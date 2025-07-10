You are here

  • Home
  • Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE’s future cricket stars

Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE’s future cricket stars

The Dubai-based Desert Vipers cricket franchise have unveiled a talent pathway and development program aimed at identifying and nurturing the UAE’s most promising young players, it was announced on Thursday. (Supplied)
The Dubai-based Desert Vipers cricket franchise have unveiled a talent pathway and development program aimed at identifying and nurturing the UAE’s most promising young players, it was announced on Thursday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fxgz

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE’s future cricket stars

Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE’s future cricket stars
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: The Dubai-based Desert Vipers cricket franchise have unveiled a talent pathway and development program aimed at identifying and nurturing the UAE’s most promising young players, it was announced on Thursday.

Targeting boys in the U-14, U-16 and U-19 age groups, the initiative will offer a direct route into the Desert Vipers’ International League T20 first-team setup.

Participants will benefit from elite training, mentorship and coaching delivered by a world-class team of international experts.

The program will also welcome talented girls across similar age groups, highlighting the Vipers’ long-term commitment to developing the women’s game in the region.

Trials took place on June 18 at the ICC Academy, with a select group of male and female players chosen to progress into the elite program.

The official launch is set for September 2025, when the selected cohort will begin structured training under the guidance of the Desert Vipers’ high-performance staff.




The official launch is set for September 2025, when the selected cohort will begin structured training under the guidance of the Desert Vipers’ high-performance staff. (Supplied)

“Through this initiative, we’re building a clear and aspirational pathway for talented young cricketers in the UAE,” said Phil Oliver, CEO of the Desert Vipers.

“This is about more than just identifying talent — it’s about developing future professionals in an environment where excellence is the standard.”

The program is made possible through a multi-year partnership with Balqis Capital, whose support reflects a strategic vision for growing both grassroots and professional cricket in the Gulf region, a statement said.

Steven Schofield, founder of the Talent Pathway and director at Balqis Capital, added: “We are proud to be pioneers, launching a first-of-its-kind program that gives talented young boys and girls a clear pathway into professional cricket. At Balqis Capital, we believe in backing ambition — whether in sport, business or life. 

“This initiative reflects our values of discipline, opportunity and long-term vision, and we’re delighted to be working with the fantastic team at the Desert Vipers to deliver it.”

Topics: Cricket T20 cricket UAE DP World ILT20 Desert Vipers

Related

Desert Vipers back extra opportunities for UAE players in future editions of DP World ILT20
Sport
Desert Vipers back extra opportunities for UAE players in future editions of DP World ILT20
Cricket stars confirm return to DP World ILT20 for season 4
Sport
Cricket stars confirm return to DP World ILT20 for season 4

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
Updated 57 sec ago
Follow

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
Updated 57 sec ago
* Anisimova battles past top-ranked Sabalenka in three sets

* Swiatek continues to fly high on grass by crushing Bencic

* Wimbledon to crown eighth consecutive first-time champion


LONDON: Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka with fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday and will meet Iga Swiatek for a shot at Grand Slam glory.
Anisimova’s 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory extended her record over her equally powerful rival to 6-3, and kept alive American dreams of a third women’s Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.
Standing in her way will be five-times major winner Swiatek, who continued her new-found love affair with grass this year to blaze into her first final at the All England Club with a breezy 6-2 6-0 demolition of Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.
In Saturday’s final, Anisimova, 23, will look to become the first American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.
“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said shortly after her big battle.
“Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. Yeah, I don’t know how I pulled it off. I mean, she’s such an incredible competitor and she’s an inspiration to me and I’m sure so many other people.
“We’ve had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she’s the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone.”
On an oven-like Center Court where the temperature climbed to 30 degrees Celsius, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.
Anisimova, competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when the Belarusian produced a double fault.
With her back against the wall, Sabalenka fought like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova’s racket.
Having matched each other’s decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to reach the showpiece match.

COMPLETE DISBELIEF
Anisimova, who took a mental health break in 2023, said that making the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon left her in complete disbelief.
“It’s been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot ... I mean, it’s not easy and so many people dream of, competing on this incredible court,” Anisimova added.
“It’s been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable.”
Watching the second semifinal that will determine her next opponent was very much on Anisimova’s mind despite a near three-hour workout in testing conditions.
“It’s going to be an incredible match and whoever comes out on top, it’s going to be a battle in the final,” she said.
“Hopefully I can finally spend some time with my family.”
The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who was beaten in the Australian and French Open finals, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major title matches.
It was a more straightforward path to the final for Swiatek, the claycourt specialist who had never got past the last eight at Wimbledon before this year, as she broke Bencic twice in the first set and three times in the next to romp to victory.
“Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final so I’m super excited and just proud of myself,” the Pole said.
“Tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I’d lived through everything even though I’m young. I thought I’d experienced everything on the court. I didn’t experience playing well on grass so I’m super excited and enjoying it.”
Saturday’s title showdown will crown a new Wimbledon champion for the eighth successive year.
“I don’t think I’ve played Amanda on the WTA Tour. We played in juniors and she can play amazing tennis,” the 24-year-old Swiatek added. “She loves fast surfaces.
“I’ll have to be ready for fast shots for her being proactive but I’m just going to focus on myself and prepare tactically tomorrow.”

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr’s first cross-country skier

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr’s first cross-country skier
Updated 10 July 2025
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr’s first cross-country skier

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr’s first cross-country skier
  • Pioneering athlete signed contract on Wednesday, marking new chapter in her sporting journey and a bold step for winter sports in the Kingdom
Updated 10 July 2025
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Olympian Kariman Abuljadayel has made history once again, this time by becoming the first cross-country skier to join Al-Nassr Club, the first Saudi sports club to officially add a winter sport to its roster.

The pioneering athlete signed a contract on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in her sporting journey and a bold step for winter sports in the Kingdom.

“This truly feels like a new chapter for me as well,” Abuljadayel told Arab News.

“I first tried cross-country skiing back in 2019 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as a form of endurance training during winter — not knowing that a few years down the road it would become my main sport.”

From representing Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s first female sprinter at the Rio 2016 Olympics to co-founding the Saudi Rowing Federation, Abuljadayel is no stranger to breaking boundaries. Her move to Al-Nassr continues that legacy.

“I’ve learned what it takes to help build a new sport from the ground up in the Kingdom,” she said.

“This time, it’s cross-country skiing, and I’m excited not only by the sport itself but also by the incredible culture around it. My hope is to inspire more women in Saudi Arabia to get involved, and to ensure that this journey is inclusive — welcoming para-athletes and creating opportunities for everyone to be part of this pioneering movement.”

Abuljadayel famously competed in the 100m at Rio 2016, finishing seventh in her heat. That same year she raced in the 60m at the World Athletics Championships in Portland, USA. Afterward, she pivoted to rowing and was selected to represent the Saudi national team.

Now focused on cross-country skiing, Abuljadayel acknowledged the challenges of training for a winter sport in a desert climate — but sees opportunity rather than limitation.

From representing Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s first female sprinter at the Rio 2016 Olympics to co-founding the Saudi Rowing Federation, Abuljadayel is no stranger to breaking boundaries. (Supplied)

“Al-Nassr Club is making history as the first in Saudi Arabia to add a winter sport and I’m honored to lead the way. Living in Riyadh, I want to show people that you don’t need year-round snow to pursue this sport,” she said.

“Most professional skiers train on roller skis during the summer, which closely replicate skiing on snow.”

She pointed to Riyadh’s Sport Boulevard project, a major new development featuring car-free paths for sports and outdoor activities, as an ideal venue for roller-ski training.

“You can often find me training there. Every time, people stop to ask what sport I’m doing, which shows just how much curiosity and excitement there is. I truly believe Riyadh has huge potential to become a real training hub for cross-country skiing.”

Abuljadayel now hopes to grow the sport through local events, workshops and community training sessions.

“I want to raise awareness, spark interest and inspire more people to discover this unique sport — and to see that it’s possible right here at home,” she said.

Looking ahead, Abuljadayel has her sights firmly set on the Olympic Games.

“This is such an exciting time to be part of cross-country skiing and winter sports in Saudi Arabia, especially with the Asian Winter Games coming to Trojena, NEOM, in 2029,” she said.

“By representing Saudi Arabia in winter sports, I also get to highlight the incredible diversity of my country’s landscape — deserts, seas, mountains, and yes, even snow. Not many countries can say that, and it’s something I’m truly proud to share through this journey.”

Topics: Winter sports Saudi Winter Sport Federation (SWSF) Al-Nassr

Related

Saudi skiing pioneer Fayik Abdi carries Kingdom’s hopes at 2025 Asian Winter Games
Sport
Saudi skiing pioneer Fayik Abdi carries Kingdom’s hopes at 2025 Asian Winter Games
Olympic organizers say winter sports set for boom in Asia
Sport
Olympic organizers say winter sports set for boom in Asia

LIV Golf announces partnership with HSBC

LIV Golf announces partnership with HSBC
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

LIV Golf announces partnership with HSBC

LIV Golf announces partnership with HSBC
  • Collaboration between Saudi-backed league and new international banking partner will span LIV Golf’s 14-event global season
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News

LONDON/NEW YORK: LIV Golf and HSBC have announced a partnership aimed at growing the game worldwide.

HSBC is LIV Golf’s first partnership with a global financial organization. The multi-year pact will span LIV Golf’s 14-event season, and support two of its 13 teams, starting at LIV Golf Andalucia from July 11 to 13 at Real Club Valderrama.

HSBC will play a role in supporting LIV Golf’s community partnerships strategy that opens up opportunities for the next generation of golfers, as well as financial literacy initiatives.

“HSBC’s track record in supporting and advancing the game of golf is inspiring and admirable, and we are proud to welcome them into LIV Golf’s growing roster of global partners,” said Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf’s CEO.

“HSBC’s global footprint and ongoing presence in professional tournaments align perfectly with our mission to build the game for the next era of players and fans.

“Few sports leagues can claim a truly global reach, making a partnership with HSBC a natural alignment in our pursuit of a shared vision.”

He added: “We appreciate HSBC’s confidence in supporting some of the world’s biggest stars as they introduce and showcase the sport and its opportunities to new audiences worldwide.

“Together, we have an opportunity to engage younger fans, connect through music, culture, and innovation, and inspire the next generation, unlocking meaningful potential for both our brands and the sport we love.”

Barry O’Byrne, HSBC’s CEO of international wealth and premier banking, said: “We are delighted to join forces with LIV Golf and are really excited to see what we can create together.

“HSBC has more than two decades of legacy in the sport and we can’t wait to bring another level of excitement to our clients and sport fans. We are looking forward to working with LIV Golf to continue to attract new audiences to watch and play the game.”

In recognition of LIV Golf’s position as the only global league pioneering team contests, the partnership will include specific support for some of the competing sides.

This includes Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, and Majesticks GC, co-captained by Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

HSBC will also become the presenting partner of LIV Golf’s “9 to Play” segment during every live broadcast, with a potential reach of over 875 million households across more than 120 international markets.

DeChambeau said: “LIV Golf and Crushers GC deliver both the game and golf culture to new generations and markets across the world with a competitive spirit at our core. We are proud to represent HSBC, a brand that shares our belief in access to golf and elite performance on a global stage.”

Westwood commented: “HSBC has been a leader in shaping the global game of golf for decades; this new partnership strengthens our team and reinforces the global momentum behind LIV Golf.”

He added that “together, we’re building something special that resonates far beyond the fairways. It will be an honor to wear the HSBC brand as we represent Majesticks GC around the world.”

HSBC’s support of golf dates back more than two decades and includes some of the most iconic tournaments around the world.

Through this partnership, LIV Golf joins the ranks of contests including The Open, AIG Women’s Open, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, HSBC Women’s World Championship (Singapore), and CGA-HSBC China Golf Program.

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Related

Reed wins four-man playoff to capture first LIV Golf title
Sport
Reed wins four-man playoff to capture first LIV Golf title
Jon Rahm: Smaller fields make top 10s easier at LIV Golf
Sport
Jon Rahm: Smaller fields make top 10s easier at LIV Golf

Tales of cricketing renaissance in Africa

Tales of cricketing renaissance in Africa
Updated 10 July 2025
Follow

Tales of cricketing renaissance in Africa

Tales of cricketing renaissance in Africa
  • In recent years, the game has enjoyed an upturn in places like Tanzania, Zimbabwe
Updated 10 July 2025
Jon Pike

Six weeks ago, I reported on a Test match between England and Zimbabwe played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Despite brave individual performances, Zimbabwe was beaten by an innings and 45 runs.

It was clear that the team needed to play more Test matches in order to gain experience and improve. The next chance to achieve this came against the newly crowned World Test Champions, South Africa, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, starting on June 28.

It was my fortune to be present. Thirty-five years ago, my work in a previous career took me to most of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa. I have long promised myself a return trip to see how much has changed. This was the time. The first stop was Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, where I recall watching cricket played on matting, mainly by middle-class Indians.

In recent years, cricket has enjoyed something of renaissance in Tanzania. This culminated in April 2025 when the men’s team qualified for the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup. Having started off in Division Two of the qualifying process, three straight victories over Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique propelled the team to the semifinal, where Rwanda was beaten, followed by a final victory over Sierra Leone. In the next stage, Tanzania overcame Uganda, Namibia, Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone to finish top of the group.

The star performer was the captain, Laksh Bakrania. His team is the first national Tanzanian cricket team to achieve World Cup qualification in any format of cricket and is only the second ever Tanzanian national team in any sport to qualify for a World Cup. Dr. Balakrishnan Sreekumar, chairman of the Tanzania Cricket Association, said: “I’m lost for words to say how monumental it is.”

As in most of Africa, football is the dominant sport. Sreekumar admitted that “unfortunately, there is a pervasive feeling in Tanzania that cricket is only played by rich Indians,” a reality that existed three decades ago. It is no surprise that Sreekumar was at pains to point out that the World Cup squad was made up of ethnic Tanzanians, except for three Indian heritage players. For the TCA, “this has been the biggest positive as far as we are concerned.” During 2025, both the senior men’s and women’s teams are playing for a World Cup spot. The pressure is upon them to emulate their juniors. The men’s team is now taking part in a quadrangular tournament in Malawi, against the host, plus Bahrain and Germany.

Domestic participation in cricket is growing at the grassroots by an estimated 5 percent per year. Key drivers of this are Criio cricket festivals. These are an ICC initiative, played with a soft ball and minimal equipment, introduced into schools, communities and rural areas. The aim is to provide a link between casual participation and structured cricket. Cricket academies have also been established around the country, whilst cricket has been officially introduced as part of the school sports curriculum. This ought to leave some Full ICC Member countries blushing. Two new cricket grounds are scheduled for construction in Dar es Salaam. The TCA’s ambitions are clear. Sreekumar wants “Tanzania to be one of the leading Associate sides in cricket and crack the T20I top 15 rankings for both the men’s and women’s senior teams.”

It is a two-hour flight from Dar to Harare, home of the Zimbabwe Cricket Association at the verdant Harare Sports Club. A talk with one of the ground curators revealed a concern that several stalwart players are toward the end of their international careers and that more international matches are required to develop the next generation. This judgment was borne out by the two Test matches played against South Africa in Bulawayo. There, at the Queen’s Sports Club, enthusiastic local support was in evidence throughout some torrid sessions for the home team.

Their hopes ran high in the first session of play when Zimbabwe claimed three South African wickets for only 23 runs. The South African team contained only four of those who played in the World Test Championship victory at Lord’s in June, injuries and need for rest taking their toll. This opened the door for Test debutantes, two of whom rescued their team’s fortunes. Nineteen-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Dewald Brevis together added 158 runs in a free scoring afternoon session, Pretorious going on to score 153. In doing so, he became the youngest South African to score a century in Test cricket, overtaking the legendary Graeme Pollock. Pretorious was aided by Corbin Bosch, whose calmly composed innings saw him reach a century right on the close of play, with his team totaling an impressive 418 for nine.

After losing opener Brian Bennett to a concussion injury, Sean Williams, with 137, was the main source of resistance in Zimbabwe’s response of 251 all out. South Africa stretched this first innings advantage through Wiaan Mulder’s 147 and some lower order acceleration, which took the total to 369 all out. Zimbabwe was set an improbable 537 to win. After subsiding to 82 for six, only some lower order hitting took the total to 206 all out, a heavy defeat of 329 runs.

In the second Test, worse was to come. Zimbabwe chose to bowl first and, again, enjoyed early success. At 24 for two, South Africa may have appeared to be in trouble. What then unfolded was nothing short of extraordinary. Wiaan Mulder, acting as captain in place of the injured Keshav Maharaj, embarked upon an innings which has entered the history books. At Lord’s, he looked out of his depth with the bat, bereft of attacking shots. In Bulawayo he amassed an unbeaten 367, becoming the 29th batter to do so in Test cricket. Mulder is the first to score a triple hundred on debut as a Test captain and the second fastest, achieving the feat in 297 deliveries.

At lunch on the second day, Mulder was faced with a decision as captain — should he bat on or declare? How ironic that in his first Test as captain, and maybe his last for a while, he would put himself in a position to reach a quadruple hundred and achieve the highest ever individual score in Test history. The current holder is Brian Lara, who scored 400 not out in Antiqua against England in 2004.

Mulder took the view that “Lara is a legend … and for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special.” His selfless decision has divided opinion. Some argue that records are there to be broken and he is unlikely to get another chance. Mulder stands by his decision. South Africa went on to win the match by an innings and 238 runs, extending its winning sequence to 10 Tests. It was another chastening experience for the Zimbabwean squad, which will need to learn lessons quickly if it is to compete against the leading Test playing countries.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Bashir’s six-wicket haul seals dominant England win over Zimbabwe
Sport
Bashir’s six-wicket haul seals dominant England win over Zimbabwe
Muqeem stars as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe to win T20 series
Pakistan
Muqeem stars as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe to win T20 series

Tendulkar says ‘life has come full circle’ with Lord’s portrait

Tendulkar says ‘life has come full circle’ with Lord’s portrait
Updated 10 July 2025
AFP
Follow

Tendulkar says ‘life has come full circle’ with Lord’s portrait

Tendulkar says ‘life has come full circle’ with Lord’s portrait
  • Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen cricket has known, scoring 34,357 runs in Test matches, ODIs and one T20
  • It is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in the collections of Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord’s ground 
Updated 10 July 2025
AFP

LONDON: Sachin Tendulkar said “life has truly come full circle” after a portrait of the India cricket great was unveiled at Lord’s on Thursday.

Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen cricket has known, scoring 34,357 runs in Test matches, one-day internationals and one T20 for India in an international career that spanned 24 years from 1989 to 2013.

That total is over 6,000 more runs than the next highest of 28,016 compiled by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

“I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly,” Tendulkar said of his first visit to Lord’s in 1988 as a teenager in a post on X.

“Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that’s hard to put into words. Life has truly come full circle. I’m grateful, and filled with wonderful memories.”

The portrait, by Stuart Pearson Wright, is painted from a photograph taken by the artist in Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai 18 years ago and was unveiled before the first day of the third Test between England and India.

It is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in the collections of Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord’s.

Topics: Sachin Tendulkar

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to host 8th Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh in October
Saudi Arabia to host 8th Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh in October
Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
KSrelief extends fire aid to 600 families in Syrian villages, distributes winter kits in Pakistan
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers critical assistance to fire-affected communities in Syria.(KSRelief)
Over 7,000 migrants detained in Greece as Crete struggles with Libya arrivals
Over 7,000 migrants detained in Greece as Crete struggles with Libya arrivals
Libya’s unity government, Turkiye strengthen military cooperation with agreement in Ankara
Libya’s unity government, Turkiye strengthen military cooperation with agreement in Ankara

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.