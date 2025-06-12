You are here

Pakistan chosen for WHO program offering free cancer drugs for children

Pakistan chosen for WHO program offering free cancer drugs for children
A sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025.(AFP)
Updated 12 June 2025
Pakistan chosen for WHO program offering free cancer drugs for children

Pakistan chosen for WHO program offering free cancer drugs for children
  • Health ministry says Pakistan will start getting free medicines from next year
  • Each year, more than 8,000 children in Pakistan are diagnosed with cancer
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been selected to join a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that will provide free, essential cancer medicines for children starting this year, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday.

The program, known as the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, aims to improve survival rates among children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries by ensuring reliable and equitable access to life-saving drugs.

“It is a matter of pride that Pakistan has been selected for this program in 2025,” Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said in the statement. “This is a major milestone in ensuring free cancer medicines for children next year.”

Each year, more than 8,000 children in Pakistan are diagnosed with cancer, he continued. However, many are unable to receive timely or effective treatment due to limited drug availability, high costs and weak health care infrastructure.

The health minister noted that a large number of children die as a result of these gaps.

Kamal emphasized that Pakistan would fully utilize the support provided through the platform, calling it a unique opportunity to address local health challenges using global resources.

“Through this program, Pakistan can access international support to overcome domestic challenges in delivering timely and effective treatment,” he said.

The global platform, launched in 2022, is backed by a $200 million commitment from St. Jude and operates in coordination with WHO.

It supports countries in developing sustainable supply chains, treatment protocols and health care capacity to address childhood cancers. Pakistan is among a growing list of countries to be included as the platform scales up its outreach.

