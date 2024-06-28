You are here

Djokovic 'pain free' ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win

Djokovic ‘pain free’ ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic smiles at Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during a warm up session on center court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in west London on Jun. 27, 2024, the week before the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament is due to start on July 1. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2024
AFP
Djokovic ‘pain free’ ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win

Djokovic ‘pain free’ ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win
  • The 37-year-old took his place in the draw for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, with Djokovic, seeded two, taking on 123rd-ranked Vit Kopriv of the Czech Republic
  • “I can tell you that I enjoyed myself really, really much today,” said Djokovic
Updated 28 June 2024
AFP
LONDON: Novak Djokovic proclaimed himself “pain free” after defeating Daniil Medvedev in an exhibition match on Friday ahead of Wimbledon.
Former world number one Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, needed surgery earlier this month following a serious knee injury at the French Open.
But on Friday the 37-year-old took his place in the draw for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, with Djokovic, seeded two, taking on 123rd-ranked Vit Kopriv of the Czech Republic at the grass-court Grand Slam.
Djokovic’s movement was not completely smooth in a 6-3, 6-4 win over Medvedev during an exhibition event at London’s Hurlingham Club, with the Serbian’s right knee strapped up. But he struck the ball crisply and served well.
“I can tell you that I enjoyed myself really, really much today,” said Djokovic afterwards. “I can tell you that pain-free tennis is the best tennis. I was pain-free and I’m really glad. It was a great test obviously against one of the best players in the world.
“I’ve played a couple of practice sets but I really wanted to test myself. The test was very successful so I’m obviously really glad. It’s been an intense three week after surgery, spending a lot of hours rehabbing.”
Djokovic, whose tally of 24 singles titles at Grand Slam tournaments is the most won by any man in tennis history, added: “I kind of always wanted to give myself a chance to be in London. I think my surgeon is here. He’s the MVP (most valuable player) for sure the last three weeks.
“I’m trying to take it day by day and see how far it goes.”
Djokovic was forced to pull out ahead of his quarter-final at the French Open against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee.
He has since been looking to learn from fellow tennis players and athletes who have suffered similar injuries, including American Taylor Fritz, who faced a similar situation three years ago and recovered in time for Wimbledon.
“I asked him, I asked many athletes — (Stan) Wawrinka, (skier) Lindsey Vonn, (footballer) Zlatan Ibrahimovic — and they were all very kind to share some of their experiences and give me some contacts of people who could help me out,” said Djokovic.

Topics: Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam

Missing Wimbledon would not have been 'correct', says Djokovic

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic
  • The 37-year-old Serb said he was driven by his “incredible desire to play and compete“
  • “I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out at a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I’m still active and at this level“
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic said Saturday it would not have been “correct” to miss Wimbledon despite having undergone knee surgery just over three weeks ago.
The 37-year-old Serb, who is looking to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the oldest champion of the modern era, said he was driven by his “incredible desire to play and compete.”
Djokovic needed surgery to repair the damaged meniscus in his right knee after being injured at the French Open earlier this month.
He was forced to withdraw before his quarter-final and hasn’t played since.
“I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out at a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I’m still active and at this level,” said Djokovic.
“I wouldn’t call it a fear of missing out. I would just say it’s this incredible desire to play, just to compete.
“Particularly because it is Wimbledon, the tournament that always has been a dream tournament for me when I was a kid. Just the thought of me missing Wimbledon was just not correct. I didn’t want to deal with that.”
Djokovic arrives in London without a title to his name this season.
He has seen 22-year-old Jannik Sinner take his Australian Open crown as well as his world number one ranking.
Carlos Alcaraz, who deposed him as Wimbledon champion 12 months ago, succeeded him as French Open champion earlier this month.
“I’m confident about the health of my knee and just general physical state is really good,” said the Serb who is chasing a 25th Grand Slam title.
“I haven’t had any setback. If I had one setback, I would be then questioning whether I should be here or not. But I haven’t had a single one. Why not give it a shot?“
Alcaraz has been impressed by what he’s seen of Djokovic just 24 days after going under the knife.
The Spaniard on Saturday described Djokovic as “superhuman.”
But the Serb said he was inspired by Taylor Fritz, the American player who was back on court 21 days after requiring similar knee surgery in 2021.
Fritz suffered his injury at the French Open and needed a wheelchair to help him off court.
After surgery, he returned at Wimbledon and made the third round.
“I think Taylor Fritz is a superhuman,” insisted Djokovic.
“His situation really gave me optimism that I can make it, too.
“Three weeks is just making the cut, so to say. It’s not ideal maybe in the eyes of the doctors and specialists that would normally tell you it’s normally between three and six weeks.
“But it’s also individual. It’s very subjective. Everyone has a different response to the recovery.”

Topics: Wimbledon Novak Djokovic

Egypt's leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener

Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener

Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener
  • One-time world No. 31 faces first-round clash with Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi
  • Sherif looks to inspire next generation of Arab tennis players
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif, who last year reached a career-high No. 31 in the world, is gearing up for her second appearance at Wimbledon next week and looking to improve on her first round exit last year.

Egypt’s top-ranked female player will get her championship up and running in the first round against Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi.

After a shaky start to the year, Sherif spoke to Arab News about her upturn in form going into the grass-court grand slam event, confidence-boosting wins, and being an Arab female sporting role model.

Q. How did you manage to improve your form in 2024 after a challenging start to the year?

A. The year started off tough due to an injury I sustained early on, which took a mental toll. Even after two months recovery, regaining my strength and capabilities was taking some time. However, I used this challenge as a positive experience where I focused on securing one win at the Madrid Open to help boost my confidence and get myself back into match rhythm. Not only did this win happen once, but twice, which I am incredibly proud of.

Q. How did it feel to reach your career-high ranking of No. 31 last year, and what are your targets for returning to or surpassing that ranking?

Reaching a career-high ranking of No. 31 in the world was a proud milestone for me. My coaches and I focused on consistent progress and hard training, which led to significant improvements in my game. This year, we aim to achieve more and rank higher. My team has been incredibly supportive, pushing me beyond my limits, and working tirelessly to help me become a better player.

Q. What does it mean to you to be Egypt’s most successful tennis player ever?

Being recognized as Egypt’s most successful tennis player ever carries a great responsibility. I see myself as a role model for younger players, and I’ve always believed that my career is just the beginning. My goal is to inspire more tennis players from Egypt and other African countries to break into the world’s top 100 tennis players.

Q. How do you feel about inspiring a generation of Arab tennis players, both female and male, alongside Ons Jabeur?

I feel honored to inspire the next generation of Arab tennis players. However, inspiration is limitless, and I want to be able to inspire all kinds of athletes, especially those who do not have proper access to sport. Which is why, I’m also proud to support adidas’ efforts to encourage young athletes to pursue their goals in sports and overcome pressure. In addition, being a positive role model motivates me to continuously improve my game. It’s rewarding to see younger athletes look up to us, and I’m committed to showing them what’s possible through dedication.

Topics: tennis Egypt Mayar Sherif Wimbledon Wimbledon 2024

Zverev says 'most open Wimbledon in 20 years'

Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’

Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’
  • The world number four has never got past the last 16 at the All England Club
  • “I think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favorites, in terms of potential winners,” said Zverev
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP

LONDON: Alexander Zverev placed himself among the serious contenders for the Wimbledon title on Saturday, insisting that this year’s showpiece “is the most open in 20 years.”
The world number four has never got past the last 16 at the All England Club.
However, with Roger Federer retired, Rafael Nadal resting and both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray carrying injuries, the 27-year-old predicts a power vacuum in south-west London.
“I think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favorites, in terms of potential winners,” said Zverev.
“I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.
“I don’t think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right? After Roger came Rafa, Novak, Andy. I really feel it’s different this year.”
Since Lleyton Hewitt claimed the 2002 Wimbledon title, the tournament was dominated by Federer (eight titles), Djokovic (seven), Nadal (two) and Murray (two).
Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Djokovic in the 2023 championship match finally broke the ‘Big Four’ stranglehold.
Djokovic and Murray are 37 and both arrive at the tournament fresh from bouts of surgery — Djokovic on his right knee while Murray needed an operation to remove a cyst on his back.
“It’s the first time I really feel like I’m here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title,” said Zverev.
“I didn’t feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn’t feel like I was capable. I didn’t believe I was capable.”
Zverev has suffered two heart-breaking defeats in Grand Slam finals.
At the 2020 US Open, he surrendered a two sets lead against Dominic Thiem while at this year’s French Open, he slipped to a five-set loss to Alcaraz from two sets to one up.
His two fourth round losses at Wimbledon were also five-setters against Milos Raonic in 2017 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2023.
“This is a tournament where maybe I need a bit more luck and maybe a few things to go my way, a few things to happen,” he added.
“More than maybe at other Grand Slams. If those things all come into place, if all those things maybe go my way for once, do I believe I can win? Then yes, I can.”
Once his Wimbledon campaign is over, Zverev will return to Roland Garros in Paris to defend his Olympic title.
“The Olympics is probably the most difficult trophy to win in tennis for us because we have that tournament once every four years,” said Zverev.
“If you’re not performing during that week, you have to wait another four years. Where at Grand Slams or other events, we have multiple per year.”

Topics: Wimbledon Alexander Zverev

Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis
Updated 27 June 2024
AP
Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis
  • Alcaraz is the defending men’s champion and owner of three Grand Slam titles at the age of 21 after his triumph at the French Open
  • Sinner, 22, is the top-seeded man at Wimbledon and won the Australian Open in January
Updated 27 June 2024
AP

WIMBLEDON: There is a real shift happening at the top of tennis, a youth movement that long seemed inevitable but never actually arrived until now.
As the sport’s attention shifts to the grass of Wimbledon, where play begins Monday, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the players whose names are on everyone’s lips.
Alcaraz is the defending men’s champion and owner of three Grand Slam titles at the age of 21 after his triumph at the French Open. Sinner, 22, is the top-seeded man at Wimbledon and won the Australian Open in January. Swiatek, 23, is the top-seeded woman and just earned her fourth championship at Roland Garros and fifth major overall. Gauff, the youngest of the bunch at 20, is ranked a career-best No. 2, has reached at least the semifinals at the past three Slam tournaments and won her first such trophy at last year’s US Open.
While Swiatek has entrenched herself at No. 1 in the women’s game, and is now 11-1 against Gauff, neither has been past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, and there is a much more closely contested and intriguing rivalry developing between Alcaraz and Sinner (Alcaraz leads 5-4 after winning their semifinal at the French Open in five sets). Then there’s this: For so long, people wondered when the men’s game would evolve from the extended dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, owners of a combined 66 majors, and that trio would cede space to others.
That time, it seems, is now — and Alcaraz and Sinner are beginning to separate themselves from the rest.
“These two guys will win many, many Grand Slams. How many? That’s the question. Of course, they will be the best for 10 years, I imagine — Alcaraz and Sinner. I have no doubt about it,” said Richard Gasquet, a three-time major semifinalist, including twice at Wimbledon. “They will be the future of the game. ... The new generation is coming.”
Gasquet, a 38-year-old Frenchman who got to No. 7 in the rankings, knows all too well the difficulties of being a professional tennis player during the era of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis. The opponents in his three losses in Grand Slam semifinals? Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, once each.
But Federer, now 42, played the last match of his 20-Slam-trophy career in 2021. Nadal, 38, lost in the first round at the French Open — where he claimed 14 of his 22 major championships — and then opted to miss Wimbledon so he could focus on preparing for the Paris Olympics that start in late July; he has dealt with a string of injuries that included a hip operation last year.
And Djokovic? The owner of a men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles needed to pull out of the French Open before the quarterfinals after tearing the meniscus in his right knee and having surgery. As of Thursday, he still was gauging whether his knee had healed enough for him to compete at the All England Club, where his streak of four consecutive trophies ended last year in a five-set loss to Alcaraz in the final.
Sinner was eliminated by Djokovic at Wimbledon each of the past two years, in the 2022 quarterfinals and 2023 semifinals. But Sinner won their two most recent matchups, at last year’s Davis Cup Finals and in this year’s Australian Open semifinals.
Both Alcaraz and Sinner excel at court coverage and big hitting. Both bring excitement, too, whether it’s Alcaraz’s creative shot-making or Sinner’s all-out dives along the way to his first career grass-court title at Halle, Germany, in June, a rare instance of a man winning his first tournament after making his debut at No. 1.
“No one has ever played like Alcaraz. No chance. And Sinner? The same thing,” said Mats Wilander, a seven-time Slam champ in the 1980s. “They’re like, ‘Whoa! What and where did they come from?’”
Alcaraz and Sinner realize they are well-positioned to take over.
They’re also aware that they’ve only just started down a path to possible greatness.
“We have to see what we do from now on,” Sinner said, “(and) do it year after year after year after year.”

Topics: Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz Iga Swiatek Jannik Sinner

Saudi Tennis Federation aims to inspire a million players when Riyadh hosts 2024 WTA Finals

Saudi Tennis Federation aims to inspire a million players when Riyadh hosts 2024 WTA Finals
Updated 27 June 2024
Aisha Fareed
Saudi Tennis Federation aims to inspire a million players when Riyadh hosts 2024 WTA Finals

Saudi Tennis Federation aims to inspire a million players when Riyadh hosts 2024 WTA Finals
  • The ambitious plan was revealed at the official launch of the event, which will take place Nov. 2-9 in Riyadh and feature the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams
Updated 27 June 2024
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: The Saudi Tennis Federation on Wednesday revealed ambitious plans to ignite a passion for tennis among 1 million people in the Kingdom by 2030.

It came as the STF, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Women’s Tennis Association, revealed the logo for the 2024 WTA Finals during the official launch ceremony for the event. The competition will take place in Riyadh from Nov. 2 to 9 at King Saud University and feature the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams.

Arij Mutabagani, the president of the STF, said: “Hosting the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia is a dream come true, offering our aspiring tennis players, both boys and girls, the chance to witness world-class athletes firsthand.”

Describing the federation’s ambitious plans for hosting the event she added: “We are working closely with the WTA and Judy Murray to expand tennis programs in schools, develop coaches and officials, nurture talent from grassroots levels, and enhance the overall tennis ecosystem.”

Reflecting on the personal significance of this milestone for tennis in the Kingdom, Mutabagani said: “For me, playing tennis as a child and rising to this position today is truly a dream come true. Witnessing the rapid development in sports that has brought us to this achievement is beyond what I could have imagined. Leading the federation to this point fills me with immense joy and pride.”

The launch on Wednesday marked the first visit to the Kingdom by the event’s newly appointed tournament director, Garbine Muguruza, and its community ambassador, Judy Murray. It will be followed by a series of nationwide tennis clinics to help develop and enhance local talent and broaden the appeal of the sport in the country.

Tennis is growing increasingly popular among a Saudi population in which 20 million people are under the age of 30. The STF’s “Tennis for All” initiative aims to introduce 60,000 young people to the sport in schools nationwide, as part of efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of turning 1 million people into tennis fans by 2030.

Steve Simon, the chair and CEO of the WTA, hailed the upcoming finals in Riyadh as a significant moment for women’s tennis.

“Bringing the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia marks an exciting milestone for our sport, inspiring new players and fans in the region with top-level women’s tennis,” he said.

“This event allows the women’s game to complement the commitment to the growth of tennis in the Kingdom through inspiring new players and fans in the region, as they experience top-level women’s tennis for the first time.

“Alongside our Saudi Tennis Federation partners, we are counting down the days until the world’s best players descend on Riyadh for what we believe will be a thrilling season-ending finale.”

The three-year partnership between the WTA and STF is in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, national development and diversification plan, to leverage sports in an effort to engage with the nation’s youth and foster community development.

Topics: Saudi Tennis Federation WTA Finals

