Mixed weather conditions forecast as Pakistan issues advisory for June 13-18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management agency on Thursday issued an impact-based weather advisory warning of hot and dry conditions in most parts of the country, with scattered rain and windstorms expected in northern and upper regions between June 13 and 18.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said a weak western weather system was expected to affect upper areas of the country and could influence weather patterns across multiple provinces.

“In Punjab, hot weather is expected to persist throughout the week,” the officials statement said.

“However, the Potohar region and upper Punjab, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, may experience cloudy conditions, scattered rainfall, and windstorms.”

Similar conditions are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where mostly hot weather will prevail, but districts such as Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Mansehra, Swat, Peshawar and surrounding areas may see scattered rain and gusty winds.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, hot weather is forecast, although areas like Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shighar, Bagh and Neelum Valley could experience isolated rainfall during the same period.

By contrast, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain predominantly hot and dry, with no significant rainfall anticipated during the advisory window.

The NDMA said it was closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and coordinating with provincial and district authorities to ensure timely preparedness and response.

It advised residents in heat-prone regions to take precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor exposure during peak heat hours (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), and checking on vulnerable individuals such as children, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is also crucial never to leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles,” the statement said.

The authority urged travelers and tourists visiting northern or hilly regions to stay updated on local weather conditions and to follow safety adviseries.

The NDMA also encouraged the public to use its Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application for real-time updates and emergency alerts.

