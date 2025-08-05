You are here

Vietnam facing worsening African swine fever outbreaks

Vietnam facing worsening African swine fever outbreaks
A staff member stands behind vials of African swine fever vaccine for pigs during a presentation of the vaccine in Hanoi, Vietnam. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Vietnam facing worsening African swine fever outbreaks

Vietnam facing worsening African swine fever outbreaks
  • The outbreaks in Vietnam last month prompted Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to send an urgent directive to provinces and government agencies to deploy measures to curb the disease, which the government said was threatening to disrupt food supplies
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
HANOI: Vietnam has been hit by an increasing number of outbreaks of African swine fever, with the number of infected pigs more than tripling in just two weeks, state media said on Tuesday.
The country has detected 972 African swine fever outbreaks so far this year, up from 514 reported in mid-July, the Tien Phong newspaper reported.
The number of pigs infected has risen to more than 100,000 from 30,000 over the same period, the paper said, citing Vietnam’s agriculture ministry. The infected pigs have died or been culled.
“ASF has broken out on a very large scale, spreading across the country, seriously affecting the livestock industry, especially the supply of pork,” Nguyen Xuan Duong, chairman of the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam, was quoted as saying. He added that no province is safe from the disease.
African swine fever has disrupted the global pork market for years. In the worst outbreak over 2018-19, about half the domestic pig population died in China, the world’s biggest producer, causing losses estimated at over $100 billion.
The outbreaks in Vietnam last month prompted Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to send an urgent directive to provinces and government agencies to deploy measures to curb the disease, which the government said was threatening to disrupt food supplies.
Though Vietnam was the first country reportedly to have developed an African swine fever vaccine that has been in commercial use since 2023, officials said the vaccination rate was low due to concerns about costs and efficiency.
“Vaccination is just a supporting tool that can not replace basic prevention measures,” Duong said.
AVAC Vietnam JSC, the country’s main African swine fever vaccine producer, didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
AVAC said in June it had sold 3 million vaccine doses in the domestic market and exported 600,000 doses to other countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia.

Topics: Vietnam

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck
  • The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul
  • he bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

GUZARA: At least 76 people were killed in western Afghanistan late Tuesday when a passenger bus carrying migrants recently returned from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle, local police and a provincial official said on Wednesday.
Police in Herat province said the accident was caused due to the bus’s “excessive speed and negligence” on a road outside Herat city in Guzara district.
The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul, provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP.
“All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala,” said Saeedi, referring to a border crossing point.
A massive wave of Afghans have returned from Iran in recent months after Tehran initiated a pressure campaign to force millions of migrants to leave.
At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, who have long hosted millions of Afghans fleeing decades of war and humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations’ migration agency.
Police in Guzara district said a motorcycle was also involved in the accident on Tuesday night.
The bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire.
Three bus passengers survived, according to police.
Two people traveling in the truck and another two on the motorcycle were among the dead.
An AFP journalist at the site saw the burnt shell of the bus on the road hours after the accident, along with the broken remains of the two other vehicles.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving on highways, and a lack of regulation.
In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan migrants

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities
  • More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

ISLAMABAD: More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday.
Ten people died in Karachi, the financial capital in the south, due to urban flooding that caused house collapses and electrocution. Eleven more died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Topics: Pakistan monsoon rain

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 20 August 2025
Reuters
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
  • Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 20 August 2025
Reuters

Russia launched a “massive drone strike” on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, injuring one person and causing a large fire at a fuel and energy facility, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Wednesday.
Administration of the Izmail district in the Odesa region said on social media that port infrastructure in the city was damaged.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
  • Warnings about rip currents have been posted from Florida to the New England coast
  • Tropical storm watches were issued for Virginia and North Carolina as well as Bermuda
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

RODANTHE, N.C.: Hurricane Erin churned slowly toward the eastern US on Tuesday, stirring up treacherous waves that already have led to dozens of water rescues and shut down beaches along the coast in the midst of summer’s last hurrah.
While forecasters remain confident the center of the monster storm will remain far offshore, the outer edges are likely to bring damaging tropical-force winds, large swells and life-threatening rip currents into Friday.
Warnings about rip currents have been posted from Florida to the New England coast, and the biggest swells along the East Coast are expected over the coming two days. Rough ocean conditions already have been seen along the coast — at least 60 swimmers were rescued from rip currents Monday at Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington, North Carolina.
New York City closed its beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered three state beaches on Long Island to prohibit swimming through Thursday. Several New Jersey beaches also will be off-limits.
“Enjoy the shore, enjoy this beautiful weather but stay out of the water,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
Off Massachusetts, Nantucket Island could see waves of more than 10 feet (3 meters) later this week. But the biggest threat is along the barrier islands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks where evacuations have been ordered.
Erin has become an unusually large and deceptively worrisome storm, with its tropical storm winds stretching 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its core. Forecasters expect it will grow larger in size as it moves through the Atlantic and curls north.
It continued to lash the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, where government services were suspended a day earlier and residents were ordered to stay home, along with parts of the Bahamas before its expected turn toward Bermuda and the US
By Tuesday, Erin had lost some strength from previous days and dropped to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was about 540 miles (869 kilometers) south-southeast of North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras.
Tropical storm watches were issued for Virginia and North Carolina as well as Bermuda.
Climate scientists say Atlantic hurricanes are now much more likely to rapidly intensify into powerful and catastrophic storms fueled by warmer oceans. Two years ago, Hurricane Lee grew with surprising speed while barreling offshore through the Atlantic, unleashing violent storms and rip currents.
On the Outer Banks, Erin’s storm surge could swamp roads with waves of 15 feet (4.6 meters). Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. More than 1,800 people had left Ocracoke by ferry since Monday.
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein warned residents along the coast to be prepared in case they need to evacuate and declared a state of emergency Tuesday. Bulldozers shored up the dunes, and on Hatteras, the owners of a pier removed a few planks, hoping the storm surge will pass through without tearing up the structure.
Most residents decided to stay even though memories are still fresh of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 when 7 feet (2.1 meters) of water swamped Ocracoke, said Randal Mathews, who serves as a county commissioner.
Tom Newsom, who runs fishing charters on Hatteras, said he’s lived there almost 40 years and never evacuated, and he wasn’t going to this time either.
Comparing this hurricane to others he has seen, he called this one a “nor’easter on steroids.”
Bryan Philips, who also lives on the island, said he’d evacuate if they were getting a direct hit. He expects the roads will be open by the weekend to make sure one of the last summer weekends isn’t lost.
“That’s their main concern: getting tourists back on the island as soon as possible,” said Philips.
The Outer Banks’ thin stretch of low-lying barrier islands that jut into the Atlantic are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges. There are concerns that parts of the main highway could be washed out, leaving some routes impassible for days. And dozens of beach homes already worn down from chronic beach erosion and the loss of protective dunes could be at risk, said David Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Farther south, no evacuations had been ordered, but some beach access points were closed as forecasts call for water levels up to 3 feet (1 meter) over normal high tides for several days.

Topics: extreme weather

9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program

9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program

9/11 victims’ fund architect slams changes to New Hampshire abuse settlement program
  • It was recently changed to give the governor the authority to fire the fund’s administrator and to allow the attorney general to veto awards
  • As of June 30, nearly 2,000 people had filed claims with the settlement fund, which caps payouts at $2.5 million. A total of 386 had been settled, with an average award of $545,000
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

CONCORD: An attorney who helped design and implement the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund says New Hampshire lawmakers have eroded the fairness of a settlement program for those who were abused at the state’s youth detention center.
Deborah Greenspan, who served as deputy special master of the fund created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, recently submitted an affidavit in a class-action lawsuit seeking to block changes to New Hampshire’s out-of-court settlement fund for abuse victims. She’s among those expected to testify Wednesday at a hearing on the state’s request to dismiss the case and other matters.
More than 1,300 people have sued the state since 2020 alleging that they were physically or sexually abused as children while in state custody, mostly at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Most of them put their lawsuits on hold after lawmakers created a settlement fund in 2022 that was pitched as a “victim-centered” and “trauma-informed” alternative to litigation run by a neutral administrator appointed by the state Supreme Court. But the Republican-led Legislature changed that process through last-minute additions to the state budget Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed in June.
The amended law gives the governor authority to hire and fire the fund’s administrator and gives the attorney general — also a political appointee — veto power over settlement awards. That stands in stark contrast to other victim compensation funds, said Greenspan, who currently serves as a court-appointed special master for lawsuits related to lead-tainted water in Flint, Michigan.
She said it “strains credulity” to believe that anyone would file a claim knowing that “the persons ultimately deciding the claim were those responsible for the claimant’s injuries.”
“Such a construct would go beyond the appearance of impropriety and create a clear conflict of interest, undermining the fairness and legitimacy of the settlement process,” she wrote.
Ayotte and Attorney General John Formella responded by asking a judge to bar Greenspan’s testimony, saying she offered “policy preferences masquerading as expert opinions” without explaining the principles beyond her conclusions.
“Her affidavit is instead a series of non sequiturs that move from her experience to her conclusions without any of the necessary connective tissue,” they wrote.
The defendants argue that the law still requires the administrator to be “an independent, neutral attorney” and point out that the same appointment process is used for the state’s judges. They said giving the attorney general the authority to accept or reject settlements is necessary to give the public a voice and ensure that the responsibility for spending millions of dollars in public funds rests with the executive branch.
As of June 30, nearly 2,000 people had filed claims with the settlement fund, which caps payouts at $2.5 million. A total of 386 had been settled, with an average award of $545,000.
One of the claimants says he was awarded $1.5 million award in late July, but the state hasn’t finalized it yet, leaving him worried that Formella will veto it.
“I feel like the state has tricked us,” he said in an interview this week. “We’ve had the rug pulled right out from underneath us.”
The Associated Press does not name those who say they were sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. The claimant, now 39, said the two years he spent at the facility as a teenager were the hardest times of his life.
“I lost my childhood. I lost things that I can’t get back,” he said. “I was broken.”
Though the settlement process was overwhelming and scary at times, the assistant administrator who heard his case was kind and understanding, he said. That meeting alone was enough to lift a huge burden, he said.
“I was treated with a lot of love,” he said. “I felt really appreciated as a victim and like I was speaking to somebody who would listen and believe my story.”
Separate from the fund, the state has settled two lawsuits by agreeing to pay victims $10 million and $4.5 million. Only one lawsuit has gone to trial, resulting in a $38 million verdict, though the state is trying to slash it to $475,000. The state has also brought criminal charges against former workers, with two convictions and two mistrials so far.
The 39-year-old claimant who fears his award offer will be retracted said he doesn’t know if he could face testifying at a public trial.
“It’s basically allowing the same people who hurt us to hurt us all over again,” he said.

Topics: 911

