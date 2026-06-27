You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan military says eight militants killed in separate operations in Balochistan

Pakistan military says eight militants killed in separate operations in Balochistan

Pakistan's Frontier Corps stands guard at the siege site after armed militants ambushed a train in the remote mountainous area, at Pehro Kunri in Balochistan province on March 15, 2025. (AFP/ file)
Pakistan's Frontier Corps stands guard at the siege site after armed militants ambushed a train in the remote mountainous area, at Pehro Kunri in Balochistan province on March 15, 2025. (AFP/ file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rd2c9

Updated 27 June 2026 11:01
Follow

Pakistan military says eight militants killed in separate operations in Balochistan

Pakistan military says eight militants killed in separate operations in Balochistan
  • Several militants were also injured in the operations conducted in Kharan and Mastung districts
  • Balochistan has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent years
Updated 27 June 2026 11:01
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

ISLAMABAD: At least eight militants were killed and several others sustained injuries in two separate operations in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, the Pakistani military said on Saturday.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the site of a long-running separatist insurgency that has intensified in recent years.

Security forces conducted the latest operations in Kharan and Mastung districts of the region, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Three militants were killed and several others were injured in Kharan, while five others, including a suicide bomber, were eliminated during the Mastung operation.

“Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and motorbikes used by these terrorists were also recovered,” the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area.”

New Delhi did not immediately respond to the statement.

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent years, with attacks targeting foreigners, infrastructure projects, security forces, police and non-native Pakistanis.

Last month, more than 30 people died when a suicide bombing targeted a passenger train in the restive region, officials said. The attack was ​claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army separatist group.

Pakistan has frequently blamed India of backing these separatist groups for attacks in Balochistan, an allegation denied by New Delhi.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Army Balochistan

Latest updates

Iran accuses US of ‘blatant violation’ of peace deal

Iran accuses US of ‘blatant violation’ of peace deal

England, Portugal eye top spots as World Cup group stages wrap up

England, Portugal eye top spots as World Cup group stages wrap up

Trossard, De Bruyne score and Belgium defeats New Zealand 5-1 to advance at the World Cup

Trossard, De Bruyne score and Belgium defeats New Zealand 5-1 to advance at the World Cup

Egypt to assess Salah after he asked to be substituted, says coach

Egypt to assess Salah after he asked to be substituted, says coach

‘An honor’ — eliminated Jordan hope to end on a high note against Argentina

‘An honor’ — eliminated Jordan hope to end on a high note against Argentina

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.