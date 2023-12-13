You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins

Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins

Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
1 / 3
Election officials count ballots inside a school used as a polling station and a counting centre, during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, December 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
2 / 3
Election officials count ballots inside a school used as a polling station and a counting centre, during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, December 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
3 / 3
Election officials count the ballots at a polling station at Abdeen district in downtown Cairo on December 12, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54c9m

Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins

Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
  • Vote comes amid economic crisis, war in Gaza
  • President’s supporters say he can keep Egypt secure
Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

CAIRO: Egyptians cast their ballots on Tuesday, the third and final day of a presidential election expected to give President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi a sweeping victory and a new six-year term in the absence of real competition.

Egypt’s National Elections Authority (NEA) announced that voting for the 2024 Presidential Elections came to a close Tuesday evening, and the vote count has commenced.

Polling stations that finished their tasks have already begun sorting ballots after polls closed at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT). Each sub-committee will announce a detailed breakdown of the votes in statistical reports. The election results are due to be announced on Dec. 18.

Many Egyptians have shown little interest in the election, saying they believe that voting will make little difference, although authorities and commentators on tightly controlled local media continued urging them to cast ballots out of national duty.
The election featured three other low-profile candidates. The most prominent potential challenger halted his run in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters — accusations dismissed by the NEA.
The government’s media body has said the vote was a step toward political pluralism and authorities have denied violations of electoral rules.
Authorities have sought to address criticism of its record with steps including opening a national dialogue and releasing some prominent prisoners.
El-Sisi says stability and security are paramount, a message that resonated with some voters that spoke to Reuters at a time when Egypt is faced with two wars on its borders, in the Gaza Strip and Sudan.
On Monday, the NEA said turnout on the first two days of voting had reached about 45 percent, surpassing that of the last presidential election in 2018. 

(with Reuters)

Topics: Egypt elections Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Special Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections
Middle-East
Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections
Special Strong voter turnout on 2nd day of Egypt presidential election
Middle-East
Strong voter turnout on 2nd day of Egypt presidential election

In letter to AFP, Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’

In letter to AFP, Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

In letter to AFP, Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’

In letter to AFP, Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’
  • At least 63 journalists and media workers have been killed since war broke out after Oct. 7, according to Committee to Protect Journalists
  • AFP and other media groups had written to Blinken in October urging help in protecting journalists on the ground in Gaza
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: The United States will always insist on the need to protect journalists reporting from Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a letter to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday.
AFP and other international media groups had written to Blinken in late October urging his help in protecting journalists on the ground in Gaza after several were killed since the outbreak of fighting.
“The United States has and will continue to underscore with Israel, and with all countries, that journalists must be protected from harm,” Blinken wrote.
“We stand unequivocally for the protection of journalists during armed conflict and mourn those who have been killed or injured.”
Since the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October, at least 63 journalists and media workers — 56 Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese — have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
AFP and the other media groups also urged Blinken’s help in evacuating their employees from Gaza as Israeli bombards the territory in retaliation for the attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken.
Israel imposed a total shutdown of the territory’s borders on October 9.
“US citizens’ and foreign nationals’ continued safe passage out of Gaza remains our top priority, and we are working with Egypt, the UN, and Israel to facilitate their ability to exit Gaza safely,” Blinken wrote.
Around 100 French lawmakers mainly from left-wing parties on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also calling for all possible efforts to secure the exit of AFP journalists stranded in Gaza.
The Hamas-run health ministry on Tuesday updated its death toll since the Gaza war began to 18,412 people, mostly women and children.

Topics: AFP Journalists in Gaza War on Gaza

Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories

Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories

Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories
  • Al-Houthi warned cargo ships against “falsifying their identity” or raising flags different from the country belonging to cargo ship owner
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: A senior official from Yemen’s Houthis on Tuesday warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid traveling toward the occupied Palestinian territories, after the Iran-aligned group claimed an attack on a commercial tanker earlier in the day.
The Houthis earlier said they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of a conflict that has shaken the Middle East.
In addition to avoid heading toward the Palestinian territories, ships that pass Yemen should keep radios turned on, and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication, Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said in a message on the X social media platform.
Al-Houthi also warned cargo ships against “falsifying their identity” or raising flags different from the country belonging to cargo ship owner.
The Iran-aligned group attacked the tanker, the STRINDA, because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sarea had previously said in a statement.
The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict — which has spread around the region — attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.
 

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Palestine Gaza US

Related

Update Houthis attack Norwegian tanker in Red Sea
Middle-East
Houthis attack Norwegian tanker in Red Sea
The French military said on Dec. 10, 2023 that its frigate Languedoc shot down two drones in the Red Sea.
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis threaten to target military escorts with Israel-bound ships

Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’: letter to AFP

Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’: letter to AFP
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’: letter to AFP

Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’: letter to AFP
  • Since the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October, at least 63 journalists and media workers — 56 Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese — have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: The United States will always insist on the need to protect journalists reporting from Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a letter to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday.
AFP and other international media groups had written to Blinken in late October urging his help in protecting journalists on the ground in Gaza after several were killed since the outbreak of fighting.
“The United States has and will continue to underscore with Israel, and with all countries, that journalists must be protected from harm,” Blinken wrote.
“We stand unequivocally for the protection of journalists during armed conflict and mourn those who have been killed or injured.”
Since the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October, at least 63 journalists and media workers — 56 Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese — have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
AFP and the other media groups also urged Blinken’s help in evacuating their employees from Gaza as Israeli bombards the territory in retaliation for the attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken.
Israel imposed a total shutdown of the territory’s borders on October 9.
“US citizens’ and foreign nationals’ continued safe passage out of Gaza remains our top priority, and we are working with Egypt, the UN, and Israel to facilitate their ability to exit Gaza safely,” Blinken wrote.
Around 100 French lawmakers mainly from left-wing parties on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also calling for all possible efforts to secure the exit of AFP journalists stranded in Gaza.
The Hamas-run health ministry on Tuesday updated its death toll since the Gaza war began to 18,412 people, mostly women and children.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Journalists

Related

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan has condemned the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip.
World
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan condemns Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza
Al Jazeera says Israel targeted home of one of its journalists, resulting in his father’s death
Middle-East
Al Jazeera says Israel targeted home of one of its journalists, resulting in his father’s death

Biden points to Gaza hostages when asked about Israeli tunnel flooding reports

Biden points to Gaza hostages when asked about Israeli tunnel flooding reports
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Biden points to Gaza hostages when asked about Israeli tunnel flooding reports

Biden points to Gaza hostages when asked about Israeli tunnel flooding reports
  • Officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza’s fresh water supply
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden declined to directly answer a question on reports that Israel was pumping seawater into Hamas’ Gaza tunnel complex, referring only to assertions that there were no hostages in the areas targeted.
Citing unnamed US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had recently begun pumping seawater into Hamas’ vast labyrinth of tunnels underneath Gaza, in a process that would likely take weeks.
ABC News later published a similar report and said the flooding appeared limited as Israel evaluates the strategy’s effectiveness.
Israel’s military said it was looking into the reports. An Israeli defense ministry spokesperson declined to comment.
Responding to a question about the reports at a press conference in Washington, Biden said: “With regard to the flooding of the tunnels. I’m not at lib-, well. There (are) assertions being made that ... there’s no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don’t know that for a fact.”
Biden added: “I do know that, though, every civilian death is an absolute tragedy, and Israel has stated its intent, as I said, to match its words ... with actions.”
The Journal, citing Biden administration officials, has said the flooding could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions.
Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza’s fresh water supply, the Journal added.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

As Israel pounds southern Gaza, Biden warns it is losing support
Middle-East
As Israel pounds southern Gaza, Biden warns it is losing support
Israel begins pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza — media
Middle-East
Israel begins pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza — media

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria
  • Migrants seeking to make the perilous sea crossing to Europe from north Africa often fall into the hands of trafficking gangs that extort them for money
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya on Tuesday repatriated nearly 1,000 migrants from Egypt and Nigeria who had been staying in the North African country illegally, officials and AFP journalists said.
The 664 Egyptians were to be taken by bus to the Emsaed border post with Egypt, nearly 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of Tripoli.
General Mohamad Bardaa, who heads the country’s anti-immigration body affiliated to the interior ministry, said 300 Nigerians were taken to the airport to be flown home.
Libya, plunged into chaos with the ouster and killing in 2011 of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi, is now ruled by rival administrations in the west and east and has become a hub for illegal migration to Europe.
Migrants seeking to make the perilous sea crossing to Europe from north Africa often fall into the hands of trafficking gangs that extort them for money.
Thousands of people, mostly Egyptians, have also lived illegally in and around the Libyan capital for years, working in agriculture, business and construction.
In similar operations last month, 600 Egyptians were sent home on November 6 and 250 were repatriated to Niger and Chad on November 28.
According to International Organization for Migration figures, there were more than 700,000 migrants — mostly from Niger and Egypt — in Libya between May and June this year.
 

 

Topics: Libya migrants Egypt Nigeria

Related

Thousands of Arab migrants still missing more than 2 months after deadly floods in Libya
Middle-East
Thousands of Arab migrants still missing more than 2 months after deadly floods in Libya
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity
World
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity

Latest updates

Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
Callum Wilson promises Newcastle United ‘blood, sweat and tears’ for AC Milan Champions League clash
Callum Wilson promises Newcastle United ‘blood, sweat and tears’ for AC Milan Champions League clash
Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation
SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival
SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival
Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.