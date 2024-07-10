You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June

Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June

Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June
The number of tourists visiting Morocco in the first six months this year grew to 7.4 million, up 14% compared with the same period last year, Morocco's tourism ministry said on Wednesday. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zp5hg

Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June

Morocco reports 14 percent increase in tourist arrivals in Jan-June
  • Last year, the country welcomed a record 14.5 million tourists
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

RABAT: The number of tourists visiting Morocco in the first six months this year grew to 7.4 million, up 14 percent compared with the same period last year, Morocco’s tourism ministry said on Wednesday.
Last year, the country welcomed a record 14.5 million tourists. It expects to attract 17.5 million tourists in 2026 and 26 million by 2030, when Morocco will co-host the World Cup together with Spain and Portugal, according to official figures.
Tourism accounts for 7 percent of Morocco’s gross domestic product and is a key source of foreign currency.

Topics: Morocco tourists

Related

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip pass through the inspection area at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.
Middle-East
Morocco sends 40 tons of medical aid to Gaza
Fire kills 4 in Morocco’s UNESCO-listed Fez: state media
Middle-East
Fire kills 4 in Morocco’s UNESCO-listed Fez: state media

53 convicted of terror offences in UAE: WAM

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court has convicted 53 individuals and six companies of terrorism offenses, WAM reported.
The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court has convicted 53 individuals and six companies of terrorism offenses, WAM reported.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

53 convicted of terror offences in UAE: WAM

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court has convicted 53 individuals and six companies of terrorism offenses, WAM reported.
  • Defendants comprise leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, and punishment ranges from life imprisonment to fines of AED 20 million
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court has convicted 53 individuals and six companies of terrorism offenses, Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported on Wednesday.

The defendants comprise leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, and punishment ranges from life imprisonment to fines of AED 20 million ($5,445,140).

Forty-three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for establishing and managing a terrorist organization called the “Justice and Dignity Committee” with the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the UAE.

Five defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison each for cooperating with the “Reform Call” organization and supporting it in articles and posts on social media platforms, with prior knowledge of its purpose to take action against the country.

Five other defendants were given 10-year sentences and fined AED 10 million for “laundering money that was obtained for the crimes of creating, establishing, and financing a terrorist organization,” WAM said.

Six companies were fined AED 20 million each for money laundering and financing a terrorist organization.

The companies have been ordered to close their headquarters and dissolve, and their assets will be confiscated.

Another 24 defendants had their cases dismissed and one defendant was acquitted, WAM reported.

Topics: UAE terror offenses Muslim Brotherhood

Related

Mohammad Farooq was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, in northern England.
World
Man convicted of terrorism offense for planning attack on UK military base
Gunmen simultaneously attacked two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in Dagestan on June 23.
World
Dagestan terror attack toll hits 22

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
  • “We agree to what they agree to,” Nasrallah added
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Hamas is negotiating on behalf of the entire “Axis of Resistance,” an alliance built up over years of Iranian support against Israel and USinfluence in the Middle East, the head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday.
“We agree to what they agree to,” Nasrallah added.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Israel Hamas

Related

Nasrallah hints at possibly opening the Golan front, says ‘resistance fighters are ready’
Middle-East
Nasrallah hints at possibly opening the Golan front, says ‘resistance fighters are ready’
Update Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’ video
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights
  • “The IDF holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory,” the military said
  • On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks and artillery on Wednesday struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarization deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.
“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said in a statement.
On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, an attack the Lebanese armed group said was retaliation for the Israeli killing of one of its men in Syrian territory.
Hezbollah began firing at Israel after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack that precipitated the war in Gaza.
Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.

Topics: War on Gaza Golan Heights Israel Hezbollah Syrian Army

Related

Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, police say
Middle-East
Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, police say
Hezbollah releases video it says shows surveillance of Israeli-occupied Golan
Middle-East
Hezbollah releases video it says shows surveillance of Israeli-occupied Golan

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata
  • Al-Areebi, 29, was abducted on Monday in the city of Misrata by unidentified armed men in civilian clothes
  • UNSMIL urged Misrata city’s security and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the abduction of Al-Areebi
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

TRIPOLI: The United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL) called on Wednesday on Libyan authorities to free political activist Al-Moatassim Al-Areebi and to end arbitrary detentions.
Al-Areebi, 29, was abducted on Monday in the city of Misrata by unidentified armed men in civilian clothes along with his friend Mohamed Shtewi, the mission said in a statement.
UNSMIL said that Shtewi was released “after being beaten” but that the whereabouts of Al-Areebi “remain unknown.”
UNSMIL urged Misrata city’s security and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the abduction of Al-Areebi, disclose his whereabouts, and secure his safe and immediate release.
Misrata is a port city some 200 km (125 miles) east of the capital Tripoli. The Tripoli government is considered to be in charge of Misrata but has not commented on the case.
“Reports of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, ill-treatment, torture, and deaths in custody committed with impunity continue to plague Libya,” the mission said.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted its leader Muammar Qaddafi.
It split in 2014 between eastern factions in Benghazi, the second-largest city, and western factions in Tripoli, with rival administrations governing in each region.
“The Mission has documented cases of at least 60 individuals currently detained across the country for their actual or perceived political affiliation,” UNSMIL said in the statement.

Topics: Libya UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Al-Moatassim Al-Areebi Misrata

Related

UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
Middle-East
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Reuters
Follow

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools
  • ‘People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire’
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP Reuters

BERLIN: Germany said Wednesday that a deadly Israeli strike on a school in southern Gaza being used as a shelter was “unacceptable” and called for a rapid investigation into the incident.

“People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire,” the foreign ministry posted on X. “The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly.”

France also condemned Israel’s recent deadly air strikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, declaring such tactics “unacceptable.”

“We call for these strikes to be fully investigated,” the foreign ministry said, highlighting a strike on Tuesday on a school near the southern city of Khan Younis.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Germany France UN

Related

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of loved ones following Israeli bombardment in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Middle-East
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians as mediators make new push on ceasefire deal
Hamas in Gaza says 16 killed in strike on UN school
Middle-East
Hamas in Gaza says 16 killed in strike on UN school

Latest updates

Hungary sees ‘chance for peace’ in Ukraine if Trump returns, foreign minister says
Hungary sees ‘chance for peace’ in Ukraine if Trump returns, foreign minister says
53 convicted of terror offences in UAE: WAM
The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court has convicted 53 individuals and six companies of terrorism offenses, WAM reported.
George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign
George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.