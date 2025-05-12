Pakistan finance minister says conflict with India won’t have large fiscal impact

PM Sharif invites India to open dialogue, says past wars failed to resolve key issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for renewed dialogue with India, saying the two nuclear-armed neighbors had fought three wars since independence without resolving their disputes while emphasizing the need to engage in talks to address outstanding issues.

Sharif made these remarks during a ceremony in Islamabad commemorating the “Day of Gratitude,” held to honor Pakistan’s military response to Indian strikes inside its territory last week. The event was attended by the chiefs of the armed forces, senior officials and dignitaries. The event featured a flypast and national songs.

The recent India-Pakistan standoff was triggered by an attack in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. India accused Pakistan of involvement, an allegation Islamabad denied while seeking an impartial international probe. The situation escalated into missile and drone exchanges before a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

“Whether we like it or not, we are there forever as neighbors,” the prime minister said, referring to India and Pakistan. “It’s up to us whether we want to be unruly neighbors or peaceful ones.”

“We have fought three wars that solved nothing,” he continued. “Rather, they brought more poverty, unemployment and other problems on both sides. So the lesson is that we have to sit down at the table like peaceful neighbors and settle our outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.”

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pahalgam incident and expressed gratitude to countries that assisted in de-escalating the conflict.

“I’m extremely grateful to all those friendly countries who have been very helpful in promoting peace and ceasefire in this part of the world... particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Türkiye, China and others,” he added.

Sharif extended special thanks to US President Donald Trump for his role in mediating the ceasefire.

“Above all, I would like to mention and thank President Trump for his very brave leadership and his vision that peace must be restored in South Asia sooner rather than later,” he said. “His path-breaking and strategic leadership... averted a very lethal looming war in this part of the world,” he said.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of resolving key issues to ensure lasting peace in the region.

“Without resolving these issues, I don’t think we will have peace in this part of the world on a long-term basis,” he said. “If we want permanent peace, then we need permanent solutions of Jammu and Kashmir and water distribution.”