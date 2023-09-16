Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine

Saudi authorities arrest 15,812 residency violators in one week

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,812 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

A total of 9,801 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,804 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,207 for labor-related issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The report showed that among the 827 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 61 percent were Yemeni, 18 percent Ethiopian, and 21 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 45 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 15 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 37,221 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,017 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,576 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.