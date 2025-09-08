Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen

You are here

Soldiers take cover as sirens sound to warn of incoming rockets. (File/AFP)
  • Sirens had sounded in the Negev area after the intrusion of another drone
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Monday it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen after sirens sounded near Eilat, a day after Yemen’s Houthis hit an airport close to the southern Israeli city with a drone.

Later on Monday, the military said sirens had sounded in the Negev area after the intrusion of another drone. It did not say what had happened to that drone.

Israel’s Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed operations after being briefly shut on Sunday when a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones thousands of kilometers north toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, in what the militant group says is an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port. 

5 dead in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon: ministry

Picture taken a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took hold shows a man ride his moped past destroyed buildings
Picture taken a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took hold shows a man ride his moped past destroyed buildings
  • Israel has continued to carry out regular air strikes in Lebanon despite a November truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes on the country’s east on Monday killed at least five people, after the Israeli military said it targeted positions belonging to the Hezbollah militant group.
Israel has continued to carry out regular air strikes in Lebanon despite a November truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities including two months of open war with the Iran-backed group.
Monday’s attacks came after Lebanon’s government said last week that its military would begin implementing a plan to disarm Hezbollah, without disclosing the plan’s details.
“The Israeli enemy strikes on the Bekaa and the outskirts of Hermel led to a preliminary toll of five dead and five others wounded,” the health ministry said.
The Israeli military said it had hit several “targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization” in the Bekaa Valley, including what it described as training compounds used by the group’s elite Radwan force.
The military said Hezbollah activities and weapons at the sites constituted a “blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported at least seven strikes in the region.
In August, the Lebanese government ordered the military to draw up plans to disarm the once-dominant Hezbollah by the end of the year, under heavy US pressure and fears of expanded Israeli strikes.
Beirut has characterised the disarmament push, which Hezbollah opposes, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire deal.

Abbas visits UK, commends government’s plan to recognize Palestinian statehood at UN

Abbas visits UK, commends government’s plan to recognize Palestinian statehood at UN
  • President Mahmoud Abbas will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the newly appointed foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, during 3-day state visit
  • Palestinian government will award medals to British medical volunteers who worked in Gaza, he says, in appreciation of their dedication to serving humanity
LONDON: During a meeting with British doctors in London on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised UK authorities for their plan to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month.

Several British medical professionals have worked in Palestinian hospitals during the nearly two years of ongoing Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, which senior EU officials recently described as genocidal acts.

Abbas said the Palestinian government will present the British doctors and medical volunteers who worked in Gaza with medals in appreciation of their dedication to serving humanity, the Wafa news agency reported.

The president arrived in Britain on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit to the UK, during which he will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the newly appointed foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

On Monday, he said the Palestinian Authority was prepared to take on its responsibilities in postwar Gaza and provide essential services during recovery and reconstruction in the territory.

The UK government previously announced its intention to officially recognize Palestine as a state during the UN gathering this month, unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and to engage in discussions over a two-state solution to the wider conflict with the Palestinians.

Abbas will also discuss with Starmer “efforts for the upcoming international conference on the two-state solution … as well as the anticipated British recognition of the State of Palestine,” Wafa reported.

Qatar sends vital medical supplies to support Syrian hospitals

Qatar sends vital medical supplies to support Syrian hospitals
  • Health director in Damascus said aid from Qatar represents ‘a new hope’ for both patients and medical staff
  • Qatar has sent 90 tons of aid so far, which will be distributed to approximately 50 Syrian hospitals, the health minister said
LONDON: Qatar sent 12 tons of advanced medical equipment this week aboard an air force plane to support hospitals in the Syrian Arab Republic as Damascus recovers from over a decade of civil war.

Sidra Medicine and other Qatari organizations delivered the aid shipment as part of Doha’s Syria Abshiri humanitarian initiative, which aims to enhance the capacity of Syrian hospitals.

The shipment included ventilators, portable incubators for newborns, dialysis machines, anesthesia and imaging equipment, cardiac and oxygen monitoring systems, as well as advanced radiology and laboratory analysis devices.

Syrian Health Minister Musab Al-Ali announced that the latest aid is part of an agreement with Doha to deliver medical equipment through land and air routes. He added that 90 tons of Qatari aid have arrived so far and will be distributed to approximately 50 hospitals, the SANA news agency reported.

Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, head of the Qatari Red Crescent, said that the Syria Abshiri initiative highlights the strong ties between the two peoples and is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate Syria’s healthcare sector.

President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Dr. Hazem Baqleh announced that this shipment signifies the start of ongoing support efforts from Qatar, while Dr. Wael Daghmash, the director of health in Damascus, said it represents “a new hope” for both patients and medical staff, SANA added.

International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem

International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem
  • UAE condemns attack, offers condolences to victims and Israel
  • Palestinian Presidency denounces attacks on civilians and calls for end to occupation, Gaza violence, and settler attacks
  • The EU, France, and Germany urged de-escalation, condemned the attack, and emphasized the need for a political solution
DUBAI: The international community condemned a deadly shooting attack in East Jerusalem on Monday that killed at least five people and injured around 15 others, calling for an end to violence and renewed efforts toward peace in the region.

Paramedics said the attack occurred when two assailants opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem. Six of the injured are in a serious condition. 

Police reported that the attackers also boarded a bus and opened fire inside, targeting civilians waiting at the stop.

In response, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “strong condemnation of these terrorist acts” and reiterated its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability. 

The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to Israel and its people, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Palestinian presidency reiterated its firm stance rejecting and condemning any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians, denouncing all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of their source. 

It stressed that security and stability in the region could not be achieved without ending the occupation, halting acts of genocide in Gaza, and stopping settler violence across the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. 

The presidency emphasized that the attainment of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the achievement of security and peace for all, was key to ending the cycle of violence.

The European Union, France, and Germany also issued strong statements condemning the attack. 

EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni called for de-escalation and a ceasefire, while French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that only a political solution could restore peace and stability. 

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the incident as a “cowardly terror attack” and offered condolences to the victims’ families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The deadly incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the region amid the war in Gaza and highlights the urgent need to halt the cycle of violence.

Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker

Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
  • ‘What’s happening in Palestine isn’t lawful. It’s not acceptable,’ Anthony Aguilar tells webinar attended by Arab News
  • ‘Entire population of human beings being starved, dehumanized, displaced and killed’
CHICAGO: A retired US special forces officer who worked for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation slammed Israel’s actions during a webinar attended by Arab News on Sunday.

“What’s happening in Palestine, in Gaza, in the West Bank isn’t lawful. It’s not acceptable,” said Anthony Aguilar.

“It’s not self-defense. It’s not justified in any way. And to stand by and support it, even to just stand by and turn another cheek, is wrong … That’s when evil really starts to take root is when people can hide from the truth.”

He said he witnessed how easily Israeli soldiers would shoot and kill Palestinians who lined up for food at distribution sites operated by the GHF, which is backed by Israel and the US.

Aguilar spoke of “an entire population of human beings being starved, dehumanized, displaced and killed,” and described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “inhumane.”

He was arrested on Wednesday along with former army intelligence officer Dr. Josephine Guilbeau while protesting during a Senate hearing against US complicity.

Guilbeau told the webinar that her effort to “sound the alarm” in the Senate and Congress “doesn’t come easy to me … especially as someone who served this country for over 17 years … It’s not something that I’m happy to have to do, but it’s something that I know must be done.”

She noted that there are eight American military veterans among the dozens of activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, which is sailing to Gaza with humanitarian aid. 

Guilbeau said the flotilla protest is “something that must be done” to raise awareness of the killings in Gaza.

Lara Elborno, an international lawyer and member of the Gaza Tribunal, which is examining the UK’s role in war crimes committed in the Palestinian enclave, told the webinar: “Public opinion in support of the Palestinian liberation struggle has always been the norm in large parts of the Global South, but what’s different now is that public opinion supporting Israel and its genocide is a minority opinion in the Global North.”

She added: “The latest polls in the US are damning indictments of the fact that the genocide hasn’t been a popular policy, whether it be among Republicans or Democrats. The Israeli regime has never been as unpopular as it is in this moment.”

The webinar was organized by Lifeline for Palestine, and was led by former US presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein.

 

