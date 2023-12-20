Stormzy to perform in US in support of Gaza, Sudan

You are here

Stormzy will perform in New Jersey on Jan. 4. (Supplied)
  • All the proceeds will go to NGO Human Concern International that provides aid to both Gaza and Sudan
DUBAI: British rapper and songwriter Stormzy is joining a long list of stars who will perform a benefit concert for Gaza and Sudan on Jan. 4 in New Jersey.

All the proceeds will go to Human Concern International, an NGO that provides humanitarian aid to Gaza and Sudan.

Stormzy will be joined by US performers Clairo, Faye Webster, Omar Apollo, Nick Hakim, 070Shake and 6lack. Also in attendance will be Canadian music sensations Charlotte Day Wilson and Daniel Caesar, Palestinian writer and poet Mohammed El-Kurd, Sudanese-Canadian poet Mustafa, and US-Egyptian comedian Ramy Youssef.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We worked tirelessly to bring this to you, but our fatigue is not even a splinter of what we’ll be singing for,” Mustafa wrote on Instagram. “In the last few years I visited both my homeland, Sudan and Palestine. My visit to both had a principal intention, to connect with artist communities, with young organizers — for parallels of sorrow and hope and faith.”

“The violence in both nations seized the dream,” he added. “Here it is revived for me in some way. The intention remains, on this evening we give our voices to make room for theirs. I want to thank each artist performing from the deepest part of me, for your time and effort. None of you hesitated when asked. We’ll remember.”

DUBAI: Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia announced seven winners of its annual prize on Monday.

While the star-studded awards ceremony was cancelled due to the “ongoing and deeply distressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine,” a two-day virtual deliberation session was held to find the winners.

Womenswear designer Amir Al-Kasm and Renaissance founder Cynthia Merhej were announced as the winners of the evening wear category.

The finalists were selected by a panel that included Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and fashion writer Tania Fares, who founded the trust in 2018.

Other winners were Lebanon-based designer Ahmed Amer in the ready-to-wear category, British-Lebanese designer Katarina Tarazi in the jewelry category, and design duo of eyewear label A Better Feeling Omar Taha and Lily Max for accessories.

Menswear designer Adam Elyasse took home the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent award and Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme, was awarded the Guest Country Award.

  • Artist attended 6th edition of El-Gouna Film Festival
  • Performed her song ‘Olive Trees’ to honor besieged homeland
DUBAI: Chilean-Palestinian singer Elyanna this week took to Instagram to show off her trip to Egypt.

The music sensation shared a carousel of images and videos with her 1.1 million followers. She posed in front of the Pyramids of Giza and posted a short video of the sunset at the historical site as she drove past camels.

The singer was in Egypt to attend the sixth edition of the El-Gouna Film Festival, being held in the Red Sea resort town from Dec. 14 to 21.

Elyanna had performed on the opening night of the long-awaited festival, which was postponed twice due to the war on Gaza.

She wore a white, form-fitting lace gown as she sang her song “Olive Trees” in honor of her homeland.

After her performance, she took to Instagram to share a message with her supporters. “I’ve never felt that emotional on stage before. I couldn’t hold the pain I was feeling singing this song with my brother by my side on the piano,” she wrote.

“My heart aches but all I can do is use my voice to express what I feel,” Elyanna added. “I wrote this song with my mother and my brother and (it) feels very special to sing it on stage at the opening ceremony of @elgounafilmfestivalofficial. Thank you for having me.”

Her star-studded circle of friends could not resist showering the celebrity with comments and unwavering support.

Lebanese-Australian model, entrepreneur and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty commented: “I’m crying love.” And American-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan said: “Can’t stop listening to this.”

Emirati actress and TV host Mahira Abdelaziz, who was in attendance, commented: “It was great hearing you live. Your emotions touched us all.”

Egyptian superstar Mona Zaki left Elyanna a comment on her Egypt carousel saying: “Shine gorgeous, loved your performance in El Gouna Film Festival.”

Earlier this year, Elyanna became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella music festival. The musician is known for her songs “Ghareed Alay,” “Ala Bali,” “Ana Lahale” and the recently released “Mama Eh,” among others.

The Los Angeles-based singer’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, which she attributes to her multicultural upbringing.

Elyanna has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in the Western world throughout her career, taking inspiration from artists including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legend Fayrouz.

DUBAI: Saudi label Leem has become the first Middle East regional brand to join Selfridges.com, the online portal of the UK department store.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Leem, launched in the Kingdom in 2018, offers modern yet conservative designs that include wide-leg trousers, large sweaters, elegant dresses, and oversized tops.

Specializing in fabrics and shapes, its collections are made with the modern woman in mind.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The label recently launched a new store at Westfield in White City, London, stocking Leem’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s new prison-themed indoor adventure hub in Riyadh hopes to “enhance social skills, communication and cognitive functions.”

Prison Island opened its doors on Dec. 12 in Park Avenue Mall for people from the age of 8.

Marwan Shazali, the CEO of the venture, told Arab News that the decision to open in Riyadh was due primarily to the fact that the “entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with a strong focus on diversification and innovation.”

Prison Island opened in Park Avenue Mall. (Supplied)

He added: “The government’s Vision 2030 initiative has paved the way for cultural and recreational developments, creating a dynamic environment for businesses like ours.

“We see a burgeoning interest in experiential and immersive entertainment, and Prison Island aligns perfectly with this trend, offering a unique and engaging experience that caters to a wide range of age groups.”

Shazali added that Riyadh offered novel entertainment options due to its “vibrant and diverse population that appreciates unique and immersive entertainment experiences.”

Prison Island hopes to “enhance social skills, communication and cognitive functions.” (Supplied)

The theme park offers an immersive escape experience in a realistic prison-like setting boasting 35 cells.

It is ideal for team building, school trips, or birthdays, and participants engage in challenges that assess tactical, technical, and physical skills. Teams earn points, and the highest scorer claims the title of prison boss.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shazali said: “Prison Island goes beyond traditional entertainment by providing visitors with a mentally stimulating and physically engaging experience. The interactive challenges in our 35 themed cells foster teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

“Participants are immersed in an alternate reality, promoting creativity and enhancing cognitive abilities. The physical aspect of the challenges encourages movement and coordination, contributing to a holistic recreational experience that combines both mental and physical well-being.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy Prison Island and the sense of adventure and accomplishment that comes with it. We have received positive feedback on how the experience enhances social skills, communication and cognitive functions.”

DUBAI: Lebanon-born Takreem Foundation is set to host a festive night of song and celebration in Beirut — and all for a good cause.  

“Shining Stars of Hope,” taking place on Dec. 21 at the Casino du Liban in Beirut, will feature more than 120 renowned artists, performers, and award-winning choirs and musicians, all taking to the stage to raise money for Lebanese artists challenged by economic adversity and political turbulence.

Takreem Foundation founder Ricardo Karam. (Supplied)

“Last Christmas, I had a call regarding an Arab singer and actress who was in a very bad financial position and she needed surgery. And this led us to think how we can help people like her, and this is why we decided to host this concert to raise funds to help artists in a similar position,” said Ricardo Karam, Takreem founder and board chairman.

Some of the big names to perform on Thursday night include opera singer Bechara Moufarrej, singer Fadia Tomb El-Hage, singer Yuri Mraqqadi, conductor Andre Hajj, and actress and singer Marilyne Naaman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about why he set up the Takreem Foundation back in 2009, Karam said: “I wanted to contribute to changing the narratives about the Arab world. I wanted to highlight Arabs who make a difference and who can be changemakers in different fields.”

In future events, the organization is looking forward to hosting the Takreem Awards in Muscat, Oman, on Feb. 3, 2024, while the Takreem America Awards will take place in Boston on April 20, 2024.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The “Shining Stars of Hope” show will also be broadcast on Lebanon’s LBCI channel on Dec. 24.

