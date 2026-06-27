Bella Hadid releases 2 new Orebella fragrances

DUBAI: Palestinian US Dutch model Bella Hadid has donned her entrepreneurial hat once more with the news that Orebella, her fragrance line, is expanding its collection of body and hair mists.

“Solaris” is a sun-inspired duo of new limited-edition scents for summer. Hadid explained: “With ‘Solaris,’ I wanted to bottle that feeling of golden-hour light on the skin, the warmth that lingers long after the sun goes down. These scents are my love letter to summer — to slowness, to softness and to the quiet glow you carry with you wherever you go.”

The two new scents are “Candied Sand,” a musky gourmand infused with hydrating aloe water that features notes of coconut milk, jasmine, vanilla bean, sandalwood butter and cedarwood, while “Neroli’s Halo” is a floral citrus infused with neroli water, built around bergamot, lemon, orange blossom and sea salt, finishing with soft musks and blonde woods.

In a recent interview with Elle, Hadid said: “For three weeks, I kept both of them in my purse [like Mary Poppins]. But then, Mary Poppins started to get a bad back and I had to start taking things out.

“Neroli’s Halo has been in there for a minute now. [I like] being able to spray it all over myself in my bed to have a refresher moment in the morning. Fresh out of the shower, I put it in my hair before I blow dry or air dry and then spray all over my body. Once you get in the car and get to your destination, you can spray it again. It never feels too overpowering. We really wanted this to be something on the lighter side that you could reuse, and that could feel refreshing.”

At the Cannes Film Festival last month, Hadid made a style statement with her signature high fashion moment, making her red-carpet appearance at the premiere of “Garance,” director Jeanne Herry’s latest drama starring Adele Exarchopoulos.

Accompanied by her brother, Anwar Hadid, she embraced classic Hollywood elegance in a custom white strapless gown by Prada, styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

The look featured a crystal-embellished bodice, dramatic train and matching shawl, paired with diamond jewelry by Chopard. Anwar complemented the monochrome palette in a classic black tuxedo.

