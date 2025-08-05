You are here

Japan clinches landmark $6.5 billion warship deal with Australia

Japan clinches landmark $6.5 billion warship deal with Australia
Above, the Mogami-class frigate JS Niyodo sails in an undisclosed location. Australia plans to deploy the new ships to defend critical maritime trade routes. (Australian Defense Force/AFP)
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Japan clinches landmark $6.5 billion warship deal with Australia

Japan clinches landmark $6.5 billion warship deal with Australia
  • Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will supply the Royal Australian Navy with upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates from 2029
  • The upgraded Mogami-class frigate can launch long-range missiles, and has a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
SYDNEY/TOKYO: Japan clinched a landmark $6.5 billion (A$10 billion) deal on Tuesday to build Australia’s next-generation warships, marking Tokyo’s most consequential defense sale since ending a military export ban in 2014 in a step away from its postwar pacifism.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will supply the Royal Australian Navy with upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates from 2029.

Designed to hunt submarines, strike surface ships and provide air defenses, the highly automated warships can be operated by just 90 sailors, less than half the crew needed for current vessels.

Australia plans to deploy the new ships to defend critical maritime trade routes and its northern approaches in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where China has been increasing its presence and activity.

“It’s going to be really important in terms of giving our navy the capability to project, and impactful projection is at the heart of the strategic challenge,” Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said at a briefing.

For Japan, the frigate sale is further step in its efforts to forge security ties beyond its alliance with the US as it seeks to counter China’s expanding military power in Asia.

“The benefits include enhanced joint operations and interoperability with both Australia and the United States. This is a major step forward in Japan’s defense cooperation efforts,” Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani said at a briefing in Tokyo.

The successful bid helps ease the sting of 2016, when Australia rejected a Japanese submarine program in favor of a French design. Canberra scrapped that project in 2023, opting instead to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain under the AUKUS pact.

The initial contract for three Japanese-built frigates will be Australia’s largest naval purchase since the nuclear submarine agreement, while the remaining eight ships are expected to be constructed by Austal in Western Australia state.

“The broad-based participation of industries from both Japan and Australia in general-purpose frigates is expected to strengthen human resource development in science and technology, as well as the foundations of the defense industry, in both countries,” MHI, which also designed the submarine rejected by Australia in 2016, said in a press release.

Pricing, sustainment, and the transfer of production to Australia remain key issues for further negotiation, officials from both countries said. They said they aimed to conclude a contract early next year.

MHI’s Mogami frigate was selected over German company Thyssen­Krupp Marine Systems’ MEKO A-200 in a meeting of the Australian government’s national security committee.

The upgraded Mogami-class frigate can launch long-range missiles, and has a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, compared to Australia’s current Anzac Class frigates, which can sail around 6,000 nautical miles, Marles said.

Topics: Japan Australia

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Russia's drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
  • Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Russia launched a “massive drone strike” on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, injuring one person and causing a large fire at a fuel and energy facility, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Wednesday.
Administration of the Izmail district in the Odesa region said on social media that port infrastructure in the city was damaged.

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
  • Warnings about rip currents have been posted from Florida to the New England coast
  • Tropical storm watches were issued for Virginia and North Carolina as well as Bermuda
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

RODANTHE, N.C.: Hurricane Erin churned slowly toward the eastern US on Tuesday, stirring up treacherous waves that already have led to dozens of water rescues and shut down beaches along the coast in the midst of summer’s last hurrah.
While forecasters remain confident the center of the monster storm will remain far offshore, the outer edges are likely to bring damaging tropical-force winds, large swells and life-threatening rip currents into Friday.
Warnings about rip currents have been posted from Florida to the New England coast, and the biggest swells along the East Coast are expected over the coming two days. Rough ocean conditions already have been seen along the coast — at least 60 swimmers were rescued from rip currents Monday at Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington, North Carolina.
New York City closed its beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered three state beaches on Long Island to prohibit swimming through Thursday. Several New Jersey beaches also will be off-limits.
“Enjoy the shore, enjoy this beautiful weather but stay out of the water,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
Off Massachusetts, Nantucket Island could see waves of more than 10 feet (3 meters) later this week. But the biggest threat is along the barrier islands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks where evacuations have been ordered.
Erin has become an unusually large and deceptively worrisome storm, with its tropical storm winds stretching 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its core. Forecasters expect it will grow larger in size as it moves through the Atlantic and curls north.
It continued to lash the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, where government services were suspended a day earlier and residents were ordered to stay home, along with parts of the Bahamas before its expected turn toward Bermuda and the US
By Tuesday, Erin had lost some strength from previous days and dropped to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was about 540 miles (869 kilometers) south-southeast of North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras.
Tropical storm watches were issued for Virginia and North Carolina as well as Bermuda.
Climate scientists say Atlantic hurricanes are now much more likely to rapidly intensify into powerful and catastrophic storms fueled by warmer oceans. Two years ago, Hurricane Lee grew with surprising speed while barreling offshore through the Atlantic, unleashing violent storms and rip currents.
On the Outer Banks, Erin’s storm surge could swamp roads with waves of 15 feet (4.6 meters). Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. More than 1,800 people had left Ocracoke by ferry since Monday.
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein warned residents along the coast to be prepared in case they need to evacuate and declared a state of emergency Tuesday. Bulldozers shored up the dunes, and on Hatteras, the owners of a pier removed a few planks, hoping the storm surge will pass through without tearing up the structure.
Most residents decided to stay even though memories are still fresh of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 when 7 feet (2.1 meters) of water swamped Ocracoke, said Randal Mathews, who serves as a county commissioner.
Tom Newsom, who runs fishing charters on Hatteras, said he’s lived there almost 40 years and never evacuated, and he wasn’t going to this time either.
Comparing this hurricane to others he has seen, he called this one a “nor’easter on steroids.”
Bryan Philips, who also lives on the island, said he’d evacuate if they were getting a direct hit. He expects the roads will be open by the weekend to make sure one of the last summer weekends isn’t lost.
“That’s their main concern: getting tourists back on the island as soon as possible,” said Philips.
The Outer Banks’ thin stretch of low-lying barrier islands that jut into the Atlantic are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges. There are concerns that parts of the main highway could be washed out, leaving some routes impassible for days. And dozens of beach homes already worn down from chronic beach erosion and the loss of protective dunes could be at risk, said David Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Farther south, no evacuations had been ordered, but some beach access points were closed as forecasts call for water levels up to 3 feet (1 meter) over normal high tides for several days.

Topics: extreme weather

9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program

9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program
Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
AP
9/11 victims' fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program

9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program
  • It was recently changed to give the governor the authority to fire the fund’s administrator and to allow the attorney general to veto awards
  • As of June 30, nearly 2,000 people had filed claims with the settlement fund, which caps payouts at $2.5 million. A total of 386 had been settled, with an average award of $545,000
Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
AP

CONCORD: An attorney who helped design and implement the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund says New Hampshire lawmakers have eroded the fairness of a settlement program for those who were abused at the state’s youth detention center.
Deborah Greenspan, who served as deputy special master of the fund created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, recently submitted an affidavit in a class-action lawsuit seeking to block changes to New Hampshire’s out-of-court settlement fund for abuse victims. She’s among those expected to testify Wednesday at a hearing on the state’s request to dismiss the case and other matters.
More than 1,300 people have sued the state since 2020 alleging that they were physically or sexually abused as children while in state custody, mostly at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Most of them put their lawsuits on hold after lawmakers created a settlement fund in 2022 that was pitched as a “victim-centered” and “trauma-informed” alternative to litigation run by a neutral administrator appointed by the state Supreme Court. But the Republican-led Legislature changed that process through last-minute additions to the state budget Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed in June.
The amended law gives the governor authority to hire and fire the fund’s administrator and gives the attorney general — also a political appointee — veto power over settlement awards. That stands in stark contrast to other victim compensation funds, said Greenspan, who currently serves as a court-appointed special master for lawsuits related to lead-tainted water in Flint, Michigan.
She said it “strains credulity” to believe that anyone would file a claim knowing that “the persons ultimately deciding the claim were those responsible for the claimant’s injuries.”
“Such a construct would go beyond the appearance of impropriety and create a clear conflict of interest, undermining the fairness and legitimacy of the settlement process,” she wrote.
Ayotte and Attorney General John Formella responded by asking a judge to bar Greenspan’s testimony, saying she offered “policy preferences masquerading as expert opinions” without explaining the principles beyond her conclusions.
“Her affidavit is instead a series of non sequiturs that move from her experience to her conclusions without any of the necessary connective tissue,” they wrote.
The defendants argue that the law still requires the administrator to be “an independent, neutral attorney” and point out that the same appointment process is used for the state’s judges. They said giving the attorney general the authority to accept or reject settlements is necessary to give the public a voice and ensure that the responsibility for spending millions of dollars in public funds rests with the executive branch.
As of June 30, nearly 2,000 people had filed claims with the settlement fund, which caps payouts at $2.5 million. A total of 386 had been settled, with an average award of $545,000.
One of the claimants says he was awarded $1.5 million award in late July, but the state hasn’t finalized it yet, leaving him worried that Formella will veto it.
“I feel like the state has tricked us,” he said in an interview this week. “We’ve had the rug pulled right out from underneath us.”
The Associated Press does not name those who say they were sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. The claimant, now 39, said the two years he spent at the facility as a teenager were the hardest times of his life.
“I lost my childhood. I lost things that I can’t get back,” he said. “I was broken.”
Though the settlement process was overwhelming and scary at times, the assistant administrator who heard his case was kind and understanding, he said. That meeting alone was enough to lift a huge burden, he said.
“I was treated with a lot of love,” he said. “I felt really appreciated as a victim and like I was speaking to somebody who would listen and believe my story.”
Separate from the fund, the state has settled two lawsuits by agreeing to pay victims $10 million and $4.5 million. Only one lawsuit has gone to trial, resulting in a $38 million verdict, though the state is trying to slash it to $475,000. The state has also brought criminal charges against former workers, with two convictions and two mistrials so far.
The 39-year-old claimant who fears his award offer will be retracted said he doesn’t know if he could face testifying at a public trial.
“It’s basically allowing the same people who hurt us to hurt us all over again,” he said.

Topics: 911

Australia lashes Netanyahu over ‘weak’ leader outburst

Australia lashes Netanyahu over ‘weak’ leader outburst
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Australia lashes Netanyahu over 'weak' leader outburst

Australia lashes Netanyahu over ‘weak’ leader outburst
  • Netanyahu was infuriated when Australia declared it would recognize Palestinian statehood next month, following similar pledges from France, Canada and the United Kingdom
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia lashed Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after he said the country’s prime minister was weak, with a top minister saying strength was more than “how many people you can blow up.”
For decades, Australia has considered itself a close friend of Israel, but the relationship has swiftly unraveled since Canberra announced last week it would recognize a Palestinian state.
Netanyahu drastically escalated a war of words on Tuesday night, calling his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese a “weak politician who betrayed Israel.”
Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday it was the sign of a frustrated leader “lashing out.”
“Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry,” Burke told national broadcaster ABC.
“What we’ve seen with some of the actions they are taking is a continued isolation of Israel from the world, and that is not in their interests either.”
Through the 1950s, Australia was a refuge for Jews fleeing the horrors of the Holocaust.
The city of Melbourne at one point housed, per capita, the largest population of Holocaust survivors anywhere outside of Israel.
Netanyahu was infuriated when Australia declared it would recognize Palestinian statehood next month, following similar pledges from France, Canada and the United Kingdom.
In the space of nine days since that decision, relations between Australia and Israel have plummeted.
Australia on Monday canceled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman — a member of Netanyahu’s governing coalition — saying his planned speaking tour would “spread division.”
The tit-for-tat continued on Tuesday, when Israel retaliated by revoking visas held by Canberra’s diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority.
Then came Netanyahu’s social media outburst. “History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews,” he said on X.
Israel finds itself increasingly isolated as it continues to wage war in Gaza, a conflict triggered by the October 2023 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has severely restricted the entry of humanitarian aid.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said last week that Netanyahu had “lost the plot.”
Relations between Australia and Israel started fraying late last year following a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
Netanyahu accused the Australian government of harboring “anti-Israel sentiment” after a synagogue was firebombed in December.

Topics: Australia Benjamin Netanyahu Anthony Albanese

A Gaza-bound ship that left Cyprus with 1,200 tons of food aid nears Israeli port

A Gaza-bound ship that left Cyprus with 1,200 tons of food aid nears Israeli port
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
A Gaza-bound ship that left Cyprus with 1,200 tons of food aid nears Israeli port

A Gaza-bound ship that left Cyprus with 1,200 tons of food aid nears Israeli port
  • The Panamanian-flagged vessel HENKE is loaded with 52 containers carrying food aid such as pasta, rice, baby food and canned good
  • Israel announced plans to reoccupy Gaza City and other heavily populated areas after ceasefire talks stalled last month, raising the possibility of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which experts say is sliding into famine
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

LIMASSOL, Cyprus: A ship that set off from Cyprus loaded with 1,200 tons of food supplies for the Gaza Strip approached the Israeli port of Ashdod on Tuesday in a renewed effort to alleviate the worsening crisis in the Palestinian territory, where food security experts say the “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding.
The Panamanian-flagged vessel HENKE is loaded with 52 containers carrying food aid such as pasta, rice, baby food and canned goods. Israeli customs officials had screened the aid at the Cypriot port of Limassol, from where the ship departed on Monday.
The ship was expected to dock at Ashdod late Tuesday and start offloading the aid on Wednesday.
Some 700 tons of the aid is from Cyprus, purchased with money donated by the United Arab Emirates to the so-called Amalthea Fund, set up last year for donors to help with seaborne aid. The rest comes from Italy, the Maltese government, a Catholic religious order in Malta and the Kuwaiti nongovernmental organization Al Salam Association.
“The situation is beyond dire,” Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told The Associated Press.
Cyprus was the staging area last year for 22,000 tons of aid deliveries by ship directly to Gaza through a pier operated by the international charity World Central Kitchen and a US military-run docking facility known as the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore system.
By late July 2024, aid groups pulled out of the project, ending a mission plagued by repeated weather and security problems that limited how much food and other emergency supplies could get to those in need.
Cypriot Foreign Ministry said the aid mission is led by the United Nations but is a coordinated effort — once offloaded at Ashdod, UN employees will arrange for the aid to be trucked to storage areas and food stations operated by the World Central Kitchen.
The charity, which was behind the first aid shipment to Gaza from Cyprus last year aboard a tug-towed barge, is widely trusted in the battered territory.
“The contribution of everyone involved is crucial and their commitment incredible,” Kombos said.
Shipborne deliveries can bring much larger quantities of aid than the air drops that several nations have recently made in Gaza.
United Nations Office for Operations Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva called Tuesday’s shipment a “crucial step in alleviating suffering in Gaza.”
“We need rapid, unhindered and safe flow of humanitarian aid for all civilians in need,” he posted on X.
The latest shipment comes a day after Hamas said it has accepted a new proposal from Arab mediators for a ceasefire. Israel has not approved the latest proposal so far.
Israel announced plans to reoccupy Gaza City and other heavily populated areas after ceasefire talks stalled last month, raising the possibility of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which experts say is sliding into famine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed reports of starvation in Gaza as “lies” promoted by Hamas. But the UN last week warned that starvation and malnutrition in the Palestinian territory are at their highest levels since the war began with the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which the militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians.
Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, said the Palestinian death toll from 22 months of war has passed 62,000. It does not say how many were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up around half the dead. The United Nations and other independent experts view its figures as the most reliable count of casualties.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

