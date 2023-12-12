Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW

LONDON: The US must take “robust actions” to halt human rights violations in Sudan following its determination that both sides in the country’s civil war have committed “atrocity crimes,” Human Rights Watch has said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Dec. 6 said that both the government’s Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have perpetrated war crimes during the eight-month conflict in Sudan.

He said: “In haunting echoes of the genocide that began almost 20 years ago in Darfur, we have seen an explosion of targeted violence against some of the same survivors’ communities.

“Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

The warring sides have also overseen crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, he added.

Though the US’ message tells victims “that their suffering is known,” Washington must carry out a change of government policy and launch measures to prevent further violations, said HRW.

Nicole Widdersheim, deputy Washington director at HRW, said: “The US determination of the atrocity crimes unfolding in Sudan sends an important message to the victims that their suffering is known.

“But for it to serve as a deterrent to further abuses and help safeguard civilians, it needs to be accompanied by a change of US government policy and concrete measures.”

The organization warned that the two warring sides in Sudan have “committed indiscriminate attacks on civilians, destroyed essential infrastructure, and blocked aid access.”

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 12,190 people and the displacement of 6.6 million.

Though the US announced it had identified violations of international humanitarian law in Sudan, Blinken’s statement lacked a commitment to follow-up action, HRW said.

In order to ensure “those responsible are held to account,” and that “the world acts to protect civilians in Sudan,” the US must initiate “robust consultations” alongside the UN, African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the organization said.

Washington should also use its sanctions power to punish targets in cases of credible evidence of international law violations, it added.

Key civilian voices representing displaced communities and human rights activism must also be amplified by the US, including through funding for Sudanese civil society organizations, HRW said.

The UN Fact-Finding Mechanism on Sudan should also receive “strong support” from Washington in order to gather relevant evidence.

Widdersheim said: “The US government knows the magnitude of what is unfolding before its eyes, and should not choose to look away.

“It can start by rallying support for accountability efforts, including by the International Criminal Court, and working to fill the existing vacuum in civilian protection in Darfur.”