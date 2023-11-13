Escalation on the southern Lebanese front kills and injures civilians

BEIRUT: Weeks of hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces have escalated, with growing casualties on both sides.
US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea visited the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi.
According to the patriarchal media office, the meeting emphasized “the necessity to elect a president, as the US is interested in Lebanon’s stability on all levels and refuses its involvement in the Gaza war.”
Political analyst Ali Al-Amin told Arab News that Hezbollah and Iran “will not sacrifice Lebanon, neither for the Gaza Strip nor for Jerusalem, except in case of unexpected developments.”
Another round of tit-for-tat attacks took place on the Lebanese southern front on Monday.
Both sides have exchanged fire at the frontier since Oct. 8.
An Israeli strike hit a house in the Lebanese border town of Ainata, killing a civilian and injuring another.
The IDF also bombed a media convoy while it toured the border village of Yaroun with two missiles. No casualties were reported.
According to Israeli media outlets, one Israeli succumbed to his injuries after Hezbollah targeted the Dolev outpost with an anti-armor missile on Sunday.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the group “supports Hamas in the Gaza Strip in its confrontations with the Israeli army.”
Russian TV channel RT quoted Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as saying that “the war has expanded, and the magnitude of conflicts might increase further.”
He added that “the future is uncertain, but Iran is prepared for all circumstances.”
Besides the ongoing hostilities, Israel has also threatened to “expand and intensify its response to Lebanon,” especially following Hezbollah’s attacks against IDF outposts on Sunday.
The expansion of hostilities has prompted more residents of border villages away from the Blue Line to flee to safer areas.
According to the IDF, on Monday 15 missiles were launched from southern Lebanon toward Nahariya and Shlomi, causing casualties.
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon claimed responsibility for bombing the two settlements as well as other areas north of Haifa in response to Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli shelling on Monday targeted the region between Tayr Harfa, Naqoura, and Alma Al-Shaab, setting forests adjacent to the Blue Line and opposite the villages of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, and Al-Dahira on fire.
A salvo of rockets was also fired from Lebanon toward the Kiryat Shmona settlement.
Hezbollah’s military wing said that it targeted an infantry force in the Dahira outpost in western Galilee with a significant salvo of rockets, causing direct casualties.
The party added that it also targeted the Israeli Bayad Blida outpost and Al-Marj outpost in occupied Hounin.
Two casualties in the Netua settlement were reported by Israeli media outlets.
Sirens have also been activated at the UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura.
Hezbollah announced that two more of its members had been killed, increasing the death toll in its ranks to 72 in 37 days.
It also published on Al-Manar website the number of injured Israelis based on “the official website of the Israeli Health Ministry.”
The website claimed that “the number of injured Israelis receiving treatment in Israeli hospitals in Haifa and northern Israel has reached 1,405 (by) Sunday morning.
It added that “they are being treated in the hospitals of Zif, Safad, Nahariya, Rambam, Hillel Yafe, Carmel, and Bnai Zion, among others.”
‘We know how violence ends, and the consequences,’ Somalia’s president tells Arab News
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says only two-state solution will resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
Welcomes closer ties with the Kingdom following Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh
Highlights Africa and Somalia’s investment potential citing improving security, stability
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Somalia knows from bitter experience that a political end cannot be reached by means of violence, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Somali president, has said, discussing the ongoing cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
After decades of political instability, terrorist violence, and foreign intervention, the war-scarred nation on the Horn of Africa has seen a gradual shift toward stabilization, reflected in its recent outreach to African neighbors and the Arab world.
Mohamud told Arab News that the violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas would not address the root causes of the conflict — something that could only be achieved through a political agreement in the form of the two-state solution.
He said: “As Somalis, we have been in an environment of violence for a long time. We know where the violence ends up, and the consequences, and the result at the end of violence. No one can reach a political end by means of violence. It cannot happen.
“There is a worldwide accepted solution. Two states, Palestine and Israel, living together side by side, peacefully. And it can happen. It’s possible. Why don’t we go ahead with that?”
For more than a month, the Gaza Strip has been under intense Israeli bombardment in retaliation for the unprecedented Oct. 7 cross-border attack mounted by Hamas on southern Israel, in which 1,400 people were killed, most of them civilians, and 240 taken hostage.
Israel’s bombardment, and subsequent ground operation, has resulted in more than 11,000 deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and the displacement of more than half the population of Gaza.
“What’s going on in Palestine, particularly today in Gaza, is a special case, something that is contrary to all human values in the moral sense.
“It’s not about religion only, it’s not about Arab only, it’s not about regionalism. This is humanity. Children are dying. Mothers are suffering. Innocent civilians are suffering,” Mohamud added.
The president spoke to Arab News following the inaugural Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit, which took place in Riyadh on Nov. 11 and 12, bringing together representatives from both regions to discuss trade and cooperation.
He welcomed closer ties between Somalia and Saudi Arabia, highlighting their shared history, religious bonds, and common security interests.
Mohamud said: “Somalia and Saudi Arabia have a very, very long and historical relationship because of the proximity of our geographic locations and because of the common values that we have — the Islamic religion, the way of life, the Arab values and culture, of course. So, there’s a lot of issues that link us with Saudi Arabia.
“The 21st century and globalism is another challenge that makes us get together. We have a common enemy like the extremists, like the terrorists, like the fundamentalism in the wrong direction.
“Since we all have the common place of Islam, our heritage has always been linked together. So, that is the background that we are coming from,” he added.
Mohamud pointed out that he was especially grateful for the Kingdom’s humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism expertise, and diplomatic support, at a time when Somalia has suffered insurgency, instability, and economic crisis.
“Somalia has been in a difficult situation for the last three decades. And Saudi Arabia has always been with Somalia for all these three decades in terms of humanitarian, in terms of security, in terms of global politics and diplomatic support provided to Somalia. That is the level of our relationship.
“And today, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we are improving. Every day there is a new progress in our relationship, new confidence, new relations, new areas on that,” he said.
Mohamud noted that security and counterterrorism were a particularly strong area of cooperation.
“Somalia is a country that’s coming out of a long, long-term conflict. We went into a war with the terrorists, as did Saudi Arabia sometime in the past and succeeded. There is no better place than Saudi Arabia to seek advice and experience in the war against terrorism,” he added.
The Saudi-African Summit was organized in recognition of Africa’s growing importance as an emerging player in world trade and diplomacy.
Mohamud said: “In the 21st century, Africa is the destination. Destination in terms of economic development. Destination in terms of human capital. Destination in terms of resources. Destination in terms of strategy, you name it. So, the whole world is looking.
“If yesterday it was colonialism, if it was exploitation, in the 21st century (new change) is possible. It is a partnership, shared interests.”
He noted that Somalia, with the longest coastline on the African continent, a dynamic youth population, ample untapped natural resources, and the potential to become a major regional logistics hub, was ready for investment.
“For a long time, we have been struggling to stabilize Somalia. Make a safe and secure place. Only then we can hope investment will come. We are succeeding in this now. We are in the final stages of the stabilization and safety, and security of Somalia.
“We are defeating the terrorist groups that denied this right to the Somali people. Once we do that, that’s the right time — a conducive environment is created, enabling an environment that is created for investment.
“Somalia is a white paper. Every place is an opportunity. The blue economy is an opportunity. Food security is an opportunity. Minerals, rich in minerals: gold, uranium, copper, cobalt. All types of natural rare elements are available in Somalia.
“Somalia has close to 9 million hectares of arable land, with two permanent rivers throughout the year and a good number of rainy seasons. Somalia has one of the largest livestock (numbers) in the world.
“So, in Somalia, areas to invest, the sky’s the limit and it’s untapped and it’s unoccupied,” Mohamud added.
Somalia’s poor development is owed in large part to its decades of civil war, which have been prolonged by the involvement of international terrorist networks, including Al-Shabaab.
The terrorist group, which is based in Somalia but active elsewhere in East Africa, has been affiliated with Al-Qaeda since 2012, with suspected ties with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
With international support, Somalia has been fighting back against Al-Shabaab with conventional military means and counter-radicalization campaigns, and by cutting off the group’s means of financing its activities.
Mohamud said: “The Somali government and the world supporting Somalia, international partners, international community, international organizations, all of them that have been supporting Somalia, for which we are very much grateful, in the fight against terrorism.
“Al-Shabaab is not a local organization. It’s a global, regional (organization). It just happened to be in Somalia, because in Somalia there was a great space that was ungoverned for a long time. That is what makes them stay there.
“Secondly, we have been fighting with Al-Shabaab, the terrorists, with one method, which is the military. All the time we have been fighting with them in terms of military. We strengthened and increased the military front, but we’re at another front. We are at ideological war since Al-Shabaab is an ideology-based organization — we fight with them over ideology.
“The ideology they use is Islam. And they are not using it in the right way. So, no one is much better than us to express and explain to our people the right path of Islam. And that’s what we are doing.
“The third is the issue of the economy. Al-Shabaab is collecting a huge amount of money from our people. They call it zakat (tax), or they call it tabaro’at (charity). They give it so many names. But at the end of the day, it is our local resources.
“We have restricted those resources, closing the taps flowing to them. So, that is what makes the success that we are seeking, and we are achieving right now,” he added.
Despite the demands of his role, Mohamud was determined to continue serving the interests of the Somali people as the nation moved toward a more stable and prosperous future.
He said: “Of course, I’m not a young man, but Alhamdulillah, I’m healthy. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink. I don’t stay up late. I do enough work, not just mentally, but exercise as well. So, Alhamdulillah, I’m healthy. I’m the father of a good family and I have been serving Somalia all my life.”
Mohamud has been president since May 2022, having previously served in the same position from 2012 to 2017. Before entering politics, he was a civil rights activist and a professor and dean at SIMAD University in Mogadishu.
In 2013, he was named in the Time 100, Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, for his efforts at advancing national reconciliation, anti-corruption measures, and socio-economic and security sector reforms in Somalia.
“I’m someone whose background comes from education and humanity and serving the lives and the interests of the people. And I believe, still, I’m serving the people. What makes me happy, what gives me self-satisfaction, is how much I help a human being,” Mohamud added.
Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war
House speaker Ahmad Safadi proposed that all Jordanian-Israeli agreements be examined by the legal committee
Speaker also called on the legal committee to prepare an official complaint letter to be sent to the International Criminal Court about “Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza”
Updated 13 November 2023
Raed Omari
AMMAN: The Jordanian lower house on Monday tasked its legal committee with examining the agreements Jordan has signed with Israel.
The house speaker, Ahmad Safadi, proposed during Monday’s session that all Jordanian-Israeli agreements be examined by the legal committee, which will then refer its recommendations to the government for any necessary actions.
Nearly all lawmakers present during the session voted in favor of Safadi’s proposal.
The speaker also called on the legal committee to prepare an official complaint letter to be sent to the International Criminal Court about “Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza” and ask other Arab and Islamic parliaments to follow suit.
He also said that the chamber will coordinate with the government and the military to increase the number of field hospitals in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Jordan has had a military field hospital operating in Gaza since 2009. The Jordanian Army said that it had twice air-dropped aid to the hospital, which was reported to be suffering from severe shortages.
Besides the 1994 Wadi Arab Peace Treaty, Jordan signed a $10 billion with Israel in 2016 under which the country will receive gas for 15 years from a field in the Mediterranean.
Also in November 2022 Jordan and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal. Under the UAE-brokered agreement, Jordan is to build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity to export to Israel, which would in return provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.
Jordan has previously said it would “immediately” recall its ambassador in Tel Aviv in protest against the humanitarian catastrophe Israel has caused in Gaza. Amman also said it has told Israel not to send its ambassador to the kingdom, linking the return of the two envoys to Israel halting its war on Gaza.
Saqqaf noted the ministry’s focus on attracting Arab and foreign investments
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf stressed on Monday the importance of Kuwaiti investments in Jordan, which account for the country’s largest foreign investments in the finance, tourism, communications, energy, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.
Saqqaf met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the investment sector, Jordan News Agency reported.
During the meeting, Saqqaf noted the ministry’s focus on attracting Arab and foreign investments. She stated that the investment promotion strategy for 2023-2026 would focus on a variety of target markets, including Kuwait. This strategy aligns with the most important reforms that have positively impacted the business environment, consistent with the Economic Modernization Vision. These reforms include the approval of the Investment Environment Law and its accompanying regulations, as well as the approval of the Public-Private Partnership Law.
Saqqaf also discussed promising investment opportunities in Jordan across a variety of sectors, directing investors to the invest.jo platform for more information. The Ministry of Investment launched this platform to facilitate global and local investor communication and provide insights into Jordan’s business environment.
Al-Marri expressed his country’s pride in its established relations with Jordan and its commitment to developing them in various fields. Saqqaf likewise praised the strong ties between Jordan and Kuwait, which are underpinned by mutual respect.
COP28 president, EU climate commissioner meet in Brussels
Officials released a statement outlining key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: COP28 President Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber met with EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra on Monday in Brussels, Emirates News Agency reported.
Al-Jaber and Hoekstra released a joint statement outlining several key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes.
“COP28 must accelerate practical action on mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance and build a fully inclusive COP28 that leaves no one behind,” the statement declared.
The two also praised the “very positive outcome” of talks earlier this month in Abu Dhabi on fully operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund. The talks’ recommendations will be taken to COP28, and if adopted, the fund will provide grant capital to some of the most vulnerable communities affected by climate change.
The commissioner is “ready to announce a substantial financial contribution by the EU and its Member States” to the fund during COP28, according to the statement.
Al-Jaber hailed this commitment, stating that if implemented, the fund’s impact would affect “billions of people, lives, and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”
According to the two, the successful completion of the global stocktake should mark a “turning point” on climate action.
They also emphasized the importance of COP28 sending a signal on a just energy transition that results in a 43 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.
Hoekstra said that the commission is planning to announce “a financial contribution in support of the COP28 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency pledge, and invites countries to do the same during the World Climate Action Summit.”
The COP28 president and the commissioner “emphasised the need for significant progress on enhanced adaptation action that builds resilience and reduces vulnerability, with robust outcomes on the Global Goal on Adaptation at COP28.”
In closing, the statement said: “COP28 is a critical opportunity to show unity and restore faith in multilateralism in a world that is polarised through a positive, action-oriented engagement and outcomes.”
While in Brussels, Al-Jaber also met with the EU Foreign Affairs Council and spoke to the European Commission’s College of Commissioners on preparations for COP28.
“The fact that the EU is stepping up in serious, meaningful ways ahead of COP28 gives me hope,” the president stressed.
Al-Jaber continued he wants “to see language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text.
“An energy system free of all unabated fossil fuels is inevitable and essential … and must be delivered in a responsible way that leaves no one behind.
“I believe that at COP28 we are on the brink of something special. By delivering on Loss and Damage, by delivering a landmark text, and by delivering on the global stocktake, we can show the world that, as leaders, we can unite, we can act, and that multilateralism is still a potent force for good.”