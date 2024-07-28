WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah, when asked about a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.
Israel accused the Iran-backed group of being behind that attack while Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.
“Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News in an interview.
US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah
https://arab.news/w9w97
US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah
- “Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News
WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah, when asked about a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.