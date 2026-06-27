EU condemns Tunisia over conviction of rights activist

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Saturday condemned the sentencing of Sihem Bensedrine, one of Tunisia’s best-known opposition figures, and urged the authorities to restore pluralism in the country where the Arab Spring began.

The 75-year-old activist was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of abuse of office and forgery, which NGOs have condemned as politically motivated.

“We urge the Tunisian authorities to restore an environment conducive to pluralism and the expression of independent voices, which are essential to the country’s development,” EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement, hailing Bensedrine as an “iconic human rights defender.”

Many other opponents are in prison or in exile in Tunisia, with NGOs condemning a rollback of rights and freedoms following a power grab in July 2021 by President Kais Saied, through which he granted himself full powers.