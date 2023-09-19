You are here

Heritage Rangers' visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla's rich past, historic sites

Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula's historical and archaeological sites.
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  Trfan Al-Khamali, the rangers' team leader, told Arab News: "Heritage Rangers is a team composed of specialists and experts in heritage and antiquities
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A specially trained team of Heritage Rangers is playing its part in promoting and preserving AlUla’s historic sites.

The Royal Commission for AlUla’s crack group of visitor guides provides in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of the area.




Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)

Trfan Al-Khamali, the rangers’ team leader, told Arab News: “Heritage Rangers is a team composed of specialists and experts in heritage and antiquities.

“Established by the Royal Commission for AlUla in 2018, our mission is to cater to archaeological sites and their visitors, who come from all corners of the world, including Saudi visitors.”

• The Heritage Rangers team was established by the Royal Commission for AlUla in 2018.

• The commission had a five-year plan in place to train and upskill teams.

He noted that while some tourists were avid history buffs others had little knowledge about the conservation work that was taking place in the desert area’s natural and archaeological sites.

He said: “We provide instructions at the entrances and exits of these historical and archaeological sites, especially since they may be susceptible to deterioration.




Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)

“Every conceivable effort must be made to preserve this human heritage, ensuring it remains a significant testament for future generations.”

He pointed out that the commission had a five-year plan in place to train and upskill teams to deal with the millions of tourists expected to visit AlUla over the coming years.




He described the Heritage Rangers as “heroes” in defending the cultural and historical heritage of the area.

“We take pride in this remarkable team and in contributing to the preservation of our past and rich history,” he added.

The Heritage Rangers were also involved in raising awareness about AlUla among the local population.

David Vela, a former US national park service director, said the fundamental duty of any park ranger was to serve and protect.




Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)

“There is no question in my mind that the leadership team here on the ground is committed to doing that and assessing every opportunity to talk to people to explore new ideas to make that happen.

“Park rangers around the world have a consistent mission and message, and that is to protect their nations, their Kingdom, their world’s history, their heritage, but most important of all, the stories that they can save for posterity, but especially for younger generations yet to come,” he added.

 

