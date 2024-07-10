Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June

53 convicted of terror offences in UAE: WAM

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court has convicted 53 individuals and six companies of terrorism offenses, Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported on Wednesday.

The defendants comprise leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, and punishment ranges from life imprisonment to fines of AED 20 million ($5,445,140).

Forty-three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for establishing and managing a terrorist organization called the “Justice and Dignity Committee” with the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the UAE.

Five defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison each for cooperating with the “Reform Call” organization and supporting it in articles and posts on social media platforms, with prior knowledge of its purpose to take action against the country.

Five other defendants were given 10-year sentences and fined AED 10 million for “laundering money that was obtained for the crimes of creating, establishing, and financing a terrorist organization,” WAM said.

Six companies were fined AED 20 million each for money laundering and financing a terrorist organization.

The companies have been ordered to close their headquarters and dissolve, and their assets will be confiscated.

Another 24 defendants had their cases dismissed and one defendant was acquitted, WAM reported.