‘Unremitting violence’ against Myanmar civilians must end, says UN rights chief

NEW YORK CITY: Civilians in war-torn Myanmar are facing “unremitting violence” despite a month-long ceasefire that was reached in the wake of March’s devastating earthquake, the UN’s human rights chief has said.

It comes after the country’s military regime launched at least 243 attacks since the March 28 earthquake.

More than 200 civilians were reportedly killed in the strikes.

“Amid so many crises around the world, the unbearable suffering of the people in Myanmar cannot be forgotten,” Volker Turk said on Friday.

“The vast majority of attacks happened after April 2 when the Myanmar military and the National Unity Government announced unilateral ceasefires,” he added.

The earthquake in March killed more than 3,800 people and decimated infrastructure across the country.

More than 55,000 homes were damaged and destroyed across several regions of Myanmar.

The disaster compounded an already dire humanitarian situation in the Southeast Asian country, with more than one-third of the population of almost 20 million people requiring assistance even before the earthquake.

The country’s military regime and the opposition National Unity Government announced a temporary ceasefire after the disaster.

It was extended in mid-April and expired on April 30.

Civil society sources recorded repeat violations of the ceasefire by the military, including numerous attacks on civilian rescuers shortly after the earthquake.

Myanmar’s civil war, which began in 2021, has killed almost 80,000 people.

“Families already displaced by years of conflict now face early torrential rains, extreme heat and rising risk of disease” in the wake of the earthquake, the UN said.

According to a World Health Organization report published on Friday, more than 450,000 people in Myanmar require critical health services, but only about 33,600 have been reached.

Turk warned that the “relentless attacks” carried out by warring parties in the country are “affecting a population already heavily beleaguered and exhausted by years of conflict.”

The fighting is also disrupting efforts to deliver essential aid to people across Myanmar, he added.

“International law is clear that humanitarian aid must be able to reach those in need without impediment,” Turk said.

“This is the time to put people first, to prioritize their human rights and humanitarian needs, and to achieve a peaceful resolution to this crisis.”

UN officials in Myanmar have also sounded the alarm on the deteriorating situation in the country.

Marcoluigi Corsi, humanitarian and resident coordinator ad interim for Myanmar, spoke to the press in New York City via video link from Yangon on Thursday.

One month on from the earthquake, “the suffering is immense and the stakes are very high,” he said.

Corsi called on the international community to urgently deliver their pledged aid amounts, and that “without timely action, the crisis would get worse.”

Early last month, the UN and its humanitarian partners launched a $275 million appeal as an addition to a major humanitarian strategy to reach about 1.1 million people in need across Myanmar.

Yet the appeal has only received $34 million in pledges, Corsi said, adding: “Lives depend on our collective commitment to delivering the support that is desperately needed … the time to act is now.”