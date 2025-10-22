You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea
Ukraine’s security service has credited strikes by the unmanned vessel known as the “Sea Baby” with forcing a strategic shift in Russia’s naval operations. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjqy3

Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
AP
Follow

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea
  • Ukraine has used the unmanned naval drones to target Russian shipping and infrastructure in the Black Sea
  • The Sea Baby has evolved from a single-use strike craft into a reusable, multipurpose platform
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
AP
Follow

KYIV: Ukraine’s state security service has unveiled an upgraded sea drone it says can now operate anywhere in the Black Sea, carry heavier weapons and use artificial intelligence for targeting.
Ukraine has used the unmanned naval drones to target Russian shipping and infrastructure in the Black Sea. The Security Service of Ukraine, known by its Ukrainian acronym SBU, has credited strikes by the unmanned vessel known as the “Sea Baby” with forcing a strategic shift in Russia’s naval operations.
The range of the Sea Baby was expanded from 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), SBU said. It can carry up to 2,000 kilograms (about 4,400 pounds) of payload, SBU officials said.
At a demonstration attended by The Associated Press, variants included vessels fitted with a multiple-rocket launcher and another with a stabilized machine-gun turret.
SBU Brig. Gen. Ivan Lukashevych said the new vessels also feature AI-assisted friend-or-foe targeting systems and can launch small aerial attack drones and multilayered self-destruct systems to prevent capture.

Developing a new kind of naval warfare
Drone strikes have been used in successful attacks against 11 Russian vessels, including frigates and missile carriers, SBU said, prompting the Russian navy to relocate its main base from Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk on Russia’s Black Sea coast.
“The SBU became the first in the world to pioneer this new kind of naval warfare – and we continue to advance it,” Lukashevych said, adding that the Sea Baby has evolved from a single-use strike craft into a reusable, multipurpose platform that expands Ukraine’s offensive options.
Authorities asked that the time and location of the demonstration not be made public for security reasons.
The craft are operated remotely from a mobile control center inside a van, where operators use a bank of screens and controls.
“Cohesion of the crew members is probably the most important thing. We are constantly working on that,” said one operator who was identified only by his call sign, “Scout,” per Ukrainian military protocol.
Ukrainian sea drones helped push back Russia’s navy
The SBU also said sea drones helped carry out other high-profile strikes, including repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, most recently targeting its underwater supports in a bid to to render it unusable for heavy military transport.
The Sea Baby program is partially funded by public donations through a state-run initiative and is coordinated with Ukraine’s military and political leadership.
The evolution from expendable strike boats to reusable, networked drones marks an important advance in asymmetric naval warfare, Lukashevych said.
“On this new product, we have installed rocket weaponry that will allow us to work from a large distance outside of the attack range of enemy fire. We can use such platforms to carry heavy weaponry,” he said. “Here we can show Ukrainians the most effective use of the money they have donated to us.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Ukraine begins sharing drone expertise with Denmark deployment, Zelensky says
World

Ukraine begins sharing drone expertise with Denmark deployment, Zelensky says

Putin vows more ‘destruction’ on Ukraine after drone attack on Russia’s Kazan
World

Putin vows more ‘destruction’ on Ukraine after drone attack on Russia’s Kazan

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban
  • Sanctions include travel restrictions, vessel listings, and Chinese entities
  • LNG ban starts in two stages, ending reliance on Russian fuels
  • Slovakia lifts reservation after energy price assurances
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS : EU countries approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine that includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, the Danish rotating presidency of the EU said on Wednesday. “We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it’s now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package,” it said.
Slovakia was the final holdout after EU countries agreed on the final text last week. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Fico wanted
assurances
from the European Commission on high energy prices and aligning climate targets with the needs of carmakers and heavy industry.
A Slovak diplomat said the country’s demands were met in new clauses added to the final communique for the EU leaders summit on Thursday. “Consequently, a written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 am,” it added. The LNG ban will take effect in two stages: short-term contracts will end after six months and long-term contracts from January 1, 2027. The full ban comes a year earlier than the Commission’s proposed roadmap to end the bloc’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels.
The new package also adds new travel restrictions on Russian diplomats and lists 117 more vessels from Moscow’s shadow fleet, mostly tankers, bringing the total to 558. The listings include banks in Kazakhstan and Belarus, the presidency said.
EU diplomatic sources told Reuters that four entities linked to China’s oil industry will be listed but the names will not be made public until the official adoption on Thursday. These include two oil refineries, a trading company and an entity which helps in the circumvention in oil and other sectors.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff welcomed the approval of the new EU sanctions package, saying many of Kyiv’s proposals had been incorporated into it.
“But we are not stopping. Package no. 20 is already in the works,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram. “The logic is simple — less money in Russia means fewer missiles in Ukraine.” 

Topics: EU sanctions on Russia

Related

Russia holds scheduled nuclear drills, week after NATO
World

Russia holds scheduled nuclear drills, week after NATO

UK sanctions Russia’s Lukoil and Rosneft, targets shadow fleet
World

UK sanctions Russia’s Lukoil and Rosneft, targets shadow fleet

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AP
Follow

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies
  • The sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as dozens of subsidiaries, followed months of bipartisan pressure on President Donald Trump to hit Russia with harder sanctions on its oil industry
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new sanctions Wednesday against Russia’s two biggest oil companies and blasted Moscow’s refusal to end its “senseless war” as US-led efforts to end the war floundered and the Ukrainian president sought more foreign military help.
The sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as dozens of subsidiaries, followed months of bipartisan pressure on President Donald Trump to hit Russia with harder sanctions on its oil industry.
“Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire,” Bessent said in a statement. Given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine.”
Bessent said the Treasury Department was prepared to take further action if necessary to support Trump’s effort to end the war. “We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions.”
Bessent made the comments as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was in Washington for talks with Trump. The military alliance has been coordinating deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, many of them purchased from the United States by Canada and European countries.
The announcement came after Russian drones and missiles blasted sites across Ukraine, killing at least six people, including a woman and her two young daughters.
The attack came in waves from Tuesday night into Wednesday and targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities, as well as a village in the region of the capital, Kyiv, where a strike set fire to a house in which the mother and her 6-month-old and 12-year-old daughters were staying, regional head Mykola Kalashnyk said.
At least 29 people, including five children, were wounded in Kyiv, which appeared to be the main target, authorities said.
Russian drones also hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, later Wednesday when children were in the building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. One person was killed and six were hurt, but no children were physically harmed, he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said many of the children were in shock. He said the attack targeted 10 separate regions: Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Sumy.
Russia fired 405 strike and decoy drones and 28 missiles, mainly targeting Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force said.
Peace efforts stall
Trump’s efforts to end the war that started with Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor more than three years ago have failed to gain traction. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to budge from his conditions for a settlement after Ukraine offered a ceasefire and direct peace talks.
Trump said Tuesday that his plan for a swift meeting with Putin was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.” European leaders accused Putin of stalling.
Zelensky said Wednesday that Trump’s proposal to freeze the conflict where it stands on the front line “was a good compromise” — a step that could pave the way for negotiations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the planned summit requires careful preparation, suggesting that laying the groundwork could be protracted. “No one wants to waste time: neither President Trump nor President Putin,” he said.
In what appeared to be a public reminder of Russian atomic arsenals, Putin on Wednesday directed drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces.
Zelensky urged the European Union, the United States and the Group of Seven industrialized nations to force Russia to the negotiating table. Pressure can be applied on Moscow “only through sanctions, long-range (missile) capabilities and coordinated diplomacy among all our partners,” he said.
More international economic sanctions on Russia are likely to be discussed Thursday at an EU summit in Brussels. On Friday, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing — a group of 35 countries that support Ukraine — is to take place in London.
Zelensky credited Trump’s remarks that he was considering supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for Putin’s willingness to meet. The American president later said he was wary of tapping into the US supply of Tomahawks over concerns about available stocks.
Russia has not made significant progress on the battlefield, where a war of attrition has taken a high toll on Russian infantry and Ukraine is short of manpower, military analysts say. Both sides have invested in long-range strike capabilities to hit rear areas.
Ukraine says it hit key Russian chemical plant
The Ukrainian army’s general staff said its forces struck a chemical plant Tuesday night in Russia’s Bryansk region using British-made air-launched Storm Shadow missiles. The plant is an important part of the Russian military and industrial complex, producing gunpowder, explosives, missile fuel and ammunition, it said.
Russian officials in the region confirmed an attack but did not mention the plant.
Ukraine also claimed overnight strikes on the Saransk mechanical plant in Mordovia, Russia, which produces components for ammunition and mines, and the Makhachkala oil refinery in the Dagestan republic of Russia.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 33 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including the area around St. Petersburg. Eight airports temporarily suspended flights because of the attacks.
In other developments, Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Oslo, Norway, and after that flew to Stockholm, where he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed an agreement exploring the possibility of Ukraine buying up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets over the next decade or more. Ukraine has already received American-made F-16s and French Mirages.
Russia’s long barrage
Moscow’s overnight attack also targeted energy infrastructure and caused rolling blackouts, officials said. Russia has been trying to cripple the country’s power grid before winter sets in.
“We heard a loud explosion and then the glass started to shatter, and then everything was caught up in a burst of fire. The embers were everywhere,” Olena Biriukova, who lives in a Kyiv apartment building, told The Associated Press.
“It was very scary for kids,” she said.
Two people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building, local authorities said.
And in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, emergency services responded after drone debris hit a 17-story apartment block, causing a fire on five floors. Fifteen people were rescued, including two children.

Topics: Rosneft Lukoil United States Russia

Related

UK sanctions Russia’s Lukoil and Rosneft, targets shadow fleet
World

UK sanctions Russia’s Lukoil and Rosneft, targets shadow fleet

Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire
World

Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he canceled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts and a sense that the timing was off.
“We canceled the meeting with President Putin — it just didn’t feel right to me,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I canceled it, but we’ll do it in the future.”
Trump also expressed frustration with the stalled negotiations. “In terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is, every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don’t go anywhere. They just don’t go anywhere,” he said.
The summit cancelation came as the White House unveiled new sanctions targeting Russian oil exports, part of a broader effort to pressure Moscow over its continued military operations in Ukraine. Trump said he hoped the measures would be temporary.

Topics: Trump-Putin Ukraine

Related

Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire
World

Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire

European leaders issue statement backing Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire position
World

European leaders issue statement backing Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire position

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
AP
Follow

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors
  • A healthy immune system often kills cancer cells before they become a threat
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The most widely used COVID-19 vaccines may offer a surprise benefit for some cancer patients – revving up their immune systems to help fight tumors.
People with advanced lung or skin cancer who were taking certain immunotherapy drugs lived substantially longer if they also got a Pfizer or Moderna shot within 100 days of starting treatment, according to preliminary research being reported Wednesday in the journal Nature.
And it had nothing to do with virus infections.
Instead, the molecule that powers those specific vaccines, mRNA, appears to help the immune system respond better to the cutting-edge cancer treatment, concluded researchers from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the University of Florida.
The vaccine “acts like a siren to activate immune cells throughout the body,” said lead researcher Dr. Adam Grippin of MD Anderson. “We’re sensitizing immune-resistant tumors to immune therapy.”
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised skepticism about mRNA vaccines, cutting $500 million in funding for some uses of the technology.
But this research team found its results so promising that it is preparing a more rigorous study to see if mRNA coronavirus vaccines should be paired with cancer drugs called checkpoint inhibitors — an interim step while it designs new mRNA vaccines for use in cancer.
A healthy immune system often kills cancer cells before they become a threat. But some tumors evolve to hide from immune attack. Checkpoint inhibitors remove that cloak. It’s a powerful treatment – when it works. Some people’s immune cells still don’t recognize the tumor.
Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is naturally found in every cell and it contains genetic instructions for our bodies to make proteins. While best known as the Nobel Prize-winning technology behind COVID-19 vaccines, scientists have long been trying to create personalized mRNA “treatment vaccines” that train immune cells to spot unique features of a patient’s tumor.
The new research offers “a very good clue” that maybe an off-the-shelf approach could work, said Dr. Jeff Coller, an mRNA specialist at Johns Hopkins University who wasn’t involved with the work. “What it shows is that mRNA medicines are continuing to surprise us in how beneficial they can be to human health.”
Grippin and his Florida colleagues had been developing personalized mRNA cancer vaccines when they realized that even one created without a specific target appeared to spur similar immune activity against cancer.
Grippin wondered if the already widely available mRNA coronavirus shots might also have some effect, too.
So the team analyzed records of nearly 1,000 advanced cancer patients undergoing checkpoint inhibitor treatment at MD Anderson – comparing those who happened to get a Pfizer or Moderna shot with those who didn’t.
Vaccinated lung cancer patients were nearly twice as likely to be alive three years after beginning cancer treatment as the unvaccinated patients. Among melanoma patients, median survival was significantly longer for vaccinated patients – but exactly how much isn’t clear, as some of that group were still alive when the data was analyzed.
Non-mRNA vaccines such as flu shots didn’t make a difference, he said.
 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special Filipinos turn to virtual-assistant roles in post-COVID job market
World

Filipinos turn to virtual-assistant roles in post-COVID job market

CDC shooter believed COVID-19 vaccine made him suicidal, his father tells police video
World

CDC shooter believed COVID-19 vaccine made him suicidal, his father tells police

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
AP
Follow

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations
  • The deal, Mahoney wrote, preserves the university’s academic freedom and doesn’t hurt its attempts to secure federal research funding
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The University of Virginia has agreed to abide by White House guidance forbidding discrimination in admissions and hiring, becoming the latest in a growing list of campuses striking deals with the Trump administration as the college tries to pause months of scrutiny by the US Justice Department.
The agreement was announced by the Justice Department, which began investigating the admissions and financial aid processes at the Charlottesville campus in April. Federal officials accused Virginia’s president of failing to end diversity, equity and inclusion practices President Donald Trump has labeled as unlawful discrimination.
The mounting pressure prompted James Ryan to announce his resignation as university president in June, saying the stakes were too high for others on campus if he opted to “fight the federal government in order to save my job.”
Unlike some universities’ deals with the Trump administration, the Virginia agreement announced Wednesday does not include a fine or monetary payment, said Paul Mahoney, interim president of the university, in a campus email. Instead, the university agreed to follow the government’s anti-discrimination criteria. Every quarter, the university must provide relevant data showing compliance, personally certified by its president.
The deal, Mahoney wrote, preserves the university’s academic freedom and doesn’t hurt its attempts to secure federal research funding. And the university won’t have external monitoring by the federal government beyond quarterly communications with the Department of Justice.
If Virginia complies, the Justice Department said it would officially end its investigations.
Virginia’s settlement follows other agreements signed by Columbia and Brown universities to end federal investigations and restore access to federal funding. Columbia paid $200 million to the government, and Brown paid $50 million to Rhode Island workforce development organizations.
Some of the Justice Department’s letters squarely took aim at Ryan, accusing him of engaging in “attempts to defy and evade federal anti-discrimination laws and the directives of your board.” Much of the federal scrutiny centered on complaints that Ryan was too slow to implement a March 7 resolution by the university’s governing board demanding the eradication of DEI on campus.
As a public university, the University of Virginia was an outlier in the Trump administration’s effort to reform higher education according to the president’s vision. Previously, the administration had devoted most of its scrutiny to elite private colleges, including Harvard and other Ivy League institutions, accused of tolerating antisemitism.
Since then, the White House has expanded its campaign to other public campuses, including the University of California, Los Angeles, and George Mason University.
The Charlottesville campus became a flashpoint this year after conservative critics accused it of simply renaming its DEI initiatives rather than ending them. The Justice Department expanded the scope of its review several times and announced a separate investigation into alleged antisemitism in May.
Among the most prominent critics was America First Legal, a conservative group created by Trump aide Stephen Miller. In a May letter to federal officials, the group said Virginia had only moved to “rename, repackage, and redeploy the same unlawful infrastructure under a lexicon of euphemisms.”
Similar accusations have embroiled George Mason University, where the governing board came to the defense of the president even as the Education Department cited allegations that he promoted diversity initiatives above credentials in hiring. On Aug. 1, the board unanimously voted to give President Gregory Washington a pay increase of 1.5 percent. The same day, the board approved a resolution forbidding DEI in favor of a “merit-based approach” in campus policies.
The University of Virginia deal with the Justice Department did not include one of the investigations the federal government had launched into the college. The Education Department had included the Charlottesville campus in a March 10 list identifying 60 universities that were under investigation for alleged antisemitism.
A department spokesperson said she could not confirm whether the investigation is still open because the agency’s Office for Civil Rights is furloughed during the government shutdown. She said the agreement does not resolve any department investigations.

Topics: University of Virginia

Latest updates

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.