Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince, eyes enhancing 'historic' trade, investment partnership with Riyadh

Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince, eyes enhancing ‘historic’ trade, investment partnership with Riyadh
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif (left), in conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 27, 2025. (Government of Pakistan)
Updated 28 October 2025
Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince, eyes enhancing ‘historic’ trade, investment partnership with Riyadh

Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince, eyes enhancing ‘historic’ trade, investment partnership with Riyadh
  • Shehbaz Sharif meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on sidelines of Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh
  • Senior cabinet members from both countries, Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, attend Sharif’s meeting with crown prince
Updated 28 October 2025
Shahjahan Khurram
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh during which they discussed expanding the two countries’ “historic and time-tested” partnership in trade, investment and economic cooperation, the Pakistani premier said on Tuesday. 

Sharif met the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh on Monday. The Pakistani prime minister arrived in Riyadh the same day leading a high-level delegation to attend the FII conference, which brings together prominent global investors and leaders. Discussions during the summit will revolve around global challenges and opportunities such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion and geopolitical shifts. 

The Pakistani prime minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting was attended by senior cabinet members from both countries as well as Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, according to a statement released by Sharif’s office on Monday night. 

“We reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia brotherly bonds and discussed ways to further expand this historic and time-tested partnership in trade, investment, and economic cooperation,” Sharif wrote on social media platform X. 

He lauded the Saudi crown prince for his “personal commitment and resolute support” in advancing the two countries’ shared vision for deeper collaboration and prosperity. 

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last month signed a historic strategic defense agreement, according to which an attack against one country will be treated as an attack against both, formalizing their decades-old security ties.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed close ties but have sought to broaden cooperation in recent years. The two countries signed memorandums of understanding worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors last year in an effort to deepen their economic, trade and investment partnership. 

Islamabad and Riyadh share longstanding ties rooted in faith, mutual respect and strategic cooperation, with Saudi Arabia remaining Pakistan’s key political and economic partner. The Kingdom also hosts over 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates, the largest source of remittances for Pakistan’s $407 billion economy.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

