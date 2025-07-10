You are here

  At least 87 killed, 149 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 26

At least 87 killed, 149 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 26

At least 87 killed, 149 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 26
Commuters wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 10, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 10 July 2025
At least 87 killed, 149 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 26

At least 87 killed, 149 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 26
  • Those killed include 42 children, 29 men and 16 women, national disaster authority says in latest report
  • WHO, Pakistan government finalize contingency plan to maintain essential health services in high-risk districts
Updated 10 July 2025
NAIMAT KHAN
KARACHI: At least 87 people have been killed and 149 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, according to figures released Thursday by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, reported 29 deaths including 15 children, while the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 30 deaths, 14 of them children. The southern province of Sindh reported 16 deaths, eight of them children, and the southwestern province of Balochistan saw 11 fatalities, five of them children. One man lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the NDMA said.

“The total number of 87 deceased include 42 children, 29 men and 16 women,” the NDMA report said, adding that 149 people were injured, 61 children, 52 men and 36 women.

Heavy rains have also damaged at least 242 houses nationwide, including 71 that were completely destroyed and 171 that were partially damaged.

Flood relief operations have been underway since late June, with authorities distributing tents, ration bags, blankets, sandbags, quilts, gas cylinders, mattresses, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, plastic mats, hygiene kits and food packets to affected families.

A total of 24 relief camps have been set up in Punjab and two in Sindh, providing shelter to 176 people. According to the NDMA, around 245 people have been rescued in 21 operations carried out across the country.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Pakistani government, has finalized its Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025 to ensure a coordinated emergency response and maintain essential health services in high-risk districts.

The plan will be implemented in 10 districts in Punjab and Sindh, nine in Balochistan and four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“WHO stands with Pakistan and partners to be ready to save lives by supporting rapid response, surveillance and the continuity of essential health services in the event of a natural disaster,” Pakistani state media quoted WHO Representative Dr. Dapeng Luo as saying.

“In a context marked by the impacts of climate change, which are exacerbating risks, it is crucial to be ready to protect the health of all, particularly the most vulnerable,” Luo added.

Pakistan has also rolled out a location-based SMS alert system to warn citizens living in flood-prone areas about imminent weather threats.

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
Updated 17 July 2025
Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
  • Over 64,000 cashless transactions recorded in major cattle markets as part of drive to formalize economy
  • State Bank hails campaign to promote digital payments during Eid-ul-Azha, backed by 24 commercial banks
Updated 17 July 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistanis spent more than 4.7 billion rupees (approximately $16.3 million) on sacrificial animals through digital transactions during Eid-ul-Azha this year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing shift toward cashless commerce in one of the country’s most traditional and informal markets.

The digital sales were part of the central bank’s “Go Cashless in Cattle Markets Campaign 2025,” launched to promote financial inclusion and reduce cash handling during the three-day religious festival that began on June 7. The annual holiday, also known as Eid Al-Adha, marks the Islamic ritual of animal sacrifice, during which millions of Pakistanis buy goats, cows, and camels, often in large, informal marketplaces.

The SBP said the campaign was implemented in collaboration with 24 commercial banks and covered 54 major cattle markets across the country.

“The campaign was successfully implemented in 54 major cattle markets across Pakistan, resulting in 64,553 transactions valued at Rs 4.656 billion,” the central bank said in a statement.

Eid-related animal trade represents a significant part of Pakistan’s informal economy. By introducing digital payment options in livestock markets, the central bank aims to improve financial transparency and support the government’s broader goal of documenting the cash-based economy.

Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which encourages reforms including digitization of financial services to boost tax collection and economic stability.

“Digital payment systems play a vital role in modern economies by offering transparency, reducing fraud risks, and providing secure, convenient, and inclusive access to financial services,” the SBP said.

It added that such initiatives were crucial for building trust and driving adoption of digital platforms, especially among underserved groups like livestock traders.

The central bank said feedback from buyers and sellers in the cattle markets was positive, with participants appreciating the reduced reliance on physical cash.

“This campaign was highly appreciated by the buyers and sellers in the cattle markets, as it reduced their reliance on cash,” the bank noted.

Najeeb Ahmed Warsi, head of online trading at Foundation Securities Ltd, called the initiative a meaningful step toward modernizing Pakistan’s financial landscape.

“This campaign is more than just numbers, it’s a clear step forward in Pakistan’s journey toward a digitally-driven, cashless economy,” he said. “By digitizing traditional markets, we’re building trust, increasing financial inclusion, and setting the stage for a safer, smarter financial ecosystem.”

Warsi noted that the partnership between 24 commercial banks and the central bank allowed the initiative to scale effectively across the country.

“This groundbreaking initiative earned widespread praise from both buyers and sellers, who welcomed the shift from cash to digital payments, and transparency during one of the busiest market seasons,” he added.

The SBP said it would continue fostering collaborations across the financial sector to further Pakistan’s transition to a digitally inclusive economy.

Pakistan's Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests

Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests
Updated 16 July 2025
Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests

Pakistan’s Imran Khan orders party to stay silent on infighting, focus on protests
  • Reports of rifts within Khan’s party grew after a senior leader spoke about lack of clarity over ongoing nationwide protest drive
  • Khan orders party members to avoid sharing grievances publicly, says time for negotiations with government “has passed”
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged party members to put aside their grievances amid reports of rifts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and focus on the ongoing protest movement, reiterating that the time for negotiations with the government “has passed.”

Reports of a rift within the party began to emerge after Ali Amin Gandapur, a close Khan aide and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, announced on July 13 that a 90-day “do-or-die” protest drive against the government is underway. The protest call, however, appeared to contradict an earlier call for a nationwide protest posted on Khan’s official X account, set to culminate on August 5. The day marks the second anniversary of the former prime minister’s imprisonment on corruption charges.

Speculation of conflicts within the party further grew after senior PTI leader and Punjab Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza Malik publicly voiced concerns on X about a lack of clarity around the campaign. Malik questioned the origin of the 90-day plan and asked for details on the party’s strategy to secure Khan’s release.

According to a statement shared from his official X account, Khan told his family and lawyers at Adiala Jail where he is imprisoned, that he and others from the PTI are currently undergoing “some of the harshest imprisonments.”

“Therefore, I direct every member of the party to put aside all personal grievances,” the statement read. “Publicly airing internal matters or individual concerns before the media is entirely unacceptable.”

Khan instructed his party members, both juniors and seniors, to avoid sharing “internal differences” on social media, electronic media, print media or other platforms, urging them to “focus exclusively” on the protest movement.

“If any party official fails to participate in this movement, I will make the final decision about them myself, even from within jail,” he warned.

The cricketer-turned-politician directed the PTI leadership to decide about nominations for the party’s Senate tickets through “mutual consultation.”

Khan urged his party supporters to continue protesting against the government.

“The time for negotiations has passed,” the statement said. “What remains now is the time for the nation to rise in protest.”

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar last week dismissed the party’s protest call as a “political gimmick.”

“PTI has lost street power and its credibility, and is heading toward irrelevance,” the minister said.

Khan was ousted from the PM’s office in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and jailed in August 2023. Since then, the PTI has repeatedly mobilized street protests, including a large march to Islamabad in November 2024, to demand his release and challenge the legitimacy of the February 2024 general election.

The government accuses the PTI of using the protests to incite instability and disrupt efforts at economic recovery.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said earlier this week that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every individual. However, she accused the PTI of abusing that right in the past.

“PTI has a history of violence and anarchy,” she told reporters. “No political party is allowed to attack with weapons as Pakistan is our red line.”

Hundreds of PTI supporters were arrested after riots allegedly incited by the party against the military on May 9, 2023. The government also says four soldiers were killed in November protests last year. PTI denies the charges.

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push
Updated 16 July 2025
Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push

Pakistan to close national chain of subsidized retail stores amid privatization push
  • Government pushes ahead with shut down of decades-old Utility Stores Corporation by end of July
  • Voluntary Separation Scheme under discussion as committee reviews financial and legal implications
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will shut down the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) by July 31 as part of a broader government effort to restructure and privatize loss-making public sector entities, according to a statement from the finance ministry carried by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

The decision follows years of declining performance, mismanagement allegations, and heavy financial losses at the USC, a nationwide retail chain originally established in 1971 to provide essential commodities at subsidized prices to low-income households. The stores were once a key instrument in the government’s food security and price control policies but have faced mounting criticism over inefficiency, politicized staffing and weak oversight.

A high-level committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to oversee the closure and privatization of the USC met on Wednesday in Islamabad, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing the session.

The committee is responsible for ensuring a transparent shutdown process, designing a fair Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for USC employees and recommending a timeline for privatization or asset disposal.

“All operations of Utility Stores Corporation will be closed by 31st of this month in accordance with the government's directives,” the Radio Pakistan report said.

The committee “discussed at length the formulation of a fair and financially viable Voluntary Separation Scheme for the Utility Stores employees” and examined various aspects including its potential size, fiscal impact, and legal implications.

To support the analysis, a sub-committee led by the secretary of the Establishment Division has been formed and will submit recommendations on the structure and feasibility of the VSS by the end of the week.

The committee also advised that the government’s Privatization Commission be consulted on whether the USC's assets should be sold off or restructured for privatization.

The closure of the USC marks a significant step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of state-owned enterprises on the national budget in line with reforms encouraged by the International Monetary Fund. Over the years, several audits and parliamentary reviews have pointed to chronic inefficiencies at the USC, including procurement irregularities and an inability to meet its mandate effectively in remote and underserved areas.

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army
Updated 16 July 2025
Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army

Pakistan military officer killed in clash with India-linked militants in Balochistan — army
  • Army says three militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Awaran district
  • Accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan, vows to continue operations
Updated 16 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani army officer was killed during a clash with militants in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday, the military said, saying the assailants were Indian proxies operating inside Pakistan.

The fighting took place in Awaran district during an intelligence-based operation targeting suspected members of “Fitna al Hindustan,” a term the Pakistani military uses for militants it says are backed by India. The region, part of Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, has long experienced separatist and insurgent violence, and Islamabad has frequently alleged Indian involvement in destabilizing activities there, a charge New Delhi has repeatedly denied.

According to the Pakistani military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops engaged the suspected militants at their hideout and killed three.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and resultantly, three Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” ISPR said in a statement.

The military said Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, 34, was killed in the firefight while leading the operation. He was a resident of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq … a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the statement said.

A sanitization operation was underway following the clash to clear the area of any remaining militants, the military said, adding that such actions were part of Pakistan’s broader effort to eliminate what it described as “Indian Sponsored Terrorism” within its borders.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

The incident follows a series of recent accusations and military tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, including most recently when they exchanged in a four-day long air war in May. They have in the past fought multiple wars and regularly trade blame over unrest in disputed Kashmir and border regions.

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan
Updated 16 July 2025
Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan

Three killed, 12 injured as gunmen target passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan
  • Armed men shot indiscriminately at bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta at N-25 highway, say police
  • Gunmen last week abducted, killed nine people after stopping two passenger buses in Balochistan
Updated 16 July 2025
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Three people were killed while 12 others were injured in Pakistan’s southwestern Kalat district on Wednesday, police and an official confirmed, after unidentified men opened fire on a passenger bus headed toward Quetta.

Kalat Station House Office (SHO) Habibullah Baloch said unidentified armed men shot indiscriminately at a passenger bus from Karachi headed toward Quetta on Wednesday. The attack took place near Nimragh Cross in Kalat district, located on the N-25 highway connecting Balochistan to the southern port city of Karachi.

“Three passengers, residents of Karachi, were killed in the attack and 12 others were wounded,” Baloch told Arab News, adding that the injured were shifted to the District Hospital Kalat for treatment.

Rescue officials and survivors assist an injured man at Civil Hospital in Quetta on July 16, 2025, after gunmen attacked a Quetta-bound passenger bus near Balochistan’s Kalat district. (AN Photo)

The police official said the attackers did not stop the bus to check the National Identity Cards (NICs) of the passengers before firing at them, adding that the gunmen “sprayed” the vehicle with bullets.

He said dozens of passengers were traveling in the bus, adding that most of them were residents of Karachi.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the attack in a statement.

“The security forces have surrounded the area and a hunt for the attackers is underway,” Rind said.

The latest attack has taken place after gunmen abducted and killed nine people last week when they stopped two passenger buses on a highway in Balochistan’s Zhob and Loralai districts. Those buses were traveling from Quetta to the eastern Punjab province.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government officials and installations and people from other provinces, particularly Punjab, the country’s most populous and prosperous province and a major recruitment base for the military.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is the strongest of a number of insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran. The group accuses the central government of stealing their resources to fund development in Punjab and other parts of the country. The federal government denies the allegations and says it is working for the uplift of local communities in Balochistan, where China has been building a deep-sea port as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan accuses India of backing separatists in Balochistan as well as religiously motivated militant groups, like the Pakistani Taliban, in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. New Delhi denies the allegations.

Balochistan has seen a rise in militant attacks since last year. Last August, nearly two dozen passengers were killed after BLA militants forcibly removed them from Punjab-bound buses in a string of coordinated attacks in Balochistan. Another seven Punjabi commuters were offboarded from buses and killed in Balochistan’s Barkhan district in February this year.

In March, BLA separatists hijacked a train that carried hundreds of passengers near Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, which resulted in the deaths of 23 soldiers, three railway employees and five passengers. At least 33 insurgents were also killed.

Topics: Balochistan Attacks Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)

