Pakistan military says eight militants killed in separate operations in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least eight militants were killed and several others sustained injuries in two separate operations in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, the Pakistani military said on Saturday.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the site of a long-running separatist insurgency that has intensified in recent years.

Security forces conducted the latest operations in Kharan and Mastung districts of the region, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Three militants were killed and several others were injured in Kharan, while five others, including a suicide bomber, were eliminated during the Mastung operation.

“Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and motorbikes used by these terrorists were also recovered,” the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area.”

New Delhi did not immediately respond to the statement.

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent years, with attacks targeting foreigners, infrastructure projects, security forces, police and non-native Pakistanis.

Last month, more than 30 people died when a suicide bombing targeted a passenger train in the restive region, officials said. The attack was ​claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army separatist group.

Pakistan has frequently blamed India of backing these separatist groups for attacks in Balochistan, an allegation denied by New Delhi.