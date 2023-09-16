Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine

RIYADH: Riyadh police have arrested three citizens for promoting 35.5 kilograms of cannabis and 2,090 tablets of amphetamine.
The perpetrators were arrested and legal action was taken against them.
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of between $20,000 and $52,000 based on research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users pay in the range of $10-$25 each amphetamine pill.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]. Those notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.
https://arab.news/8dw3u
