Ithra’s flagship design event Tanween to return in November

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, has announced the return of its flagship design event Tanween from Nov. 17-22.

Tanween’s eighth edition returns under the theme “Design the Unspoken,” with the aim of encouraging designers to anticipate hidden needs and respond with bold, forward-looking design.

As of Monday, the Tanween Challenge has begun its open call, seeking designers worldwide to participate in this year’s competition.

Designers can register to take part in one of the six-day Tanween Challenge design sprints that will be held during the event. Applications close on Oct. 26.

This year’s challenges are united by the theme “Design for the 90 percent,” inviting participants to shift attention away from the top 10 percent of consumers toward the wider 90 percent, who form the majority yet remain underserved in the design market.

The various challenges include “Global Impact Challenge, Elevating the Learning Journey,” which seeks to reimagine learning in rural areas with limited resources, infrastructure and access; “Product Design Challenge, Farmer Gadget,” which asks applicants to develop a multifunctional product that supports the daily needs of farmers working in extreme climates; “Urban Spaces Challenge, Communal Pavilion,” which calls on applicants to reimagine inclusive micro-environments that encourage human connection in an individuality-driven world; and “Visual Communication Challenge, Awareness Campaign for Diverse Communities,” which calls on applicants to create inclusive visual materials that cross language barriers and build cultural bridges.

Last year’s edition of Tanween attracted more than 2,000 attendees who participated in a range of workshops, talk sessions and hands-on courses.