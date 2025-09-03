Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD: The commerce bodies of Pakistan and Oman have agreed to jointly organize a single-country exhibition to boost trade ties, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has been eyeing enhanced economic relations with Gulf nations in its bid to attract foreign investment in key sectors. With Oman seen as a key regional player, Islamabad’s focus on expanding trade ties underscores its intentions to access new markets and build long-term economic partnerships.

The development came during a meeting between the FPCCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) officials at the Pakistan Business Forum in Muscat, which also included members of the Pakistani community.

“In a landmark development, FPCCI and OCCI have agreed to jointly organize Pakistan – Oman Single Country exhibition to further cement trade, economic and investment relations between the two countries,” the FPCCI said in a statement.

During the meeting and a networking lunch, participants discussed new trade and investment opportunities, stressing the need to activate the Pakistan–Oman Joint Business Council.

“The evening provided a warm atmosphere for networking, strengthening business ties and celebration of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Oman.” FPCCI added.

Pakistan and Oman maintain steady trade relations, focused on oil, gas, textiles, food products, and fisheries. Oman is a key supplier of energy to Pakistan, while Pakistan exports rice, textiles and agricultural goods.

Both sides have long sought to expand investment and connectivity recently, especially via the ports in Pakistan’s Gwadar and Oman. Islamabad also invited Oman in August 2024 to invest in its agriculture and mineral sectors.