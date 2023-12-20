Stormzy to perform in US in support of Gaza, Sudan

DUBAI: British rapper and songwriter Stormzy is joining a long list of stars who will perform a benefit concert for Gaza and Sudan on Jan. 4 in New Jersey.
All the proceeds will go to Human Concern International, an NGO that provides humanitarian aid to Gaza and Sudan.
Stormzy will be joined by US performers Clairo, Faye Webster, Omar Apollo, Nick Hakim, 070Shake and 6lack. Also in attendance will be Canadian music sensations Charlotte Day Wilson and Daniel Caesar, Palestinian writer and poet Mohammed El-Kurd, Sudanese-Canadian poet Mustafa, and US-Egyptian comedian Ramy Youssef.
“We worked tirelessly to bring this to you, but our fatigue is not even a splinter of what we’ll be singing for,” Mustafa wrote on Instagram. “In the last few years I visited both my homeland, Sudan and Palestine. My visit to both had a principal intention, to connect with artist communities, with young organizers — for parallels of sorrow and hope and faith.”
“The violence in both nations seized the dream,” he added. “Here it is revived for me in some way. The intention remains, on this evening we give our voices to make room for theirs. I want to thank each artist performing from the deepest part of me, for your time and effort. None of you hesitated when asked. We’ll remember.”