How Gaza hostage diplomacy could dictate the course of Israel-Hamas war

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Opinion

Kerry Boyd Anderson

Young Americans, Democrats shifting their attitude to Israel-Palestine

1 / 3
Released after 13 days in captivity, US citizens Natalie Shoshana Raanan and Judith Tai Raanan were among roughly 230 people taken hostage by Hamas during the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. (AFP)
2 / 3
Israelis protest outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on October 19, 2023, to demand the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
3 / 3
A picture taken from Israel’s southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 29, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
  • Hamas took an estimated 230 hostages, including children and elderly people, during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel
  • The politics and tactics of hostage-taking is the subject of the latest report by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit
LONDON: One of the defining images that emerged in the aftermath of the attack on Israel on Oct. 7 was a frame taken from a video, widely disseminated on social media, showing an elderly Israeli woman being driven away into captivity on a golf cart.

It was no coincidence that this image was released, nor that it was so widely used by media organizations around the world. Kidnapping is a visceral act, designed precisely to generate emotional responses that can only benefit the agenda of the hostage-takers.

Yaffa Adar, an 85-year-old Israeli grandmother, was taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar, close to the border with Gaza.

In the photograph she sits wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by armed men yet gazing ahead with an incongruously calm expression.




Yaffa Adar, an 85-year-old Israeli grandmother who was taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, remains in captivity. (Hatem Ali/AP)

She is, as her granddaughter Adva Adar told Reuters on the day of the attacks, “a strong lady ... she’s sitting trying to show them she’s not afraid and she’s not hurt.”

And then she echoed the plaintive plea of every family that has ever suffered the agony of seeing a loved one snatched from their everyday world and held hostage as a pawn in a political game that is beyond their control.




This image taken from video released by Al Qassam brigades on its Telegram channel, shows Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, center, and Nurit Cooper, 79, being escorted by Hamas as they are released to the Red Cross in an unknown location on Oct. 23, 2023. (Al Qassam Brigades via AP)

“I have a message, I have a hope that they will understand that these people have done nothing wrong,” said Adar, fighting back tears.

“I can’t even start to understand how people think it makes sense to kidnap an 85-year-old lady, to kidnap babies, kidnap kids.”

But of course, as those who are holding Yaffa Adar and an estimated 230 other hostages know all too well, in the cold-blooded logic of those who seek to leverage political advantage by placing governments under extreme emotional pressure, kidnapping vulnerable children and old ladies makes the most perfect, terrible sense.

The politics and tactics of hostage-taking is the subject of the latest report published by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit. The author is James Denselow, a writer on Middle East politics and security issues who has worked for the UK-based foreign policy think-tank Chatham House and international NGOs.

In “The Hostage Dilemma,” Denselow reviews the long and much-practised business of “hostage diplomacy,” which, he writes, has been a weapon in the arsenal of terror groups and rogue governments for decades.

From the recent and controversial release in September of five prisoners each by Iran and the US, following agreement by the American government to unfreeze $6 billion of Iranian assets, to the holding hostage for 444 days of 52 Americans seized at the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979, “perhaps the most challenging response to hostage diplomacy,” writes Denselow, “is the inconsistent policies of states toward it.”




Pro-Iran Revolution activists held 53 American citizens hostage for 444 days until Jan. 20, 1981. (Getty Images/File)

The truth of this observation can be seen now in the unfolding Gaza crisis, where the raw emotions unleashed by the plight of so many hostages is preventing a unified international response, and even muddying the waters for Israeli military planners.

The awful reality is that, even as it releases a token few hostages here and there, Hamas is seen by its critics as indifferent to the fate of the people it has taken, beyond keeping at least some of them alive long enough for the prospect of their release — or their deaths — to serve its purpose.

Desperately concerned for their loved ones, and tortured daily by thoughts of what they must be going through, many of the families of the hostages have, in effect, become the unwilling allies of their captors.

Ever since the hostages were taken, pressure on the Israeli government at home and from around the world to enter into negotiations with their captors has mounted daily.

The horror the families are dealing with was emphasised on Monday with the news that Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli woman who was living in Tel Aviv and was thought to have been kidnapped from the scene of the massacre at the music festival at the start of the attacks on Oct. 7, was in fact dead.




Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli kidnapped by Hamas militants, was confirmed dead on Oct. 30, 2023. (Instagram)

The gruesome details of how Louk’s death was confirmed will serve only to pile on more pressure, not only on Israel but also on all the governments now facing pleas from frantic families.

Israeli forensic scientists identified Louk from DNA extracted from a fragment of skull bone, which so far is the only part of her body that has been recovered.

Hamas is thought to be holding several other Germans, among the citizens of some 24 other countries who were snatched on Oct. 7, and who together account for half of the hostages now being held.

In addition to coping with the mounting pressure from its own increasingly angry families, who fear their loved ones will be murdered by Hamas or fall victims to Israeli bombs and bullets in Gaza, the government is now having to deal with a wide range of demands and diplomatic pressure from other nations around the world.

READ MORE:

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children: UN

Whether by accident or design, there are, in fact, more hostages from other countries being held than citizens of Israel, including 54 Thai nationals, 15 Argentinians, 12 Germans, 12 Americans, six French and six Russians, and this serves Hamas well.

And, although on Wednesday some holders of foreign passports were allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, international concern remains high for the citizens of many countries who have found themselves trapped by the conflict in increasingly desperate conditions.

On Monday a UK Cabinet minister said that the 200 Britons trapped in Gaza were, in effect, also hostages, trapped by Hamas’ refusal to allow them to leave, despite direct pleas by the US and other countries.

Their plight was thrown into sharp focus when Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf disclosed that his own parents, who had been visiting Gaza, had run out of drinking water.

 

 

A seemingly endless flow of similar stories is piling pressure onto the Israeli government from countries that defend Israel’s right to defend itself, but not at the cost of the innocent lives of their own citizens who, through no fault of their own, find themselves pawns in the Hamas game plan.

“The mass hostage-taking of Israelis, many of whom were children or the elderly, as well as high numbers of dual nationals, is a crucial component of the deadly equation of the crisis currently playing out between Israel and Hamas,” Denselow told Arab News.

“The taking of hostages was seemingly a key objective — not an opportunistic act — of the attack itself.”

And, as Hamas will surely have intended, “some of the families of hostages taken have already proven to be some of the most powerful advocates of diplomacy and military de-escalation to see their relatives returned safely.”

Cracks are appearing in Israeli society, ramping up the level of political jeopardy faced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Organizing via WhatsApp and the hashtag “Bring them home now,” on Saturday the Hostages and Missing Families Forum gathered at Israel’s Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, carrying photographs of the missing and demanding to know what the government planned to do to save their lives.




Israelis protest outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on October 19, 2023, to demand the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

The previous week Hamas had announced that 50 hostages had already died under Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Now Friday night’s incursions into Gaza by Israeli forces had only ratcheted up the anxiety of relatives, stoking fears that Israel’s much-advertised bombing of 150 underground targets had been carried out with little or no concern for the hostages possibly being held in Hamas tunnels.

“Why this offensive? There is no rush. Hamas wasn’t going anywhere,” one man at the protest told the media as he stood holding a picture of his missing 19-year-old nephew, and a poster that read: “Don’t abandon us twice.”

The mood among the protesters was that the government had already failed the hostages once for having allowed the unprecedented attack of Oct. 7 to take place virtually unchallenged. Now, many believe, morally, the government has only one option — to release all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The cry, “All the prisoners for all the hostages,” that is echoing ominously in Israel’s corridors of power will no doubt be music to the ears of the Hamas leadership.

For now, Hamas appears to be in complete control of the increasingly tense standoff between the Israeli government, its own people, and the under-pressure governments of many of its global allies, and only small adjustments to the model are required by Hamas to maintain the pressure on Netanyahu and his cabinet.

On Oct. 18 a Hamas spokesman announced the group was willing to release women and children.




This photo provided by Ichilov hospital shows Yocheved Lifshitz, one of the two women released from Hamas captivity late Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, being wheeled in a wheelchair down the hall at the hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Jenny Yerushalmy/Ichilov hospital via AP)

Two days later, two American hostages, Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, were suddenly released, with US President Joe Biden publicly thanking “the government of Qatar and the government of Israel for their partnership in this work.”

Three days after that, two more elderly Israeli hostages were released. One, 85-year-old grandmother Yocheved Lifshitz, was a peace activist who, according to her grandson, had worked for years helping Palestinians in Gaza to receive medical treatment.

In footage of the women’s release, filmed and released by the media-savvy Hamas, Lifshitz was seen shaking hands with one of her armed captors and wishing him “Shalom” — peace.

On Monday Hamas released a video featuring three kidnapped Israeli women, one of whom accused Netanyahu of having failed to protect Israel on Oct. 7, and then condemned Israel’s military incursions into Gaza.

 

 

“We are innocent citizens,” she told her prime minister. “You want to kill us all. You want to kill us all using the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).”

Each such episode bolsters hope for those who remain in captivity, appears to show Hamas in a humanitarian light, and makes any large-scale military incursion into Gaza by Israeli forces appear reckless.

What does Hamas want? Last week a senior official was quoted on NBC News saying that it would be willing to release all civilian hostages “in one hour” if Israel halted all attacks on the Gaza Strip and released all Palestinians detained by Israel.

This is, of course, exactly what many of Israel’s own citizens are now calling for.




Israeli armored personnel carriers and tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on   Nov.1, 2023. (AP)

But Denselow says the situation in Gaza — and the fate of the hostages held there — remains on a knife edge.

“Reports suggest that the release of a handful of hostages may have played a role in delaying a ground offensive,” he said.

“Yet history shows that while in more stable conflicts hostage negotiation and return can occur, in more fast-moving and intensive conflicts hostages are often tragically unable to escape the wider maelstrom of violence.

“If, by some diplomatic miracle, hostages are safely released, there is still the question of what happens next, and whether violence could indeed escalate.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Editor’s Choice Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Hamas hostages

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense and finance ministers clashed on Wednesday over whether some West Bank tax revenues should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, underlining the tensions straining the government as Israeli forces push on with the war in Gaza.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinians in parts of the West Bank under direct Israeli control, to be disbursed without delay.
“The State of Israel is interested in maintaining stability in Judea and Samaria, always and especially during these times,” Gallant said in televised remarks, using the term used by many in Israel to refer to the West Bank, where there has been a sharp rise in violence since the war with Hamas began three weeks ago.
“The funds should be transferred immediately so that these may be used by the operational mechanism of the Palestinian Authority and by the sectors of the Palestinian Authority that are dealing with the prevention of terrorism,” he said.
“I think it is only appropriate to uphold the decision of the cabinet as decided several days ago,” he said.
Under interim peace accords, Israel’s finance ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA, which has limited self rule in the occupied West Bank, but there have been constant wrangles over the arrangement.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose hard-line religious nationalist party has strong support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank responded that Gallant was making a “serious mistake” in demanding the release of the funds.
Smotrich had already said he would oppose a payout of the funds, which go to pay for public sector salaries and other government expenditure, accusing Palestinians in the West Bank of supporting the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
“I do not intend to let the State of Israel finance our enemies in Judea and Samaria who support the terrorism of Hamas and finance the 7/10 terrorists who murdered and massacred us,” he said in a statement.
The two ministers had already found themselves at odds earlier this year when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Gallant over his opposition to the government’s bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary, before revoking the decision in the face of huge public opposition.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine West Bank Israel Gaza

Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain

Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain

Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain
  • King Hamad lauded Jordan for its role in championing Arab causes
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah met separately with Bahrain’s King Hamad and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday to reaffirm the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 
King Abdullah’s Gulf tour also included a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
In his meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, King Abdullah expressed concern about the deterioration of the situation in Gaza, and emphasized the importance of ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance in the territory. 
He also highlighted the urgent need for a clear political solution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
Both leaders underscored the importance of civilian protection and immediately establishing humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of medical and relief aid to Gaza. They also agreed to maintain close collaboration.
King Hamad lauded Jordan for its role in championing Arab causes, especially the Palestinian issue, and acknowledged King Abdullah’s efforts toward regional peace. 
In his talks with Qatar’s emir in Doha, King Abdullah voiced his concern about the potential spread of violence in the region, and asserted that no military or security solution would adequately address the Palestinian issue. 
He also reaffirmed Jordan’s opposition to any efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza.
Both leaders expressed their desire for Palestinians to achieve their legitimate rights and establish an independent state on the June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.
King Abdullah commended Qatar’s support for the Palestinians, and its efforts to coordinate with Arab countries and other stakeholders for a ceasefire. 
 

Topics: Jordan

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 
  • Al-Budaiwi underscored the immediate need for a ceasefire
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi firmly reiterated the collective stance of the GCC nations, denouncing the severe Israeli infringements of international humanitarian law in Gaza, particularly its consistent and direct targeting of civilians.

Al-Budaiwi also underscored the immediate need for a ceasefire, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The remarks came during a meeting on Wednesday with a delegation from the European Parliament led by Hannah Neumann, chair of the delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula.

Al-Budaiwi briefed the delegation on the most recent events in Gaza, highlighting the GCC’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at halting the progression of Israel’s military actions. He advocated for the establishment of secure passageways to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian and medical aid. 

He also firmly opposed any propositions to forcefully displace the Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza, asserting that such actions violate fundamental human rights and global standards.

The meeting also explored GCC-European relations and other pressing international and regional developments.
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Hamas said on Wednesday that seven hostages from its Oct. 7 attacks, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp.

Dozens of bodies were seen on Tuesday at the Jabalia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex.

“Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports,” said a Hamas military wing statement.

The military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, previously announced that “almost 50” hostages had been killed in earlier raids.

Israel says that 240 hostages were taken when Hamas fighters crossed the border to stage raids.

The Israel military said its fighter jets “assassinated Ibrahim Biari, commander of the Jabalia brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization, who was one of those who directed the murderous terrorist attack on Oct. 7.” It added that “Hamas’s underground military infrastructure beneath these buildings collapsed,” in the strike and “many Hamas terrorists” were killed.

Facing growing domestic pressure, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said freeing the hostages is a priority of the military campaign.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, meanwhile, accused Israel of committing “massacres” to cover its own “defeats.”

Haniyeh accused Israel of “committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians.”

In a speech broadcast by Al Jazeera, he said: “Its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat.” Haniyeh said that ahead of the Oct. 7 attacks, Hamas had warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “and his fascist government will continue their contentious policies.”

The Hamas leader cited the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, settler violence and attacks on holy sites including the Al-Aqsa Mosque in annexed East Jerusalem.

The self-exiled Hamas leader also stressed that there will be no regional stability unless Palestinians obtain their “legitimate rights to freedom, independence and return.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages video
Middle-East
Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages
First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza
Middle-East
First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza

Sec Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour

Sec Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Sec Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour

Sec Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour
  • A Turkish diplomatic source also said Blinken will visit Turkiye on Sunday
  • State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Israel on Wednesday
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Jordan, whose relations with Israel have sharply deteriorated over the Gaza war, on a new crisis trip, the State Department said Wednesday.
The top US diplomat will visit Jordan after previously announced talks on Friday in Israel, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, where he is expected to meet with leaders of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an update on their military objectives.
“He will reiterate US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law and discuss the need to take all precautions to minimize civilian casualties, as well as our work to deliver humanitarian assistance,” Miller told reporters.

 


Blinken also spent time in Jordan during a trip last month following the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas on Israel and both he and President Joe Biden have spoken with King Abdullah II.
Jordan, a US partner which was the second Arab state to make peace with Israel, said earlier Wednesday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel to protest the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” caused by the “ongoing Israeli war.”
Asked about Jordan’s move, Miller said of the United States, “We share the concerns they expressed about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”
“But ultimately, we believe that increased diplomacy is important and steps to reduce diplomatic channels aren’t productive to our long-term shared goals and promoting a long-term solution to this crisis,” Miller said.
A Turkish diplomatic source also said Blinken will visit Turkiye on Sunday, however the US State Department said it was unable to confirm his further travels when asked whether he would go to Ankara during a press conference.
Meanwhile, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Israel on Wednesday to reaffirm the US’ “commitment to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its right to defend itself, consistent with international humanitarian law,” his office said in a statement.
“He will engage with partners and allies to continue our work to prevent the conflict from spreading to other parts of the region, help secure the release of all hostages, including US citizens, and discuss efforts to assist US citizens while ensuring the protection of civilians and the expanded provision of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” the statement added.
Following his first stop in Israel, Chollet will continue to Jordan and Turkiye, while additional stops may be added, his office said.
(With AFP and Reuters)

 

Topics: United States War in Gaza Antony Blinken US State Department Gaza Israel Derek Chollet War on Gaza

