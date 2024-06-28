Djokovic ‘pain free’ ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win

Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener

LONDON: Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif, who last year reached a career-high No. 31 in the world, is gearing up for her second appearance at Wimbledon next week and looking to improve on her first round exit last year.

Egypt’s top-ranked female player will get her championship up and running in the first round against Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi.

After a shaky start to the year, Sherif spoke to Arab News about her upturn in form going into the grass-court grand slam event, confidence-boosting wins, and being an Arab female sporting role model.

Q. How did you manage to improve your form in 2024 after a challenging start to the year?

A. The year started off tough due to an injury I sustained early on, which took a mental toll. Even after two months recovery, regaining my strength and capabilities was taking some time. However, I used this challenge as a positive experience where I focused on securing one win at the Madrid Open to help boost my confidence and get myself back into match rhythm. Not only did this win happen once, but twice, which I am incredibly proud of.

Q. How did it feel to reach your career-high ranking of No. 31 last year, and what are your targets for returning to or surpassing that ranking?

Reaching a career-high ranking of No. 31 in the world was a proud milestone for me. My coaches and I focused on consistent progress and hard training, which led to significant improvements in my game. This year, we aim to achieve more and rank higher. My team has been incredibly supportive, pushing me beyond my limits, and working tirelessly to help me become a better player.

Q. What does it mean to you to be Egypt’s most successful tennis player ever?

Being recognized as Egypt’s most successful tennis player ever carries a great responsibility. I see myself as a role model for younger players, and I’ve always believed that my career is just the beginning. My goal is to inspire more tennis players from Egypt and other African countries to break into the world’s top 100 tennis players.

Q. How do you feel about inspiring a generation of Arab tennis players, both female and male, alongside Ons Jabeur?

I feel honored to inspire the next generation of Arab tennis players. However, inspiration is limitless, and I want to be able to inspire all kinds of athletes, especially those who do not have proper access to sport. Which is why, I’m also proud to support adidas’ efforts to encourage young athletes to pursue their goals in sports and overcome pressure. In addition, being a positive role model motivates me to continuously improve my game. It’s rewarding to see younger athletes look up to us, and I’m committed to showing them what’s possible through dedication.