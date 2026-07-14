Pakistan’s IT exports hit record $4.5 billion in FY2025-26 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information technology exports rose to a record $4.5 billion in the fiscal year ending June 2026, up about 29 percent from a year earlier, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The latest figures underscore the rapid expansion of Pakistan’s technology sector, which has become the country’s largest services exporter and a key source of foreign exchange as Islamabad seeks to diversify exports beyond traditional industries such as textiles.

The growth has been fueled by rising global demand for software development, business process outsourcing (BPO) and other digital services, alongside government efforts to encourage technology exports and attract investment into the sector.

“According to statistics, IT exports reached a record $4.5 billion in the last financial year, marking an increase of about 29 percent,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The broadcaster said the increase was driven by strong performance in software development, business process outsourcing, the gaming industry and Software as a Service (SaaS), a business model in which companies deliver software over the Internet through subscriptions instead of selling programs that customers install on their own computers.

Radio Pakistan also said Pakistani technology companies had increased export earnings by expanding into new overseas markets.

“Pakistani IT companies boosted export revenues by expanding their access to Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan and Singapore,” it reported.

The Asia-Pacific expansion marks a diversification of Pakistan’s technology exports beyond its traditional markets in North America, Europe and the Gulf, as local firms seek new customers for software, outsourcing and other digital services.