Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June

RABAT: The number of tourists visiting Morocco in the first six months this year grew to 7.4 million, up 14 percent compared with the same period last year, Morocco’s tourism ministry said on Wednesday.
Last year, the country welcomed a record 14.5 million tourists. It expects to attract 17.5 million tourists in 2026 and 26 million by 2030, when Morocco will co-host the World Cup together with Spain and Portugal, according to official figures.
Tourism accounts for 7 percent of Morocco’s gross domestic product and is a key source of foreign currency.
