Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 enter latter stages at Esports World Cup

RIYADH: Tundra Esports staged a sensational comeback in the Dota2 Riyadh Masters on Friday, coming from behind to beat BetBoom Team and book their place in the lower-bracket semifinals.
Fans at the event and millions more tuning in around the world witnessed a classic back-and-forth encounter, in which Russian-based BetBoom went one clear — taking the first game in a 42-minute classic.
However, Tundra bounced back, leveling the tie at 1-1 in another 42-minute contest. With momentum on their side, the UK outfit won the decisive game — clinching the series 2-1 to progress to the next round. Tundra return for the lower-bracket semifinal on Saturday evening against the winners of the Team Falcons and PSG Quest battle taking place on Saturday afternoon.
Elsewhere at the Esports World Cup, the Counter-Strike 2 semifinals line-up was decided on quarter-finals Friday. Virtus.pro beat Team Vitality to set up a last-four clash with G2 who defeated Team Spirit. The other semifinal features MOUZ and NAVI (Natus Vincere) after they overcame FURIA and FaZe Clan respectively.
The Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 continue on Saturday with both competitions wrapping up on Sunday at the grand finals.