You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s IT exports hit record $4.5 billion in FY2025-26 

Pakistan’s IT exports hit record $4.5 billion in FY2025-26 

Pakistan’s IT exports hit record $4.5 billion in FY2025-26 
An employee works on a computer at the office of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), a platform and support group to help freelancers, in Karachi, Pakistan on August 22, 2024. (REUTERS/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqdw6

Updated 14 July 2026 14:48
Follow

Pakistan’s IT exports hit record $4.5 billion in FY2025-26 

Pakistan’s IT exports hit record $4.5 billion in FY2025-26 
  • Growth driven by software, outsourcing, online services and gaming
  • Pakistani firms expanded into Asia-Pacific markets including Japan, Singapore
Updated 14 July 2026 14:48
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information technology exports rose to a record $4.5 billion in the fiscal year ending June 2026, up about 29 percent from a year earlier, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The latest figures underscore the rapid expansion of Pakistan’s technology sector, which has become the country’s largest services exporter and a key source of foreign exchange as Islamabad seeks to diversify exports beyond traditional industries such as textiles.

The growth has been fueled by rising global demand for software development, business process outsourcing (BPO) and other digital services, alongside government efforts to encourage technology exports and attract investment into the sector.

“According to statistics, IT exports reached a record $4.5 billion in the last financial year, marking an increase of about 29 percent,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The broadcaster said the increase was driven by strong performance in software development, business process outsourcing, the gaming industry and Software as a Service (SaaS), a business model in which companies deliver software over the Internet through subscriptions instead of selling programs that customers install on their own computers.

Radio Pakistan also said Pakistani technology companies had increased export earnings by expanding into new overseas markets.

“Pakistani IT companies boosted export revenues by expanding their access to Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan and Singapore,” it reported.

The Asia-Pacific expansion marks a diversification of Pakistan’s technology exports beyond its traditional markets in North America, Europe and the Gulf, as local firms seek new customers for software, outsourcing and other digital services.

Topics: Pakistan’s IT exports

Latest updates

KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries

KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries

Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 

Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 

Israeli fire kills nine in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, officials say

Israeli fire kills nine in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, officials say

EU scrambles to seal new Russia sanctions as deadline looms

EU scrambles to seal new Russia sanctions as deadline looms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.