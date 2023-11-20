You are here

  • Home
  • Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition

Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition
European Union Foreign Affairs High Representative Josep Borrell has been accused of double standards. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrnr3

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition

Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition
  • Foreign affairs chief states bloc considers Hamas attacks war crimes, stopped short of condemning Israel
  • Foreign ministers from several Arab and Muslim states in Beijing in bid to agree ceasefire
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: European Union Foreign Affairs High Representative Josep Borrell has been accused of double standards after a journalist asked him if international laws had been broken in the Gaza Strip and he gave conflicting answers.

It came during an interview with Al Jazeera’s Osman Ayfarah regarding ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza following the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7.

When asked whether Israel’s bombardment of the enclave constituted a war crime, the EU official said that he was not a lawyer and deferred to the International Criminal Court who could investigate, adding that “several countries have asked the court to open a case.”

But Borrell was quick to answer when asked if the EU believed that what Hamas did on Oct. 7 was a war crime.

“Yes, we consider that a war crime, for killing civilians in this apparent way without any reason, killing them just for being there, not for any other reason,” he said.

Ayfarah responded: “You just told me, when asked about Israel, that you are not a lawyer. How is this clarity in your accusation against Hamas for committing war crimes? And when I ask you about Israel, you say you are not a lawyer, as many Western politicians often do. This is why many accuse you of clear double standards.”

Borrell replied: “No, we do not have double standards. We want to adhere to principles based on what we have witnessed. And personally, yes, that could rise to the level of war crimes. But again, you are right; we should let the International Criminal Court decide that.”

Israel expanded military operations in Gaza on Monday against Hamas. Its aerial and ground offensives have already killed around 13,000 people including thousands of children.

Foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia held meetings with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, on the first leg of a tour to the permanent member states of the UN Security Council to push for an immediate ceasefire and to allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas EU Josep Borrell

Related

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Middle-East
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Saudi FM urges international community to push Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM urges international community to push Israel for Gaza ceasefire

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
  • On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory, their relatives said on Sunday, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.
The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in an email to Reuters.
On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.
Jadallah told his sister earlier on Sunday he was heading out of Gaza City toward the south. He was killed in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, said his sister, who added that people who found him and took him to a medical center where he was declared dead said he had been killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Reuters could not independently verify this report or the report of the other two journalists killed this weekend.
Four of Jadallah’s relatives work for Reuters in Gaza or abroad. One of the journalists on CPJ’s list of those killed is Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 13.
In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists — Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour — were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deaths of Jadallah or the others.
In the past, the Israeli military has said it was pursuing its offensive to dismantle Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack and it would look into individual cases at a later date. It has also said it makes every feasible effort to mitigate civilian harm.
The Press House-Palestine says on its website that its overall objective is to contribute to developing an “independent Palestinian media, that reflects the values of democracy and freedom of expression and its principles.”

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Journalists

Related

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Middle-East
Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah
  • The new location is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia, where it now has 112 screens
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Empire Cinemas has opened its first multiplex in Madinah. The new location, at Al-Rashid Mall, has 10 screens, 764 seats, and a children’s theater and play area. It is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia

“The opening of Empire Cinema’s branch in Madinah represents another important step in the company’s history as we expand our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gino Haddad, the CEO of Empire Cinemas, told Arab News.

“Not only does this give residents and visitors in Madinah an opportunity to watch the latest films in our venue, which is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art equipment, but also fits in line with the Saudi government’s Vision and supports the growth of the cinema sector.”

The Kingdom has made significant investments in cinema, and the wider entertainment industry, in the past few years through a range of initiatives, including the introduction of a $100 million film sector fund, which was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The cinema industry in Saudi Arabia experienced 30 percent growth during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period the previous year, according to a recent Ministry of Commerce report.

The Madinah multiplex is Empire’s second new cinema to open in the country this year, after its Riyadh-Rawaba venue. The company now has 112 screens across the country.

Topics: Empire Cinemas Saudi cinemas

Related

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
Media
Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview
  • Layal Alekhtiar faced online hate campaign after interviewing Israeli official last month
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Al Arabiya news channel pledged its “full support” to anchor Layal Alekhtiar after an arrest warrant was issued against her by a Lebanese military prosecutor.

The warrant came a month after Alekhtiar interviewed an Israeli military spokesperson for the channel, Al Arabiya said in a statement on Friday.

IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, appeared on the channel amid the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza.

On Thursday, a Lebanese military prosecutor issued a warrant against Alekhtiar following a lawsuit filed by a group of journalists who accused the anchor of “communicating with enemy officials.”

Al Arabiya said the move “constitutes an attack on journalism and its fundamental values,” including the commitment to professional practices and balanced news coverage.”

The news network added that the warrant “is an attempt to intimidate journalists to prevent them from engaging in professional discussions and impartial news coverage.”

Among the journalists who filed the complaint against Alekhtiar was Lebanese reporter Hussein Mortada, who works for the Syrian News Channel, a Damascus-based state-run television station.

The lawsuit said: “Attorney Ghassan Al-Mawla has filed a report before the Military Court against the Zionist Layal Alekhtiar, who claims to be a journalist, for conducting an interview on the Hebrew channel (referring to Al Arabiya) with the Zionist killer, Avichay Adraee.

“Every communication is a contribution to the shedding of Palestinian blood, including children, women and the elderly, and we as detainees will not spare any of these traitors, and we will hold them accountable.”

Immediately after her interview with Adraee in early October, Alekhtiar was subjected to a barrage of criticism on social media, particularly from Hezbollah supporters, with some accusing her of being a traitor and an Israeli spy.

Lebanese government insiders advised Alekhtiar, who is now in Dubai, to avoid returning to Lebanon as she could face arrest.

In an interview with Arab News last month, Alekhtiar said that other Lebanese journalists, as well as Palestinian media professionals, have previously interviewed Israeli officials.

It was important to “get a second point of view” to achieve balanced reporting, she added.

“Currently I can’t go to Beirut; journalists and politicians have advised me not to go to Lebanon because I will be arrested,” she told Arab News.

“People are trying to intimidate journalists. They’re saying: ‘Look at what we can do, we can stop you and prevent you from entering the country’.”

Topics: Al-Arabiya press freedom Lebanese journalist

Related

Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Media
Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury dies at the age of 62 after battle with cancer
Media
Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury dies at the age of 62 after battle with cancer

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders
Updated 18 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders
  • Al-Midfa said that he looked forward to “opening new avenues of partnership with different media organizations in this field.”
  • “We do have a lot of initiatives in our work, and every year there is an update,” he told Arab News
Updated 18 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

ABU DHABI: Khalid Omar Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Media City, or Shams, has told the Global Media Conference that the free zone authority is acting as a launch pad to encourage young entrepreneurs in the media and creativity business.
Al-Midfa said that he looked forward to “opening new avenues of partnership with different media organizations in this field.”
“We do have a lot of initiatives in our work, and every year there is an update,” he told Arab News.
“This is actually the whole purpose for us as being a launching pad for companies, for startups, for entrepreneurs to start their journey in the media and creativity business.”
Al-Midfa said that he hopes to expand Shams’ partnerships “not only within the Emirates, within the Gulf, but also on an international level.”
Shams was established in 2017 as a free zone authority and multi-use media city in Al-Messaned, Sharjah. Its primary objective is to bolster licensed companies by offering training courses and innovative solutions.
Al-Midfa said that although Shams operates independently, it seeks alignment with the UAE national digital media strategy.
He highlighted cultural initiatives to disseminate Sharjah’s message globally, while also empowering young entrepreneurs.
“This message (is) propagated via clever intellectuals working in the media sector and having the plans, having the knowledge, having the required infrastructure for them to talk to the world at large,” Al-Midfa said.
“This actually constitutes a small part of soft power. And we believe that by empowering these young entrepreneurs, these companies, we are propagating this message of Sharjah and of the whole of UAE.”

Topics: Global Media Congress Sharjah Media City Khalid Omar Al-Midfa entrepreneurs media

Related

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
Middle-East
Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
UAE’s Global Media Congress returns for 2023 event
Media
UAE’s Global Media Congress returns for 2023 event

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine
  • Church urged her Instagram followers to promote voices from Palestine
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Welsh singer and songwriter Charlotte Church has pledged her support for the Palestinian people.

In an Instagram video on Thursday, she urged her followers to watch footage from Gaza and the West Bank, and to amplify Palestinian voices during, “this genocide that is happening in front of all of our eyes.”

The 37-year-old songstress told fans, “do not look away,” adding that was the least that people could do about what was happening to children “caught in this geopolitical insanity.”

Appearing to hold back tears, Church called on viewers to keep raising their voices against what was happening in Palestine, and to amplify Palestinian voices.

Also in the video, she said that starting on Nov. 20, she would be offering weekly singing sessions “for the liberation of Palestine and the liberation of the Palestinian people.”

Since the attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group on Oct. 7, the Israeli military has reportedly killed more than 11,250 Palestinians in attacks on Gaza, including at least 4,630 children.

Israel’s actions, including attacks on hospitals, have sparked global condemnation, with UN experts expressing concerns over “the failure of the international system to mobilise to prevent genocide.”

Topics: Gaza

Related

Update Gaza communications down again as Israel searches Al-Shifa hospital
Middle-East
Gaza communications down again as Israel searches Al-Shifa hospital
Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
Media
Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries

Latest updates

Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition
Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition
Cairo-Riyadh trade ties gain momentum as Saudi minister leads delegation to Egypt
Cairo-Riyadh trade ties gain momentum as Saudi minister leads delegation to Egypt
Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA
Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Oil Updates — Crude extends gains as OPEC+ to mull deeper cuts
Oil Updates — Crude extends gains as OPEC+ to mull deeper cuts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.