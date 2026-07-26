Oman, Philippines to expand partnerships in food security, blue economy

MANILA: Oman wants to expand partnerships with the Philippines in the sectors of food security and the blue economy, its top diplomat said on Sunday after a meeting with his Philippine counterpart in Manila.

Oman Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro met on the sidelines of the third Oman–Philippines Strategic Majlis — a bilateral government-and-business forum which brings together ministers, government agencies, sovereign investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The forum has evolved over three editions, with the first held in Cebu in 2025 and the second in Muscat in February.

“Since our first meeting in Cebu, our dialogue has continued to grow, creating new avenues for cooperation and bringing our two nations closer through practical partnerships and meaningful connections,” Al-Busaidi told reporters, as he announced negotiations covering agreements on investment promotion and avoidance of double taxation.

“We’re working on really fast-tracking these agreements ... and maybe some other MOUs and things in certain sectors like food security, agriculture, fisheries, connectivity, portal post, connectivity, transport,” he told Arab News.

The agreements — which both sides expect to be signed in a few months — would help increase investor confidence and introduce legal protection for cross-border investment, the Philippine foreign secretary said.

“Our economic matrix already shows significant progress. In 2025, total bilateral trade expanded fivefold,” she told the forum.

“As maritime nations prioritizing national food security, there is immense synergy between Oman’s vision and the Philippines’ agricultural modernization efforts. We invite joint investments in sustainable aquaculture, deep-sea fishing technology, high-value agricultural production, and the processing of halal-certified agro-industrial products.”

The Philippines wants the Oman partnership to serve as a link between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“Oman serves as a stable strategic gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle Eastern market. Concurrently, the Philippines, situated in the heart of the Indo-Pacific, offers direct access to the 680 million-strong ASEAN single markets,” Lazaro said.

“By strengthening our maritime links, air connectivity and logistics integration, we can establish direct economic corridors connecting the GCC and Southeast Asia, positioning our respective countries as primary trade and distribution hubs for both regions.”

There are about 50,000 Filipinos living and working in Oman, mainly in household services, healthcare, construction, and hospitality.

In December last year, Oman introduced a visa waiver for Philippine nationals arriving for short stays.

“We deeply appreciate Oman becoming the first Gulf nation to extend visa-free entry to Filipino tourists,” Lazaro said.

“Supported by direct Manila-Muscat flights, this initiative facilitates greater business travel, trade exchanges, and people-to-people ties.”