War on Gaza

‘Moral duty to stand up’: Rohingya activists join in solidarity with Palestinians

Collage of photos of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Ireland showing solidarity this week with Palestinians amid Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza. (Korim Ullah)
Collage of photos of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Ireland showing solidarity this week with Palestinians amid Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza. (Korim Ullah)
‘Moral duty to stand up’: Rohingya activists join in solidarity with Palestinians
  • In 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh following brutal Myanmar military crackdown
  • Suffering of Palestinians ‘surpasses the injustice we have faced,’ Rohingya activist says
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Rohingya activists are expressing solidarity with Palestine as they drew parallels on Wednesday between their plight in Myanmar and Israel’s deadly onslaught in Gaza, which has killed over 10,000 Palestinian civilians in a month.  

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military that the UN said amounted to genocide, with the ongoing persecution of the minority group killing around 25,000 people.  

The Rohingya, which the UN described as “one of the world’s most persecuted minorities,” have faced decades of discrimination and repression in Myanmar, where they are not recognized as an indigenous ethnic group and which denies them the right to claim citizenship.  

With more than 10,000 Palestinian civilians — over 40 percent of whom are children — killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Rohingya activists are calling attention to the similarities between Israel’s deadly onslaught in the densely populated enclave and their own plight.  

 

“Both situations involve a significant number of civilians, particularly children, being caught up in the violence,” Korim Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. “Thousands of children have died in Gaza. In my village of Tula Toli, the Myanmar military shot, burned alive and drowned children.”  

In 2017, the Myanmar army destroyed hundreds of homes in Tula Toli village and killed an estimated 500 people in an operation the Human Rights Watch described as “a massacre of unspeakable brutality.”  

Ullah said: “It is our shared experience of suffering, displacement, and statelessness that has created a sense of empathy and kinship. Our solidarity stems from a desire to support others who are going through similar hardships, to raise awareness of human rights abuses, and to advocate for international intervention and support.” 

For Nay San Lwin, a Rohingya activist based in Europe and co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians is a matter of principle.  

“Being a member of an oppressed community, I consider it my moral duty to stand up, speak out, and show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured oppression for over 75 years,” Nay told Arab News over WhatsApp. 

“Genocide is a process. All genocides that have occurred worldwide share similarities. We were driven out of our homes and thousands were killed under the pretext of a so-called ‘clearance operation’ in 2017. The same thing is happening in Gaza,” he said. “The suffering of the Palestinians began in 1948, and they rightfully deserve freedom and peace. The occupation must come to an end.”  

For over a month, Israel has continued its deadly daily bombardment of the enclave in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, which killed around 1,400 Israelis.  

While thousands of people across the globe have taken to the streets demanding an end to the ongoing violence in Gaza, many Western governments have said that “Israel has the right to defend itself.”  

Those same countries, which include the US and UK, have stood with the victims and survivors of the Rohingya genocide and provided billions of dollars in humanitarian aid.

 

“I am very disappointed to see nations that have stood by our side in our quest for justice and accountability fail to do the same for the people of Palestine,” Maung Sawyeddollah, founder and executive director of Rohingya Students Network, told Arab News.  

The Rohingya people have “suffered the horrors of genocide at the hands of Myanmar military,” he said, describing it as “unimaginable violence. 

“And now, witnessing the hard suffering of these Palestinian people, I am deeply disheartened … In many ways, it surpasses the injustice we have faced,” Sawyeddollah said.  

“We, the Rohingya people, extend an unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. And we call upon all the nations to work toward an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.”  

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Rohingya Bangladesh

Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza
Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called for a significant humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.
Canada had previously called for a series of halts in the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave but had steered clear of advocating a longer pause in the fighting that has killed thousands since the Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel last month.
“I don’t need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza,” Trudeau told reporters.
“This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza.”
Trudeau cited a “terrifying” rise in antisemitism globally and in Canada, where he said Molotov cocktails had been thrown at synagogues. He also noted increasing Islamophobia.
“This is not who we are as Canadians. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period ... Canadians are scared in our own streets right now,” he said.
“We must be there to understand the fear and pain that millions of Canadians are feeling.”
Trudeau also said “heavy lifting” would be needed to work on a two-state solution that would lead to a viable Palestinian state and a safe, secure, viable Israel.
The creation of an independent country for Palestinians in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war has long been the aim of international peace efforts, but the process has been moribund for years.

Macron says France will be 'ruthless' against antisemitism
Macron says France will be ‘ruthless’ against antisemitism
  • There have been 1,159 antisemitic acts in France since Oct. 7, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said
  • Those acts include spray-painting swastikas or stars of David on walls, but also insults and assault
PARIS: France will firmly combat antisemitism, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, pointing to a surge in incidents of hatred against Jews since the attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7 and subsequent fighting in the Gaza Strip.
There have been 1,159 antisemitic acts in France since Oct. 7, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier on Wednesday, more than three times the number of such acts in 2022.
Those acts include spray-painting swastikas or stars of David on walls, but also insults and assault, Darmanin said, amid a global surge in antisemitic acts.
“Antisemitism is resurfacing, in words, on the walls,” Macron said in a speech. “The Republic does not and will not compromise, and we will be ruthless against those who carry that hatred.”
France is home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities and conflicts in the Middle East tend to lead to tensions there.
French prosecutors opened a probe last week over a video showing a group of youths’ antisemitic chants.
Prosecutors are also investigating whether two Moldovans who admitted to daubing Stars of David on the walls of Parisian properties did so at the behest of someone abroad.
Europe 1 radio said last week that an individual in Russia had directed the operation. Le Monde daily spoke of pro-Russian bots spreading pictures on social media. Police and the interior ministry said they could not comment on this.
In France, as elsewhere in Europe, the Israel-Hamas war is splitting left-wing parties and beyond.
A march against antisemitism planned for Sunday by the heads of both houses of parliament has left parties divided on whether to attend, after the far-right National Rally said it would take part.

Topics: War on Gaza antisemitism French President Emmanuel Macron Hamas Jews

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine
Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine
  • Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information
  • Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought
TALLINN: Russian authorities on Wednesday demanded an eight-year prison term for an artist and musician who was jailed after speaking out against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information about the military after replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans decrying the invasion.
Her arrest took place about a month after authorities adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line. The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.
Skochilenko is on trial, and the prosecution delivered closing arguments Wednesday, asking the court to convict her and sentence her to eight years in prison. Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought.
The 33-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention for nearly 19 months. She has struggled due to several health problems, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder and celiac disease, requiring a gluten-free diet, her partner, Sofya Subbotina, has told The Associated Press.
Almost daily court hearings in recent months put additional pressure on Skochilenko — the tight schedule often prevented her from getting meals. At one point, the judge called an ambulance to the courthouse after she fell ill, telling the court it was her second straight day without any food. At another hearing, she burst into tears after the judge rejected a request for a break so that she could eat or at least use the bathroom.
Russia’s most prominent human rights group and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Memorial, has declared Skochilenko a political prisoner.
According to OVD-Info, another prominent rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal aid, a total of 19,834 Russians have been arrested between Feb. 24, when the war began, and late October 2023 for speaking out or demonstrating against the war.
Nearly 750 people have faced criminal charges for their antiwar stances, and over 8,100 faced petty charges of discrediting the army, punishable by a fine or a short stint in jail.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict court artist musician Sasha Skochilenko

Police release footage of Syrian dentist's doorstep murder in UK
Police release footage of Syrian dentist’s doorstep murder in UK
  • ‘Pillar of community’ Mohammed Ibrahim was stabbed to death by son’s father-in-law over wedding gift dispute
  • Ahmad Alsino, who was handed a life sentence, had been a patient of Ibrahim in Syria
LONDON: Video footage of the deadly stabbing of a Syrian national in the UK by his son’s father-in-law has been released by police, The Sun reported.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 55, a “highly regarded” dentist from the Kurdish community, was stabbed to death by Ahmad Alsino, 43, in March this year amid a dispute over wedding gifts.

The two had reportedly argued over gold jewelry given to their children as gifts.

Their friendship dated back to when they both lived in Syria, where Alsino was a patient of Ibrahim, MailOnline reported.

Footage released by West Midlands Police shows Alsino driving to Ibrahim’s house before angrily kicking on the front door.

A door camera then captures the moment he lunges with a kitchen knife at the person answering the door.

During the attack, Alsino also struck his daughter’s husband, Aram Ibrahim, who survived despite suffering serious injuries.

The 43-year-old then entered his car after stabbing Ibrahim, with later footage showing armed police detaining and arresting him less than an hour later near his home.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the attack but could not save Ibrahim, a father-of-five.

Police found a plastic bag containing two knives in Alsino’s car, with a forensics team later confirming that Ibrahim’s blood was found on the murder weapon.

Following a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Alsino was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife.

The attack reportedly followed a row that began when Alsino drove his pregnant daughter, Lylan, and his son, to Ibrahim’s house, where Aram also lived.

Ibrahim was said to have invited the Alsino family to his home to extend an olive branch and resolve the dispute over the jewelry.

Last week, Alsino was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 26 years.

Nahla, Ibrahim’s wife, recounted the event in court, with her daughter labeling the attack as “barbaric and brutal.”

His wife said that Lylan entered the home without greeting anyone and began to pack her belongings in a suitcase.

The pair began to argue, with Nahla accusing Lylan of being “the woman who wants to destroy our house.”

At the same time, a fight broke out between the Ibrahim and Alsino downstairs.

Nahla said: “I was pulling Aram and his father inside telling them ‘don’t fight with them.’ At that moment I heard Aram saying ‘they are stabbing us with knives.’

“At that moment I saw the knife in his (Alsino’s) hand. The knife was like this on Aram’s neck.”

Ibrahim was a “pillar of the community” and “was not only known for his profession but also for his generosity, kindness and wisdom to anybody who crossed his path,” his daughter said.

Judge Simon Drew, who presided over the case, said during sentencing: “You took your pregnant daughter … to collect some of her belongings from the house where she was living with her husband Aram and the Ibrahim family.

“When Lylan was in the house you waited by the car, angry and upset, but not seeking a confrontation.

“When Mohammed Ibrahim came out of the house he invited you in. That served to inflame matters, your anger increased and you refused his invitation.

“When Lylan subsequently phoned, claiming that she was being assaulted, you believed her and as a result you lost your temper and armed yourself with a knife.

“You went to the door to force your way in in order to get her out but you failed to open it.

“When the door was opened you saw Lylan, Mr. Ibrahim and Aram in the front hallway.

“You then launched an unprovoked attack upon Mr. Ibrahim and Aram, at first with fists and then using the knife on both of them in a violent frenzy, stabbing each a number of times.

“I am satisfied that you must have intended to kill Mohammed when you were stabbing him.

“You knew that you had seriously injured two men but you offered them no assistance and left the scene, failing to contact emergency services.

“The whole Ibrahim family, who came to this country to find sanctuary, have been severely affected by your actions on that day.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Syria Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmad Alsino

Somalia floods kill 29, displace 300,000 people
Somalia floods kill 29, displace 300,000 people
  • Since the beginning of the month, ferocious rainstorms have hit Somalia and its neighbors Kenya and Ethiopia
  • The flooding comes after Somalia and parts of Ethiopia and Kenya suffered the region’s worst drought in four decades
MOGADISHU: Flash flooding in southwestern Somalia has claimed the lives of more than two dozen people and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, an official said, as El Nino downpours lash East Africa.
Since the beginning of the month, ferocious rainstorms have hit Somalia and its neighbors Kenya and Ethiopia, triggering landslides and submerging villages and farms.
The flooding comes after Somalia and parts of Ethiopia and Kenya suffered the region’s worst drought in four decades.
“We warned earlier about these rains and predicted this situation was coming,” Mohamed Moalim Abdullahi, chairman of Somalia Disaster Management Agency, said late Tuesday.
At least 29 people have died and about 850,000 others have been affected, Abdullahi said, including over 300,000 who have been uprooted from their homes.
The most affected regions were in the southwest of the strife-weary nation of 17 million people.
The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, on Wednesday said rescue efforts were being delayed because roads had been cut.
“Inaccessible roads and stuck vehicles are just some of the challenges aid workers in Somalia are grappling with,” it said on X, formerly Twitter.
A joint effort by aid agencies is “racing against time” to rescue 2,400 people trapped by rising flood waters in the town of Luuq, on the road linking the Somalia-Ethiopia border with Baidoa, OCHA added.
Somalia, as much as the Horn of Africa, is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change but is particularly ill-equipped to cope with the crisis as it battles a deadly Islamist insurgency.
El Nino, which triggers higher global temperatures, is expected to last until at least April 2024, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
The World Meteorological Organization highlighted that the phenomenon was occurring in the context of rapid climate change.
Already, at least 15 people have been killed in Kenya due to flash flooding, while more than 20 people have died and over 12,000 been forced from their homes in Ethiopia’s Somali region.
Between October 1997 and January 1998, devastating floods caused by El Nino led to more than 6,000 deaths in five countries in the Horn of Africa.
At least 1,800 people died in Somalia where the Juba River burst its banks.
From October to November 2006, flooding caused by unseasonal rains left more than 140 people dead in Somalia, with many drowned but others killed by crocodiles or succumbing to a malaria epidemic.

Topics: Somalia Rainstorms flooding

