co TAQA arabia

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The global trade finance deficit increased to a record $2.5 trillion in 2022, up from $1.7 trillion in 2020, as rising interest rates, deteriorating economic forecasts, inflation, and geopolitical unpredictability limited banks’ ability to provide trade financing, according to a survey by the Asian Development Bank.  

The 2023 Trade Finance Gaps, Growth, and Jobs survey noted that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide goods exports increased by 26.6 percent and 11.5 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.  

Demand for trade finance surged as a result of the quick rebound, but increased economic risks made financing more difficult to obtain than previously, according to the survey.  

Topics: Asian Development Bank global trade

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking significant steps in the production of green iron to supply to other industries and for export, an official said.  

Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister of mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, said in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya that the project is set to “see the light soon in the Kingdom.”  

Al-Mudaifer stated that the Public investment Fund’s acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in the Saudi Iron & Steel Co., also known as Hadeed, from Saudi Basic Industries Corp. earlier this month will lead to the creation of the largest iron industry entity in the Arab world.  

Topics: iron green iron

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has awarded a contract worth 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) to Abu Dhabi-based Masdar to construct the sixth phase of the 1,800 megawatt Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.  

At least 23 international companies participated in the bidding process, but Masdar was given the contract as it offered a levelized cost of energy of $1.621 cents per kilowatt hour, the lowest of any of DEWA’s solar independent power producer model projects to date, according to a press statement.  

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.  

“Being awarded this landmark renewable energy project on the world’s largest single-site solar park is another significant milestone for Masdar. It is a testament to Masdar’s track record in pioneering clean energy projects as we continue to support the UAE’s net zero by 2050 strategic initiative,” said Al-Jaber, who is also the chairman of Masdar.  

He added: “Ahead of our nation hosting COP28 later this year, it is vital that the world triples global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to keep the ambition of 1.5 degrees within reach. This landmark project demonstrates definitive action in our shared journey toward a cleaner, greener future.”  

Upon completion, the sixth phase of the project is expected to provide clean energy to approximately 540,000 residences and reduce 2.36 million tons of carbon emissions annually.  

“This latest award once again shows that Masdar is a global leader in clean energy as we move forward from 20 GW (gigawatts) capacity today to reach 100 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030 driving decarbonization at home and abroad,” said Mohammed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.  

The sixth phase will become operational in stages starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the statement added.  

“We are committed to achieving a balance between development and environmental sustainability across social, economic and environmental plans. This underscores the UAE’s prominent status as one of the world’s largest investors in clean and renewable energy projects,” added Al-Tayer.  

Topics: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park solar energy

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  
Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  
Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global aviation is nearing a full recovery, with July traffic hitting 95.6 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from the International Air Transport Association.   

The association revealed that total traffic for July 2023 surged by 26.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022.     

Domestic traffic for the month also climbed significantly, recording a 21.5 percent year-on-year increase and surpassing July 2019 levels by 8.3 percent.     

On the international front, traffic soared by 29.6 percent year-on-year, reaching 88.7 percent of levels recorded in July 2019.  

These positive trends were visible across multiple regions, with Asia-Pacific airlines leading the way.  

The region saw a 105.8 percent spike in traffic compared to July 2022. Additionally, a 96.2 percent rise in capacity and a 3.9 percentage point increase in load factor, which now stands at 84.5 percent, were reported. 

Middle Eastern airlines also reported substantial growth, with a 22.6 percent increase in July traffic compared to the same period last year. The region witnessed a 22.1 percent capacity rise, resulting in a load factor of 82.6 percent. 

European carriers experienced a 13.8 percent year-on-year increase in July traffic, coupled with a 13.6 percent capacity expansion and a 0.1 percentage point growth in load factor, reaching 87 percent. 

North American carriers registered a 17.7 percent uptick in July 2023 traffic compared to July 2022, reporting a 17.2 percent capacity increase and the highest load factor among all regions, at 90.3 percent, for the second consecutive month. 

In Latin America, airlines recorded a 25.3 percent rise in July traffic compared to July 2022, along with a 21.2 percent capacity increase and a 2.9 percentage point rise in load factor, reaching 89.1 percent. 

African airlines closely followed, with a 25.6 percent year-over-year increase in July traffic, the second-highest gain among all regions.

However, their capacity rose by 27.4 percent, leading to a 1.0 percentage point decline in the load factor, which now stands at 73.9 percent. Africa remains the only region where capacity growth exceeds traffic demand for the second consecutive month. 

Topics: aviation International Air Transport Association (IATA)

